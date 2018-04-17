Pochettino: Spurs draw not about squad rotation

Tuesday was an opportunity lost for Tottenham Hotspur, which gave away its game-in-hand on third-place Liverpool and failed to keep pace in the race for second place with Manchester United.
Full credit to Brighton and Hove Albion, who fully deserved a point against the visiting North Londoners, but Harry Kane‘s goal was the only marker Spurs could manage against a Gulls side which hasn’t kept a clean sheet since a nil-nil with Newcastle on Dec. 30.
[ RECAP: Brighton 1-1 Spurs ]
The questions for boss Mauricio Pochettino centered around his squad rotation, with Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko, and Toby Alderweireld among those handed starts.
“In the second half we dominated, created chances but not enough to win the game. The draw is a little bit disappointing because the intention was to get all three.
“We were thinking of giving the team fresh legs because Saturday’s game against Manchester City was tough mentally and physically. We have a squad good enough to win games. Today was not because we rotated the team. Everyone is ready to play but Brighton was a very difficult opponent and we need to give credit to them.”
Chris Hughton‘s Gulls are a bonafide club who deserves to stay in the Premier League, but Spurs inability to find a second goal Tuesday is quite the surprise. Spurs now get Manchester United at Wembley for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.