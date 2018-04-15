Twitter reacts as Man City wins Premier League

Manchester City are Premier League champions again thanks to a Manchester United loss — at Old Trafford — to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
[ MORE: Man Utd 0-1 WBA | NUFC 2-1 Arsenal ]
The City title was inevitable, but amongst the celebratory Tweets are a lot of “Wow” moments for United’s loss and City’s amazing run.
Here are some of our favorites:
Our Time. Our City.
Premier League Champions 17/18 🏆#mancity pic.twitter.com/lztlN3lWFW
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2018
fixed (sorry @sterling7) pic.twitter.com/w2QQx9yXlN
— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018
23 titles and counting… after nine years as a manager. In three different countries. And some still doubt. Congratulations @ManCity and @PepTeam!!
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) April 15, 2018
Gonna be a long MNF tomorrow ! We are on at 7pm. Don’t tune in!!
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 15, 2018
Great tribute to Alex Ferguson finding out Man Utd had won the title in 1993 while playing golf #nicetouch https://t.co/838AcEHbEA
— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) April 15, 2018
So, is Jay Rodriguez now a Man City legend?
Regardless, Jay Rod and Jonny Evans pretty much just secured their move to Man City this summer… 👀
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) April 15, 2018
Nothing more dramatic than winning a title by sitting on the couch.
— Jonah Freedman (@jonahfreedman) April 15, 2018
We interrupt your Sunday evening to bring you… https://t.co/41FtlNdYTK
— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2018
City fans – better to be crowned champions by beating your fiercest rivals at home? Or watch on as they hand it to you by losing to the worst team in the league? What a strange week.
— Richard Conway (@richard_conway) April 15, 2018
WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations boys !!!!!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾
— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) April 15, 2018
Lold Trafford
— Marcus Speller (@MarcusSpeller) April 15, 2018
240 – Manchester City's 240 day total at the top of the league in 2017-18 is just one day fewer than Manchester United have spent at the top of the Premier League (in season) since Sergio Aguero's goal won the title in May 2012 (241). Noisy.
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018
Apart from the FA Cup tie at Anfield, that was comfortably the best West Brom performance I've seen in at least 18 months. They actually looked like footballers again. Yes #MUFC were abject — really really abject — but #WBA looked far better than the table suggests
— Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) April 15, 2018
Manchester United ensure Manchester City equal Manchester United’s PL record of winning title with five games to go.
— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 15, 2018
I need to be myself
I can't be no one else
I'm feeling supersonic
Give me gin and tonic
You can have it all but how much do you want it? pic.twitter.com/x5CEUZzdld
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 15, 2018
To: @ManCity
Congrats on the 2017/18 #PL title! 🏆
From: 🇺🇸 with love pic.twitter.com/DXjzzAyLDM
— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) April 15, 2018
📷 You're welcome, @ManCity.#WBA pic.twitter.com/IR3iesrys2
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 15, 2018
5 – Man City have won the Premier League title with five games remaining; equalling the English top-flight record. They have equalled the efforts of Manchester United (1907-08 and 2000-01) and Everton (1984-85) who all won the top-flight title with five games to spare. Cruise. pic.twitter.com/SbeV1CXB0u
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018
West Brom's four 2017-18 wins: home Burnley, away to Bournemouth, home to Brighton…. AWAY to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Unreal. #WBA #PLonNBC #MUNWBA https://t.co/KxMIl8F68i
— Nicholas Mendola (@NicholasMendola) April 15, 2018
Now more than ever, a "Manager Swap" TV show is badly needed because I am dying to see what Pep can do with West Brom
— Charles Boehm (@cboehm) April 15, 2018