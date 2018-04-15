More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP

Serie A: Juventus hammer Sampdoria to go 6 clear of Napoli

Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) — Juventus took a major step toward a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday as it beat Sampdoria 3-0 after Napoli was held to a 0-0 draw at AC Milan.

Douglas Costa changed the game when he came on for the injured Miralem Pjanic, providing three assists for Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Hoewedes and Sami Khedira.

Juventus moved six points clear of Napoli with six matches remaining — including the two sides playing each other.

“We have to thank Pjanic for getting injured because maybe at that moment I wouldn’t have changed things,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri joked. “Douglas and (Gonzalo) Higuain are two players who I wanted to use to change the match. I chose the Brazilian to stretch Samp.”

Roma hit the woodwork twice but drew 0-0 against 10-man Lazio in an intense derby match which was crucial for both teams’ Champions League chances.

The top four from Serie A qualify for Europe’s premier club competition. Roma and Lazio are third and fourth, respectively, on the same number of points. They are one point above fifth-place Inter Milan, which drew 0-0 at Atalanta on Saturday.

Juventus was looking to bounce back from the disappointment of Wednesday’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid, decided by a stoppage-time penalty in the second leg when seconds away from forcing extra time at 3-0.

Allegri had mixed feelings about Sunday’s win.

“Is it a decisive step toward the title? Absolutely not. But it was important to win after Madrid and the guys were good because it wasn’t easy after such a tiring match,” Allegri said.

Juventus struggled to find a way through the Samp defense and the visitors almost took the lead but Gianluigi Buffon, who was sent off midweek, managed to parry a close-range header from Fabio Quagliarella.

Pjanic limped off two minutes before the break and was replaced by Douglas Costa who had an instant impact as he whipped in a cross for Mandzukic to volley in under the bar.

Juventus doubled its lead on the hour. The ball was passed from the right to the left of the penalty area and Douglas Costa set up a diving header from an unmarked Hoewedes on only his second match for the club.

Douglas Costa was again decisive 15 minutes later with another cross for Khedira to fire into the bottom left corner.

The Brazil midfielder almost capped his performance with a goal but fired narrowly wide of the left post late on.

Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made history as the youngest ever player to reach 100 Serie A appearances, at 19 years, 1 month, 21 days, and he proved decisive in denying Napoli a last-gasp winner.

It was a strange match for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who has agreed a free transfer to Milan at the end of the season.

Reina was immediately called into action against his future teammates, fingertipping an effort from Giacomo Bonaventura around the base of the post.

Lorenzo Insigne went close to giving Napoli the lead 10 minutes before halftime, weaving his way through defenders before curling an effort inches wide of the right post.

Milan thought it had taken the lead four minutes later but Mateo Musacchio was offside when he fired in a rebound after Reina had parried Hakan Calhanoglu’s powerful effort.

The match continued to be open after the break, with both sides seeking the win they needed for their respective ambitions.

Napoli came agonizingly close to snatching a stoppage-time winner as Arkadiusz Milik had time and space to control before shooting from six yards but Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save to send the ball around his left post.

Ligue 1: PSG win title after crushing defending champs Monaco 7-1

AP Photo/Michel Euler
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain won the French league title after beating defending champion Monaco 7-1 on Sunday, with the crushing victory highlighting the obvious gulf between the two teams this season.

Monaco meekly surrendered the title that it had won so impressively last season, doing little to prolong the suspense. It was losing 4-0 after 28 minutes as PSG easily did enough for a fifth title in six seasons and a seventh overall. PSG leads second-place Monaco by 17 points with five rounds remaining.

Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Angel Di Maria scored two goals each, while league top scorer Edinson Cavani grabbed his 25th of the season.

PSG captain Thiago Silva’s header went in off Radamel Falcao — Monaco’s top scorer — for PSG’s sixth goal before Germany winger Julian Draxler netted the seventh.

La Liga: Torres starts Atletico Madrid farewell with a goal

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: Barcelona win to stretch run to 39 games unbeaten ]

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Levante

Fernando Torres entered the weekend with only seven league games remaining in his Atleti career after announcing this week that he would leave the club this summer. The 34-year-old World Cup (2010) and Champions League (2012) winner began his farewell tour on Sunday and marked the occasion with a goal, Atleti’s third in their 3-0 win over Levante.

Angel Correa opened the scoring with what proved to be the winner in the 33rd minute, followed by Antoine Griezmann’s 19th league goal of the season (26 in all competitions) three minutes after halftime, and it was more than enough for Diego Simeone’s side to secure all three points and maintain their four-point lead on Real Madrid in the race for second.

Malaga 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid leapfrogged Valencia, who lost to Barcelona on Saturday, to reclaim third place after dropping a pair of points in last weekend’s Madrid derby.

Isco and Casemiro got the goals for Zinedine Zidane’s side before Diego Rolan pulled one back very late on for Malaga.

The final El Clasico of the season, while carrying little to no title implications, is three weeks away at the Camp Nou.

Elsewhere in La LigaSaturday’s roundup

Getafe 1-0 Espanyol
Eibar 0-1 Alaves

Top 10 moments: Man City’s PL title-winning season

By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Though Manchester City clinched the 2017-18 Premier League title on Sunday, thanks to Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion, Pep Guardiola‘s squad still strives to reach the 100-point mark before season’s end.

[ MORE: PST’s latest coverage of Man City’s title win ]

While their quest to be dubbed the best PL side of all time will continue next weekend, we stop to appreciate and relive the top 10 moments of their title-winning season (so far)…

10. 96′ vs. Bournemouth — Aug. 26 — Sterling’s late winner — Raheem Sterling scoring late, game-winning goals (all in the 84th minute or later) would become a recurring theme of the first half of the season.

9. 84′ vs. Huddersfield — Nov. 26 — Sterling does it again

8. 95′ vs. Southampton — Nov. 29 — Sterling, again… again

[ MORE: Ranking the impact of each City player this season ]

7. 16-0 in back-to-back-to-back weeks — Sept. 9-Sept.23 — An unstoppable force — Liverpool (more on that game a little later), Watford and Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of City’s most dominant, ruthless run of a the season: a three-game stretch which saw them soar by a combined score of 16-0 (it would then be extended to 24-2 over the three ensuing games, thanks in large part to a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City three weeks later).

6. Newcastle United 0-1 Man City — Dec. 27 — 18 straight wins — City’s PL-record 18-game winning streak began on Aug. 26 and didn’t end until New Year’s Eve (a span of 127 day before points dropped). The unbeaten start would go on another two weeks before ending at 22 games with a thrilling defeat away to Liverpool two weeks into the new year.

[ MORE: Twitter reacts to City winning Premier League title ]

5. Chelsea 0-1 Man City — Sept. 30 — Title credentials established — Ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge, City entered the weekend top of the table but level on points with Man United and only three ahead of their Week 7 foes, Chelsea. The overall performance was utterly dominant (17 shots to 4; 6 on target to 2), but the result remained in doubt for more than an hour, until Kevin De Bruyne bagged the game’s only goal, a fantastic solo effort, in the 67 minute.

4. Tottenham 1-3 Man City — April 14 — The final win — In total control from the first to final whistles, City breezed past Tottenham to move to within three points of the title.

3. Man United 1-2 Man City — Dec. 10 — Derby delight at Old Trafford — Winning away in the Manchester derby would have been the defining moment of City’s season in years and decades gone by. Now, it’s little more than a footnote in a throughly brilliant season.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to United’s loss, City’s title win ]

2. Man United 0-1 West Brom — April 15 — Friendly neighbors — A day after beating Tottenham, and a week after blowing a 2-0 lead against their neighbors in red (for just their second loss of the season), all Man United need was a point against last-place and all-but-relegated West Bromwich Albion, but Jose Mourinho’s men fell flat on their face. Thus, City were officially champions.

1. Man City 5-0 Liverpool — Sept. 9 — Destruction of the Reds — Liverpool looked like genuine title contenders through their first three games (the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino had just combined to thrash Arsenal to the tune of 4-0 one game earlier, and Philippe Coutinho was yet to even make his 2017-18 debut), but the Reds’ trip to the Etihad Stadium brought about an entirely different reality: City were of another universe entirely. They did it against 10 men following Mane’s early sending-off for a boot to the face of Ederson, but they were never more ruthless than that day in early September.

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke gets Naldo stunner to win RevierDerby

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie and Schalke got the better of his countryman Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund as Sunday’s Revierderby highlighted the Bundesliga’s weekend docket.

[ MORE: Man Utd 0-1 WBA | NUFC 2-1 Arsenal ]

Schalke 2-0 Borussia Dortmind

Peter Stoger’s BVB honeymoon is over, and the manager will be under fire after a derby loss in Gelsenkirchen which featured a stunning goal from Naldo.

The Brazilian made it 2-0 with a hammered finish on Sunday, adding to Yehven Konoplyanka’s opener and sending Schalke four points clear of third-place Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-place BVB.

Here’s Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco: “I’m really happy for the team and for our fans. We wanted to show a reaction after the Hamburg defeat, and we succeeded. I have to praise every player today.”

McKennie played 18 minutes off the bench for Schalke, while BVB’s Pulisic went 90 minutes and covered more ground than any teammate and only behind Schalke’s Guido Burgstaller and Alessandro Schopf for the game.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (Saturday)

Jupp Heycknes’ Bavarians have already won the league and spent the midweek cruising to a Champions League semifinal, but that doesn’t mean they’ll rest on their laurels.

Down 1-0 on a Josip Drmic goal, Bayern rattled off goals from Sandro Wagner (2), David Alaba, Thiago Alcantara, and Robert Lewandowski (of course, his 27th of the season) to finish the weekend 20 points clear of the field.

Elsewhere
Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg — Friday

Saturday
Hoffenheim 2-0 Hamburg — Bobby Wood not in 18; Gnabry scores
Stuttgart 1-1 Hannover 96
Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Volland hat trick
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Koln

Sunday
Werder Bremen 1-1 RB Leipzig: Everton’s Lookman scores for RBL

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 30 24 3 3 81 22 59 13-2-0 11-1-3 75
 FC Schalke 04 30 16 7 7 47 33 14 9-4-2 7-3-5 55
 Bayer Leverkusen 30 14 9 7 55 37 18 7-5-3 7-4-4 51
 Borussia Dortmund 30 14 9 7 57 41 16 8-4-3 6-5-4 51
 RB Leipzig 30 13 8 9 45 42 3 8-4-3 5-4-6 47
 1899 Hoffenheim 30 12 10 8 55 42 13 9-4-2 3-6-6 46
 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 13 7 10 41 37 4 7-4-4 6-3-6 46
 Mönchengladbach 30 11 7 12 39 48 -9 7-4-4 4-3-8 40
 Hertha BSC Berlin 30 9 12 9 35 35 0 5-6-4 4-6-5 39
 VfB Stuttgart 30 11 6 13 27 35 -8 8-4-3 3-2-10 39
 FC Augsburg 30 9 10 11 38 40 -2 5-4-6 4-6-5 37
 Werder Bremen 30 9 10 11 34 36 -2 6-5-4 3-5-7 37
 Hannover 96 30 9 9 12 38 44 -6 7-3-5 2-6-7 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 30 5 15 10 30 37 -7 2-8-5 3-7-5 30
 SC Freiburg 29 6 12 11 26 48 -22 5-6-4 1-6-7 30
 FSV Mainz 05 29 6 9 14 30 47 -17 5-3-6 1-6-8 27
 Hamburger SV 30 5 7 18 23 48 -25 4-4-7 1-3-11 22
 1. FC Köln 30 5 6 19 29 58 -29 3-4-8 2-2-11 21