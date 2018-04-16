More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa backs Morocco for 2026 World Cup

Associated PressApr 16, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
JOHANNESBURG (AP) South African soccer leader Danny Jordaan has promised Morocco “unqualified support” to host the 2026 World Cup in a contest against a combined North American bid.

The South African federation said Monday that Jordaan assured a visiting Morocco bid delegation “he will personally lobby” African officials ahead of the scheduled vote in Moscow on June 13.

Morocco is up against a United States-Canada-Mexico bid to stage the continent’s second World Cup. South Africa hosted in 2010, after beating Morocco and Egypt in a vote.

That South African bid is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for a suspicious $10 million payment to FIFA voters in the North American region. In indictments published by the justice department in 2015, two of the listed “co-conspirators” are South African soccer officials who are not identified.

Now, Morocco is competing against the Americans to co-host the 48-team tournament. Up to 207 FIFA member federations will vote at their congress on the eve of the World Cup in Russia.

North American bid leaders targeted the 14-member southern African soccer body COSAFA at a February meeting in Johannesburg.

Egypt goalkeeper el-Shennawy out of WCup with knee injury

Twitter/@foet247Africa
Associated PressApr 16, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed el-Shennawy has been ruled out of the World Cup with a serious left knee injury.

El-Shennawy was expected to be a backup for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam el-Hadary, who will be the oldest player in World Cup history.

The 26-year-old el-Shennawy was injured while playing for Zamalek against Ittihad on Thursday. Zamalek lost 2-1.

Last year, el-Shennawy was injured in Egypt’s first game in the African Cup of Nations against Mali, allowing el-Hadary to return to the starting lineup for the remainder of the tournament. A seven-time African champion, Egypt was beaten by Cameroon in the final.

Egypt qualified for this year’s World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

FC Cincinnati receives stadium approval if granted MLS bid

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
The path to Major League Soccer looks to have gotten a whole lot clearer for FC Cincinnati on Monday.

The Cincinnati budget and finance committee voted to pass a stadium plan for the current USL side by a margin of four to three, in the event that FC Cincy is granted a place in MLS.

Meanwhile, the City Council voted five to four in favor of the plan.

The vote results in a $34.8 million infrastructure package that will go towards the development of a future stadium for FC Cincy, who is currently aiming to become the 26th franchise granted entry into the top flight of American soccer.

The stadium would be in Cincinnati’s West End, and would be a $200 million project, all of which is privately funded.

Last week, the club agreed to a land-swap deal with the Cincinnati Public Schools in order to secure the land necessary for their stadium project.

Report: Fernando Torres prefers MLS move over China

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
At a time where Major League Soccer has growingly become more and more youthful, a veteran presence could be gracing the league very soon.

Recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic completed his long (very long) awaited move to the LA Galaxy, but now another veteran striker could be calling MLS his home once his contract in Spain expires at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Fernando Torres has been on the radar of several MLS sides, and the former Spanish international is reportedly keen on a move to the U.S. instead of one to the China Super League.

The Montreal Impact, Chicago Fire, Seattle Sounders, New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City have each been linked with “El Nino” since word came out that Torres’ time at Atletico Madrid would end in 2018.

The Fire are believed to hold the Discovery Rights to Torres if he does in fact decide to join MLS at some point.

This season, Torres’ role at Atleti has been reduced significantly with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa up front, however, the former World Cup winner has still scored eight goals in 36 appearances for the club.

Toronto seeks strong home effort against Chivas in CCL final

Twitter/@TheTorontoSun
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
In nine days, an unprecedented feat could appear in the record books for Toronto FC, however, the MLS side needs to start strong in its first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.

TFC will host Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday night (8:15 p.m. ET) at BMO Field in Toronto, which provides the Canadian side the opportunity to build momentum before the two clubs meet in Mexico the following week.

For MLS sides, it’s long been a struggle when it comes to facing teams from Liga MX, particularly for clubs that have to travel to Mexico.

Manager Greg Vanney and his side will aim to construct a similar formula to their efforts against Club America in the CCL semifinals. TFC went up 3-1 in the first leg at BMO, before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca in the return leg.

TFC’s starting roster has been fully rested after sitting out for the weekend’s 2-0 defeat to the Colorado Rapids in MLS play, and that extended layoff for the regulars should benefit the squad as it prepares for Chivas.

Jozy Altidore is expected to play on Tuesday, despite suffering a foot injury early in the second leg against America, while Justin Morrow, Chris Mavinga and Gregory van der Wiel could all play massive roles on the back line for TFC.

Meanwhile, Chivas’ road to the CCL final has been an intriguing one.

The Mexican side took out Dominican club Cibao in the quarterfinals with ease, before needing a comeback performance against the injury-depleted Seattle Sounders in the following round.

The semifinals saw a hard-fought and largely defensive setup from Chivas, who edged the New York Red Bulls to reach the title match. With the Liga MX club facing the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Altidore twice in eight days, it’s not unlikely that Chivas will align itself in a similar fashion against Toronto.