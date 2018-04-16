More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

USMNT scheduled to play November friendly in England

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 7:36 AM EDT
The United States men’s national team is going to have an interesting Fall 2018.

Already reportedly ready to tangle with fellow World Cup absentees Italy at a neutral European venue on Nov. 20, the USMNT will meet England somewhere in the United Kingdom.

That’s complicated by England’s UEFA Nations League match scheduled for Nov. 18, which leaves little room for a date. The international break runs Nov. 12-20.

It’s exciting for U.S. supporters not simply for the caliber of competition, but because European-based dates during the MLS Playoffs generally represent a chance to see European-based players.

That means players like Keaton Parks (Benfica), Tim Weah (PSG), and Luca de la Torre (Fulham) could get looks alongside Christian Pulisic, John Brooks, and Weston McKennie.

Chapecoense honors Colombia with beautiful new jersey

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Here’s something wonderful we missed over the thrilling club soccer weekend in Europe and Major League Soccer.

The horrible plane crash that claimed the lives of 71 people associated with Brazilian club Chapecoense was one of the most painful stories in soccer history.

Chape was en route to contend the Copa Sudamericana Final against Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

The Colombian side requested that the trophy be awarded to Chape, and the clubs have had an inspiring friendship.

Now Chape, normally sporting green shirts, has released a new jersey honoring the people of Colombia.

It’s pretty great.

The numbers behind Man City’s amazing title run

Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 8:09 AM EDT
Manchester City’s third Premier League title in seven seasons happened in the English top-flight’s joint-fastest fashion, with five matches left in the 2017-18 match calendar.

Those digits are just the tip of the statistical iceberg when it comes to the 33-match title run hastened by Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Take it away, Opta Sports:

— Man City has a 16-point lead on Manchester United with five matches to play, two off the record pace of 18 set by the Red Devils in 1999-2000.

— City’s 93 goals stand seven shy of the century mark, a feat only turned in the Premier League era by Chelsea in 2009-10 (103), Manchester City in 2013-14 (102), and Liverpool in 2013-14 (101).

— And the club’s 28 wins is three away from the English top-flight record set by Tottenham Hotspur in 1960-61. City finishes: home to Swansea, away to West Ham, home to Huddersfield, home to Brighton, away to Southampton. All desperate sides, but we guess we’re saying it’s happening.

— Winning at West Ham and Southampton will make Man City the winningest away team in title-winning history. The club’s 14 away wins currently stand one behind Chelsea in 2004-05.

— The club’s goal differential of 68 is three shy of the record (71) set by Chelsea in 2009-10. If the club

— City took the table lead from Manchester United on Sept. 16 with a 6-0 pumping of Watford at Vicarage Road, and will finish with the sixth-most days on top in a single PL winning season (240).

— The Citizens have beaten every team this season. That’s only been done thrice by a Premier League team in a single season — Manchester United in 2010-11 and Chelsea in 2005-06 — and 10 times team in English top-flight history.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s 15 assists are tied for second amongst team leaders on a PL-winning club, three behind Chelsea’s Frank Lampard (18, 2004-05) and Cesc Fabregas (2013-14).

— City needs 13 points in their last five matches, a minimum of four wins and a draw, to be the first English team to ever break the 100-point marker in a single season.

— Manchester United has twice won the English top flight with five matches to spare (1907-08 and
2000-01), and Everton has done it once (1984-85).

— About Pep: The City boss is not just the first Spaniard to win the Premier League, but he’s also 12 points away from equaling his best points haul in a championship season (99 with Barcelona in 2009-10).

NYCFC come from behind (twice) to take a point in Atlanta

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) Alexander Ring scored his first MLS goal to help New York City FC to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday night.

David Villa, playing his second match after a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury, had a goal and an assist for New York City (5-0-2).

Ring made it 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Villa, at the top-left corner of the box, drew three defenders and dropped it back to Ring, who trapped it a ripped a right-footer off the crossbar from well outside the area.

Greg Garza tapped in from point-blank range, the rebound of a shot by Miguel Almiron to give Atlanta (4-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute.

Villa came on for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the 35th and tied it about three minutes later, converting from the penalty spot after Jo Inge Berget drew a foul in the area conceded by Michael Parkhurst.

Chris McCann answered in the 56th minute, heading home a perfectly-placed cross from Almiron. Parkhurst’s long header off a clearance by Villa led Almiron down the left side and, from the goal line, he lofted it to McCann at the top of the 6-yard box for the finish.

United had its four-game win streak snapped.

Wenger: Loss to Newcastle “the story of Arsenal’s season”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sunday just wasn’t Arsenal’s day.

The 2017-18 Premier League season just hasn’t been Arsenal’s season, and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat away to 10th-place Newcastle United so perfectly exemplified the Gunners’ eight months’ worth of struggles, according to manager Arsene Wenger.

[ MORE: Man City win PL title | Top 10 moments | Who were the stars? ]

Having gone up 1-0 after 14 minutes, the fatigue of having played away to CSKA Moscow on Thursday eventually caught up to Arsenal as they fell to a fifth straight PL defeat away from the Emirates Stadiu. Following the game, Wenger said Sunday’s game was “the story of our season” and called such a streak “a worry character-wise” — quotes from the Guardian:

“It’s the story of our season. We had 70 percent of possession and were 1-0 up. You wonder how you can lose this game. It could have been over at half-time. It’s very harsh to swallow a defeat like this. It’s very disappointing.

“Of course it’s a concern to have lost five games in a row away, because traditionally we have a very strong record away. It has become a subconscious weight on our minds. Once you’re in a negative spiral like this it is very hard to get out of.”

“It’s very difficult to combine the Europa League on Thursday night and the Premier League on Sunday afternoons. Some of our players were affected physically by getting back from Moscow so late.

“But losing like this is a worry character-wise. Our attitude today was spot on, but I have to be realistic enough to say that maybe our balance offensively and defensively doesn’t work.”

[ MORE: Arsenal throw away lead, lose away to Newcastle ]

With five league games left to play (Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals beginning next week), fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur sit 13 points clear of their north London rivals, meaning the anti-St. Totteringham’s Day (and a guaranteed place outside the PL’s top-four) could come as soon as Tuesday, when Tottenham visit Brighton & Hove Albion (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

Wenger, however, remains in charge and appears to be the sole authority on whether or not he’ll remain the manager come August.