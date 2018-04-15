More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Top 10 moments: Man City's PL title-winning season

By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Though Manchester City clinched the 2017-18 Premier League title on Sunday, thanks to Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion, Pep Guardiola‘s squad still strives to reach the 100-point mark before season’s end.

While their quest to be dubbed the best PL side of all time will continue next weekend, we stop to appreciate and relive the top 10 moments of their title-winning season (so far)…

10. 96′ vs. Bournemouth — Aug. 26 — Sterling’s late winner — Raheem Sterling scoring late, game-winning goals (all in the 84th minute or later) would become a recurring theme of the first half of the season.

9. 84′ vs. Huddersfield — Nov. 26 — Sterling does it again

8. 95′ vs. Southampton — Nov. 29 — Sterling, again… again

7. 16-0 in back-to-back-to-back weeks — Sept. 9-Sept.23 — An unstoppable force — Liverpool (more on that game a little later), Watford and Crystal Palace were on the wrong end of City’s most dominant, ruthless run of a the season: a three-game stretch which saw them soar by a combined score of 16-0 (it would then be extended to 24-2 over the three ensuing games, thanks in large part to a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City three weeks later).

6. Newcastle United 0-1 Man City — Dec. 27 — 18 straight wins — City’s PL-record 18-game winning streak began on Aug. 26 and didn’t end until New Year’s Eve (a span of 127 day before points dropped). The unbeaten start would go on another two weeks before ending at 22 games with a thrilling defeat away to Liverpool two weeks into the new year.

5. Chelsea 0-1 Man City — Sept. 30 — Title credentials established — Ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge, City entered the weekend top of the table but level on points with Man United and only three ahead of their Week 7 foes, Chelsea. The overall performance was utterly dominant (17 shots to 4; 6 on target to 2), but the result remained in doubt for more than an hour, until Kevin De Bruyne bagged the game’s only goal, a fantastic solo effort, in the 67 minute.

4. Tottenham 1-3 Man City — April 14 — The final win — In total control from the first to final whistles, City breezed past Tottenham to move to within three points of the title.

3. Man United 1-2 Man City — Dec. 10 — Derby delight at Old Trafford — Winning away in the Manchester derby would have been the defining moment of City’s season in years and decades gone by. Now, it’s little more than a footnote in a throughly brilliant season.

2. Man United 0-1 West Brom — April 15 — Friendly neighbors — A day after beating Tottenham, and a week after blowing a 2-0 lead against their neighbors in red (for just their second loss of the season), all Man United need was a point against last-place and all-but-relegated West Bromwich Albion, but Jose Mourinho’s men fell flat on their face. Thus, City were officially champions.

1. Man City 5-0 Liverpool — Sept. 9 — Destruction of the Reds — Liverpool looked like genuine title contenders through their first three games (the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino had just combined to thrash Arsenal to the tune of 4-0 one game earlier, and Philippe Coutinho was yet to even make his 2017-18 debut), but the Reds’ trip to the Etihad Stadium brought about an entirely different reality: City were of another universe entirely. They did it against 10 men following Mane’s early sending-off for a boot to the face of Ederson, but they were never more ruthless than that day in early September.

Bundesliga wrap: Schalke gets Naldo stunner to win RevierDerby

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie and Schalke got the better of his countryman Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund as Sunday’s Revierderby highlighted the Bundesliga’s weekend docket.

Schalke 2-0 Borussia Dortmind

Peter Stoger’s BVB honeymoon is over, and the manager will be under fire after a derby loss in Gelsenkirchen which featured a stunning goal from Naldo.

The Brazilian made it 2-0 with a hammered finish on Sunday, adding to Yehven Konoplyanka’s opener and sending Schalke four points clear of third-place Bayer Leverkusen and fourth-place BVB.

Here’s Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco: “I’m really happy for the team and for our fans. We wanted to show a reaction after the Hamburg defeat, and we succeeded. I have to praise every player today.”

McKennie played 18 minutes off the bench for Schalke, while BVB’s Pulisic went 90 minutes and covered more ground than any teammate and only behind Schalke’s Guido Burgstaller and Alessandro Schopf for the game.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (Saturday)

Jupp Heycknes’ Bavarians have already won the league and spent the midweek cruising to a Champions League semifinal, but that doesn’t mean they’ll rest on their laurels.

Down 1-0 on a Josip Drmic goal, Bayern rattled off goals from Sandro Wagner (2), David Alaba, Thiago Alcantara, and Robert Lewandowski (of course, his 27th of the season) to finish the weekend 20 points clear of the field.

Elsewhere
Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg — Friday

Saturday
Hoffenheim 2-0 Hamburg — Bobby Wood not in 18; Gnabry scores
Stuttgart 1-1 Hannover 96
Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Volland hat trick
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Koln

Sunday
Werder Bremen 1-1 RB Leipzig: Everton’s Lookman scores for RBL

Manchester United's Mourinho reacts to Man City title

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveled in keeping Man City out of throne room with a 3-2 comeback win last weekend, so it makes sense that The Special One will understand that his home loss to West Brom isn’t so good, yes?

Kinda, but a full yes wouldn’t have been vintage Mourinho.

“City were the best team, sooner or later they would get the points, so no dramas when the best team wins the league,” he said.

Ooooooooo-kkkkkaaaaaaaay.

Mourinho tried his best to be magnanimous and cavalier about United’s loss on Jay Rodriguez’s rain-soaked diving header, but it definitely isn’t carrying the right ring after the 1-0 loss clinched the Premier League title for City.

“I have won titles, I would not be happy if someone say won title if someone lose a match,” Mourinho said. “City won the title because they won more points than everyone else, don’t tell City they won title because United did not win, it is not fair on them.”

He also said United tried to be too fancy against the Baggies.

“We were masters in complication, everything was complicated,” he said. “We didn’t want or played simple, everything was slow, one more flick, trick, turn. There was no fluidity. We did not deserve to lose, we gave them opportunity to win the match.”

Ranking impact of each Man City player in title success

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Manchester City won the Premier League title on Sunday after West Bromwich Albion beat their crosstown rivals Manchester United to hand City the title without kicking a ball.

With five games of the season still to go, they have equaled the earliest title win in English top-flight history and Pep Guardiola‘s men are on course to break records for most wins in a season, most goals scored and the highest number of points in a single PL campaign.

But which players have been most responsible for their success this season?

Here’s a mark out of 10 for the impact each player in Man City’s squad have had in their title-winning season.

Ederson – 10 – Elevated himself to the conversation as the best goalkeeper on the planet. Not only is he wonderful with his feet, he also provides City’s entire defensive unit with extra confidence.

Claudio Bravo – 4 – Made just one PL appearance so far but was in the team that won the League Cup and his experience will have helped Ederson have a fine season.

Danilo – 7 – A decent stand in at either left back or right back. The Brazilian filed in whenever needed and did a steady job. Fine goal at Burnley.

Kyle Walker – 9 – One of the main reasons City won the title. Walker’s $75 million arrival from Tottenham was scoffed at due to the huge price tag but he added pace and power going forward and he has excelled defensively as well as improving with the ball at his feet and moving inside.

Nicolas Otamendi – 8 – Much improved this season and likely to be in the PFA Team of the Year. A few shaky displays here and there but this was by far, by far, his best season in a City shirt. Dangerous from set pieces with five goals.

Vincent Kompany – 9 – Stunning season from Kompany. The captain for all three of City’s PL titles was finally back to full fitness after a nightmare stretch and he also came up big in the League Cup final, scoring to lead the way. Always led by example and this season he rescued his career after multiple injuries.

John Stones – 6 – Stop-start would be the best way to sum it up. Plenty of injuries and a drop in form but still some promising displays. Guardiola bringing in Laporte will be a worrying sign for Stones.

Eliaquim Mangala – 4 – Loaned out to Everton in January after nine PL appearances but some shaky displays before his season-ending injury. Unlikely to be at City beyond this season.

Fabian Delph – 7 – Stood in admirably at left back for the injured Benjamin Mendy for most of the season and got back into the England squad. Calm on the ball and despite a few bad challenges and getting caught out of position, filled in at left back really well.

Aymeric Laporte – 6 – Only arrived in January but in his limited minutes City’s club-record signing showed he is a solid defender. Much better at center back than left back and will probably play as one of a back three moving forward.

Benjamin Mendy – 5 – Really tough for him to get injured so early after some incredible displays from left back. His #SharkTeam moments made sure he remained in the headlines (plus got him a higher rating) and he seems to be at the heart of City’s locker room. Mendy is almost back and will be the best left back on the planet very soon.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 5 – Did fine when called upon, which wasn’t often, but Pep used him more as a left back than an attacking midfielder.

Fernandinho – 8 – The Brazilian’s season was a fine one as he put aside injuries and suspensions to become a guaranteed starter. His defensive work went unnoticed but there’s a reason why Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were so good. Fernandinho did a lot of their dirty work.

Kevin de Bruyne – 10 – Simply stunning, especially in the opening months of the season in his new deeper role in central midfield. Leads PL with 20 assists and has scored 11 goals so far. Some of his assists, passes and crosses were out of this world. KDB will fight with Mohamed Salah to win all of the player of the year awards in the PL.

David Silva – 10 – Like KDB, his passing, movement and creativity was sublime and Silva was reinvented as a deeper central midfielder. Like a fine wine, Silva is getting better each season and he is working with a manager who truly understands him. Majestic. Nine goals and 11 assists.

Yaya Toure – 4 – Didn’t play a lot this season but was kept around for his influence behind-the-scenes. This will be his last season at City and this is the season when he has had the least impact, at least on the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7 – Struggled to get in the team week in, week out but when he did, he often made a difference with goals and assists. The German playmaker can sometimes get overrun in midfield but he oozes class on the ball.

Bernardo Silva – 7 – Some stunning goals later in the season after he settled in the PL and the Portuguese playmaker will surely take over from David Silva in the future in a more central role. Seven goals and 10 assists a very decent return.

Raheem Sterling – 9 – His best goalscoring run in his career with 22 goals and nine assists and he could have scored at least 10 more. Sterling has kept his pace and trickery but can now see a pass and in the opening months he scored plenty of clutch late winning goals. A superb season.

Leroy Sane – 9 – Like Sterling, the winger matured this season as both have been nominated for the PFA Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year awards. The German winger has wonderful balance and his direct running scares the life out of defenders. Star for the future.

Phil Foden – 5 – Only played in a handful of games and he will be disappointed to have been injured just when he was breaking into the team on a regular basis. The time will come for the “Stockport Iniesta” to shine (he’s still just 17) as Pep has high hopes for the academy graduate who led England’s U-17 side to glory during the season.

Brahim Diaz – 3 – Like Foden, used mostly in the cup competitions but showed plenty of promise. Will surely get minutes in the remaining games of the season.

Gabriel Jesus – 8 – Scored 14 goals and added three assists as the young Brazilian battled back from a knee injury around the turn of the year. He’s shown he can step in for Aguero long-term and will only get better.

Sergio Aguero – 9 – Was benched at times this season but broke Man City’s scoring record and definitely adapted his style to Guardiola’s philosophy of high-pressing from the front. 30 goals and seven assists in all competitions says it all.

Twitter reacts as Man City wins Premier League

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Manchester City are Premier League champions again thanks to a Manchester United loss — at Old Trafford — to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The City title was inevitable, but amongst the celebratory Tweets are a lot of “Wow” moments for United’s loss and City’s amazing run.

