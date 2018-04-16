More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Stoke City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham United can go a long way toward clinching another season in the Premier League by piling woe on a Stoke City which really needs a win at the London Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Stoke City is six points back of safety, and seven behind West Ham United. The Potters next face Burnley and Liverpool, before finishing with Crystal Palace and Swansea City.

USMNT midfielder Geoff Cameron is on the bench for Stoke, while El Tri’s Javier Hernandez is on the bench for West Ham following recent Irons heroics.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Hart, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Rice, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Kouyate, Mario, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Cullen, Evra, Lanzini, Hugill, Carroll, Chicharito.

Stoke City: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Allen, Badou; Bauer, Shaqiri, Ramadan; Diouf. Subs: Grant, Ireland, Cameron, Fletcher, Crouch, Campbell, Sorenson.

West Ham 1-1 Stoke: Carroll denies Potters joy in London

By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Everything was there for the taking for the Potters, but a late goal from the hosts could prove crucial for Stoke’s chances of survival.

West Ham United and Stoke finished 1-1 at the London Stadium on Monday evening, after Andy Carroll‘s late heroics denied the Potters all three points.

Carroll, who came in as a late substitution, brilliantly volleyed home a ball from Aaron Cresswell in the 90th minute.

Peter Crouch capitalized on Hammers goalkeeper Joe Hart‘s miscue in front of goal, and pounced on a rebound to give the Potters the victory.

For Crouch, the finish gives him the title of all-time leading goalscorer for Stoke in the Premier League.

Hart spilled a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri that came in from the top of the box, while the veteran Englishman was properly positioned to make West Ham pay for the error.

Chances were far and few in the opening stanza, however, Stoke keeper Jack Butland made a massive stop in the first half on Marko Arnautovic when the ball struck the face of the England international.

Stoke moves level on points (28) with 18th place Southampton, however, the Potters still sit five points behind Swansea City in the relegation race with four matches to play.

Meanwhile, the Hammers sit seven points clear of the bottom three, and have an extra game in hand.

How does Man City stack up against best PL teams in history?

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 16, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City’s disappointment in the UEFA Champions League shouldn’t define its 2017/18 season, particularly because of the excellence of the squad in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s second season in England has proven to be an overwhelming success, with the Citizens losing just twice in league action under the watch of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager.

[ MORE: Areas of improvement for Man City next season ]

City’s brilliance has already resulted in a number of record-breaking feats, including locking up the PL title with five matches remaining in the current campaign. However, the Manchester side is far from done, and there are plenty more records that await the Etihad Stadium side.

With a 16-point margin over rivals Manchester United, the Citizens could very easily shatter the record for largest point gap between first and second place. United did that back in 1999/2000 when Sir Alex Ferguson‘s club finished 18 points above Arsenal.

Guardiola and Co. have looked the dominant side since August, and it’s rare for a club to keep up this sort of brilliance for the course of a 38-match season, and yet City has done so with little struggles for the most part.

Pro Soccer Talk decided to take a look at how Man City stacks up against the best PL sides in league history.

Chelsea (2004/05) — Record: 29-8-1 (95 points) — Most points in PL season

Chelsea (2016/17) — Record: 30-3-5 (93 points)

Manchester United (1999/00) — Record: 28-7-3 (91 points)

Arsenal (2003/04) — Record: 26-12-0 (90 points) — Only unbeaten club in PL history

Man City (2011/12) — Record: 28-5-5 (89 points)

Blackburn Rovers (1994/95) — Record: 27-8-7 (89 points)

Man City (Current season in progress) — Record: 28-3-2 (87 points)

Manchester United (2007/08) — Record: 27-6-5 (87 points)

Man City (2013/14) — Record: 27-5-6 (86 points)

Leicester City (2015/16) — Record: 23-12-3 (81 points)

Clubs like Arsenal’s 2003/04 squad, as well as Chelsea’s team the following season have long been seen as the gold standards in the Premier League. In particular, the Gunners because of their unblemished record in the top flight back in the early 2000s.

With five matches to play though, City can squash the points record by winning three of its matches. That feat is very much a possibility for the incumbent champions due to their fixture list over the final month.

That leaves the question though: how good is this Manchester City side?

Very rarely now in soccer do we see a club succeed without having the financial backing of a wealthy owner. That being said, all the top sides in England on a regular basis have that sort of financial support, particularly City, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

It’s quite uncommon to see a club like Leicester City pull off a sustained success like the Foxes did in 2015/16, which made for one of the most dramatic and appealing seasons since the PL’s inception.

Taking factors like money out of it, Man City has been a machine in 2017/18, and Guardiola’s patience and brilliance in building his squad has paid massive dividends.

The club’s depth is nearly unmatched when trying to compare City’s roster to previous sides in the PL.

This year, City has had to deal with a multitude of injuries, including those to Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and David Silva. There have been others as well, but those four have all been tabbed as key contributors to the City attack over the past several seasons.

Names like Benjamin Mendy and Danilo have been rarely mentioned this year for their respective stints on the injured list, which furthers the impression of the team’s depth and quality of reserve players.

The Citizens haven’t skipped a beat in times of angst though, and the two instance where the club faced defeat this season — 4-3 to Liverpool and 3-2 against Man United — were both incredibly close encounters.

The story of this squad hasn’t been completed yet, but regardless of what transpires the rest of the way, this Man City side will surely remain amongst those of the elite in England’s first division.

Batshuayi’s World Cup dreams may not be dashed by ankle injury

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Borussia Dortmund lost a Revierderby and its lethal loan striker on Sunday, but Michy Batshuayi‘s initial negative outlook may have hope for the World Cup.

The Bundesliga club says Batshuayi, 24, may still pull on the Belgium strip in Russia this summer. He has six goals in 14 caps for the Red Devils.

[ MORE: How can Man City improve next season? ]

On loan from Chelsea, Batshuayi has nine goals in 14 appearances for BVB. He hurt his ankle against Schalke and needed to be stretchered off the pitch.

Batshuayi would theoretically be a candidate for a BVB transfer in the summer, but Chelsea’s presumed managerial change may breathe new life into his time at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi’s postmatch vibes were not solid.

Areas of improvement for Man City next season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 16, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City Premier League Champions

Who has improved the most under Guardiola at Man City? The numbers behind Man City’s amazing title run Top 10 moments: Man City’s PL title-winning season

Many are trumpeting Manchester City’s amazing title season as the tip of the iceberg under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

While the club’s momentum was tired by a pair of losses to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and a come-from-ahead failure versus Manchester United, the City set is prepared to smash any number of records by season’s end.

Yet it’s not irresponsible to suggest City will get better in 2018-19. Any argument that teams may figure out Guardiola can be mooted by his players’ increased familiarity with his system. There’s an argument to be made that City will lose more matches based solely on bounces and luck, but Guardiola’s men can perform better even with the stylish demands of their boss.

Here’s how:

Return of Mendy — Benjamin Mendy was a thrilling addition to the team before his ruptured ACL caused him to become more known for his entertaining Twitter feed than anything he’d do with a ball at his feet. Left back was actually an issue for City on several occasions this season, and Mendy’s return to health coupled with increased Danilo familiarity (should he stay) will help the cause more than it hurts it.

English backs get better (or get going) — Of players who played a bunch for City, Kyle Walker and John Stones ranked ninth and 13th according to WhoScored and ninth and 11th on Squawka in terms of individual performances. Walker’s numbers were his worst in three seasons, understandably given his comfort at Spurs and a new system, while Stones has been stagnant for both Everton and City since his breakout first two seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Still just 23, he needs to improve to be a part of a top Premier League defense.

More consistency from the right wing — Raheem Sterling can line up on any part of an attack trident, even getting some center forward time, but the league needs to look out if he can continue to improve his service from the right side. Right now, teams focus heavily on Leroy Sane on the left, where Guardiola looks to set up shop more often than not. That’s opened things up for Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and David Silva… now Sterling needs to do the same for Sane, who could have an unbelievable run with a little more space.

Center forward insurance — Sergio Aguero was devastating at forward despite a car accident and knee injury restricting his season so far to 25 matches (21 goals and six assists there is pretty good, huh?). He’s also 29 years old.

Recently-minted 21-year-old striker Gabriel Jesus has 10 league goals this season, but only two since netting eight times in his first 11 matches. Olarenwaju Kayode and Marlos Moreno won’t be the answer in returning from loan spells, and Lukas Nmecha isn’t quite ready to be a reliable part of the club.

Who are Pep’s second and third strike options next year? At least one is probably coming from outside the Man City stable.