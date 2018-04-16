The numbers behind Man City’s amazing title run

Manchester City’s third Premier League title in seven seasons happened in the English top-flight’s joint-fastest fashion, with five matches left in the 2017-18 match calendar.
Those digits are just the tip of the statistical iceberg when it comes to the 33-match title run hastened by Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
— Man City has a 16-point lead on Manchester United with five matches to play, two off the record pace of 18 set by the Red Devils in 1999-2000.
— City’s 93 goals stand seven shy of the century mark, a feat only turned in the Premier League era by Chelsea in 2009-10 (103), Manchester City in 2013-14 (102), and Liverpool in 2013-14 (101).
— And the club’s 28 wins is three away from the English top-flight record set by Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61. City finishes: home to Swansea, away to West Ham, home to Huddersfield, home to Brighton, away to Southampton. All desperate sides, but we guess we’re saying it’s happening.
— Winning at West Ham and Southampton will make Man City the winningest away team in title-winning history. The club’s 14 away wins currently stand one behind Chelsea in 2004-05.
— The club’s goal differential of 68 is three shy of the record (71) set by Chelsea in 2009-10. If the club
— City took the table lead from Manchester United on Sept. 16 with a 6-0 pumping of Watford at Vicarage Road, and will finish with the sixth-most days on top in a single PL winning season (240).
— The Citizens have beaten every team this season. That’s only been done thrice by a Premier League team in a single season — Manchester United in 2010-11 and Chelsea in 2005-06 — and 10 times team in English top-flight history.
— Kevin De Bruyne‘s 15 assists are tied for second amongst team leaders on a PL-winning club, three behind Chelsea’s Frank Lampard (18, 2004-05) and Cesc Fabregas (2013-14).
— City needs 13 points in their last five matches, a minimum of four wins and a draw, to be the first English team to ever break the 100-point marker in a single season.
—
— Manchester United has twice won the English top flight with five matches to spare (1907-08 and
2000-01), and Everton has done it once (1984-85).
— About Pep: The City boss is not just the first Spaniard to win the Premier League, but he’s also 12 points away from equaling his best points haul in a championship season (99 with Barcelona in 2009-10).