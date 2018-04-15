Zlatan: Odds of playing at World Cup “sky high”

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bagged a pair of match-winning goals since arriving on the shores of Major League Soccer, and is now feeling pretty good about a return to the Swedish national team.

The 35-year-old striker has not played for Sweden since its group stage exit from EURO 2016.

With 116 caps and 62 goals, the larger than life personality would not just encourage the Swedish team but further stiffen a brutal Group G with Mexico, Germany, and South Korea.

He took a lower than market value contract to join the LA Galaxy, so it would make sense that this was part of the deal.

The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga #FifaWorldCup2018 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 15, 2018

