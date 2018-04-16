USMNT scheduled to play November friendly in England

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Manchester City’s third Premier League title in seven seasons happened in the English top-flight’s joint-fastest fashion, with five matches left in the 2017-18 match calendar.

Those digits are just the tip of the statistical iceberg when it comes to the 33-match title run hastened by Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Take it away, Opta Sports:

— Man City has a 16-point lead on Manchester United with five matches to play, two off the record pace of 18 set by the Red Devils in 1999-2000.

— City’s 93 goals stand seven shy of the century mark, a feat only turned in the Premier League era by Chelsea in 2009-10 (103), Manchester City in 2013-14 (102), and Liverpool in 2013-14 (101).

— And the club’s 28 wins is three away from the English top-flight record set by Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61. City finishes: home to Swansea, away to West Ham, home to Huddersfield, home to Brighton, away to Southampton. All desperate sides, but we guess we’re saying it’s happening.

— Winning at West Ham and Southampton will make Man City the winningest away team in title-winning history. The club’s 14 away wins currently stand one behind Chelsea in 2004-05.

— The club’s goal differential of 68 is three shy of the record (71) set by Chelsea in 2009-10. If the club

— City took the table lead from Manchester United on Sept. 16 with a 6-0 pumping of Watford at Vicarage Road, and will finish with the sixth-most days on top in a single PL winning season (240).

240 – Manchester City's 240 day total at the top of the league in 2017-18 is just one day fewer than Manchester United have spent at the top of the Premier League (in season) since Sergio Aguero's goal won the title in May 2012 (241). Noisy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018

15 – The fewest days ended at the top of a Premier League season by the eventual champions was recorded by Manchester City in 2013-14 (15 days in total). Slippy. pic.twitter.com/Rvl7IwWbNS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2018

— The Citizens have beaten every team this season. That’s only been done thrice by a Premier League team in a single season — Manchester United in 2010-11 and Chelsea in 2005-06 — and 10 times team in English top-flight history.

— Kevin De Bruyne‘s 15 assists are tied for second amongst team leaders on a PL-winning club, three behind Chelsea’s Frank Lampard (18, 2004-05) and Cesc Fabregas (2013-14).

— City needs 13 points in their last five matches, a minimum of four wins and a draw, to be the first English team to ever break the 100-point marker in a single season.

—

— Manchester United has twice won the English top flight with five matches to spare (1907-08 and

2000-01), and Everton has done it once (1984-85).

— About Pep: The City boss is not just the first Spaniard to win the Premier League, but he’s also 12 points away from equaling his best points haul in a championship season (99 with Barcelona in 2009-10).

7 – Pep Guardiola has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, with the only exceptions being 2011-12 at Barcelona and 2016-17 at Manchester City. Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/wLGOio3MU2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola