Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

FC Cincinnati receives stadium approval if granted MLS bid

By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
The path to Major League Soccer looks to have gotten a whole lot clearer for FC Cincinnati on Monday.

The Cincinnati budget and finance committee voted to pass a stadium plan for the current USL side by a margin of four to three, in the event that FC Cincy is granted a place in MLS.

Meanwhile, the City Council voted five to four in favor of the plan.

The vote results in a $34.8 million infrastructure package that will go towards the development of a future stadium for FC Cincy, who is currently aiming to become the 26th franchise granted entry into the top flight of American soccer.

The stadium would be in Cincinnati’s West End, and would be a $200 million project, all of which is privately funded.

Last week, the club agreed to a land-swap deal with the Cincinnati Public Schools in order to secure the land necessary for their stadium project.

Report: Fernando Torres prefers MLS move over China

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
At a time where Major League Soccer has growingly become more and more youthful, a veteran presence could be gracing the league very soon.

Recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed his long (very long) awaited move to the LA Galaxy, but now another veteran striker could be calling MLS his home once his contract in Spain expires at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Fernando Torres has been on the radar of several MLS sides, and the former Spanish international is reportedly keen on a move to the U.S. instead of one to the China Super League.

The Montreal Impact, Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders, New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City have each been linked with “El Nino” since word came out that Torres’ time at Atletico Madrid would end in 2018.

The Fire are believed to hold the Discovery Rights to Torres if he does in fact decide to join MLS at some point.

This season, Torres’ role at Atleti has been reduced significantly with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa up front, however, the former World Cup winner has still scored eight goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Toronto seeks strong home effort against Chivas in CCL final

Twitter/@TheTorontoSun
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
In nine days, an unprecedented feat could appear in the record books for Toronto FC, however, the MLS side needs to start strong in its first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

TFC will host Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday night (8:15 p.m. ET) at BMO Field in Toronto, which provides the Canadian side the opportunity to build momentum before the two clubs meet in Mexico the following week.

For MLS sides, it’s long been a struggle when it comes to facing teams from Liga MX, particularly for clubs that have to travel to Mexico.

Manager Greg Vanney and his side will aim to construct a similar formula to their efforts against Club America in the CCL semifinals. TFC went up 3-1 in the first leg at BMO, before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca in the return leg.

TFC’s starting roster has been fully rested after sitting out for the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Colorado Rapids in MLS play, and that extended layoff for the regulars should benefit the squad as it prepares for Chivas.

Jozy Altidore is expected to play on Tuesday, despite suffering a foot injury early in the second leg against America, while Justin Morrow, Chris Mavinga and Gregory van der Wiel could all play massive roles on the back line for TFC.

Meanwhile, Chivas’ road to the CCL final has been an intriguing one.

The Mexican side took out Dominican club Cibao in the quarterfinals with ease, before needing a comeback performance against the injury-depleted Seattle Sounders in the following round.

The semifinals saw a hard-fought and largely defensive setup from Chivas, who edged the New York Red Bulls to reach the title match. With the Liga MX club facing the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Altidore twice in eight days, it’s not unlikely that Chivas will align itself in a similar fashion against Toronto.

West Ham 1-1 Stoke: Carroll denies Potters joy in London

By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Everything was there for the taking for the Potters, but a late goal from the hosts could prove crucial for Stoke’s chances of survival.

West Ham United and Stoke finished 1-1 at the London Stadium on Monday evening, after Andy Carroll‘s late heroics denied the Potters all three points.

Carroll, who came in as a late substitution, brilliantly volleyed home a ball from Aaron Cresswell in the 90th minute.

Peter Crouch capitalized on Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart‘s miscue in front of goal, and pounced on a rebound to give the Potters the victory.

For Crouch, the finish gives him the title of all-time leading goalscorer for Stoke in the Premier League.

Hart spilled a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri that came in from the top of the box, while the veteran Englishman was properly positioned to make West Ham pay for the error.

Chances were far and few in the opening stanza, however, Stoke keeper Jack Butland made a massive stop in the first half on Marko Arnautovic when the ball struck the face of the England international.

Stoke moves level on points (28) with 18th place Southampton, however, the Potters still sit five points behind Swansea City in the relegation race with four matches to play.

Meanwhile, the Hammers sit seven points clear of the bottom three, and have an extra game in hand.

How does Man City stack up against best PL teams in history?

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester City’s disappointment in the UEFA Champions League shouldn’t define its 2017/18 season, particularly because of the excellence of the squad in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s second season in England has proven to be an overwhelming success, with the Citizens losing just twice in league action under the watch of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

City’s brilliance has already resulted in a number of record-breaking feats, including locking up the PL title with five matches remaining in the current campaign. However, the Manchester side is far from done, and there are plenty more records that await the Etihad Stadium side.

With a 16-point margin over rivals Manchester United, the Citizens could very easily shatter the record for largest point gap between first and second place. United did that back in 1999/2000 when Sir Alex Ferguson‘s club finished 18 points above Arsenal.

Guardiola and Co. have looked the dominant side since August, and it’s rare for a club to keep up this sort of brilliance for the course of a 38-match season, and yet City has done so with little struggles for the most part.

Pro Soccer Talk decided to take a look at how Man City stacks up against the best PL sides in league history.

Chelsea (2004/05) — Record: 29-8-1 (95 points) — Most points in PL season

Chelsea (2016/17) — Record: 30-3-5 (93 points)

Manchester United (1999/00) — Record: 28-7-3 (91 points)

Arsenal (2003/04) — Record: 26-12-0 (90 points) — Only unbeaten club in PL history

Man City (2011/12) — Record: 28-5-5 (89 points)

Blackburn Rovers (1994/95) — Record: 27-8-7 (89 points)

Man City (Current season in progress) — Record: 28-3-2 (87 points)

Manchester United (2007/08) — Record: 27-6-5 (87 points)

Man City (2013/14) — Record: 27-5-6 (86 points)

Leicester City (2015/16) — Record: 23-12-3 (81 points)

Clubs like Arsenal’s 2003/04 squad, as well as Chelsea’s team the following season have long been seen as the gold standards in the Premier League. In particular, the Gunners because of their unblemished record in the top flight back in the early 2000s.

With five matches to play though, City can squash the points record by winning three of its matches. That feat is very much a possibility for the incumbent champions due to their fixture list over the final month.

That leaves the question though: how good is this Manchester City side?

Very rarely now in soccer do we see a club succeed without having the financial backing of a wealthy owner. That being said, all the top sides in England on a regular basis have that sort of financial support, particularly City, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

It’s quite uncommon to see a club like Leicester City pull off a sustained success like the Foxes did in 2015/16, which made for one of the most dramatic and appealing seasons since the PL’s inception.

Taking factors like money out of it, Man City has been a machine in 2017/18, and Guardiola’s patience and brilliance in building his squad has paid massive dividends.

The club’s depth is nearly unmatched when trying to compare City’s roster to previous sides in the PL.

This year, City has had to deal with a multitude of injuries, including those to Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and David Silva. There have been others as well, but those four have all been tabbed as key contributors to the City attack over the past several seasons.

Names like Benjamin Mendy and Danilo have been rarely mentioned this year for their respective stints on the injured list, which furthers the impression of the team’s depth and quality of reserve players.

The Citizens haven’t skipped a beat in times of angst though, and the two instance where the club faced defeat this season — 4-3 to Liverpool and 3-2 against Man United — were both incredibly close encounters.

The story of this squad hasn’t been completed yet, but regardless of what transpires the rest of the way, this Man City side will surely remain amongst those of the elite in England’s first division.