More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Portland owner fined for criticizing referee on Twitter

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined by Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber for criticizing referee Baldomero Toledo after a 3-2 loss to Orlando on April 8.

The league announced the fine Monday but did not disclose the amount.

Portland led 2-1 when Orlando was awarded a penalty kick after contact between Timbers defender Alvas Powell and Orlando forward Dom Dwyer. Sacha Kljestan converted the penalty kick in the 82nd minute, and Dwyer scored five minutes later. Toledo did not use the Video Assistant Referee to review the foul.

Paulson tweeted after the match: “No way in a million years thats a penalty. Disgraceful. How do you not VAR that. Tried it once early but he got us in the end Joke.”

European leagues oppose FIFA plan for 48-team 2022 World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) Top European leagues are set to oppose FIFA plans for adding more teams and playing days at the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to study a 48-team tournament plan that would add 16 teams, 16 extra games and at least four days to the scheduled 28-day event kicking off in November 2022 in Qatar.

That schedule would likely take another round of weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and others which already must shut down in mid-season.

“We are not prepared to make any changes on the calendar for expanding the 2022 World Cup.” Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the 32-member European Leagues group, said on Monday.

“We have already been flexible to allow the World Cup to be played in the (Qatari) winter and have agreed the dates,” Olsson said, adding “we are not prepared for the duration of the World Cup to be any longer.”

Infantino’s support last week for a 48-team World Cup ahead of the agreed expansion for the 2026 edition comes more than seven years after Qatar won hosting rights from FIFA’s then-executive committee.

Qatar bid to stage a 32-team, 64-game tournament in June-July 2022 despite the searing desert heat, with a pledge to develop stadium cooling technology.

In 2013, FIFA started consulting soccer officials worldwide in an 18-month process that reached an expected conclusion – to push back the schedule and play in cooler months, with a Nov. 21-Dec. 18 schedule.

That shorter, 28-day program – instead of the typical 32-day tournament – was a concession to Europe where most World Cup players are employed, and leagues wanted the shortest possible forced shutdown.

FIFA’s calendar for national-team games, which mandates when clubs must release players, has a Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 call-up date for World Cup teams.

An extra four days on the 2022 World Cup program would likely mean moving up the World Cup program, and taking the Nov. 12-13 fixture dates away from European leagues.

“FIFA seems to be on an expansion drive,” said Olsson, who this year joined UEFA’s executive committee to represent the leagues. “It’s time people thought about the players – they need time to rest. It cannot just be money deciding how football should be organized.”

European clubs were the most vocal opponents of a November-December tournament before FIFA agreed on the switch to winter three years ago.

Soon after the accord, FIFA and the European Club Association representing more than 200 members signed a new working deal which guaranteed clubs worldwide a $209 million share of World Cup revenues from each of the 2018 tournament in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The money is distributed on a daily rate for players involved in the tournament to each club which employed him during the two previous years.

The ECA declined to comment last week when the 2022 World Cup expansion idea was announced on Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at a meeting of South American soccer body CONMEBOL which was attended by Infantino.

FIFA does not pay a share of World Cup revenues to the European Leagues group.

The 2022 expansion plan could require Qatar to share hosting duties with some regional neighbors.

The gas-rich emirate is completing eight stadiums for a 64-game tournament, though FIFA’s ideal design for a 48-team, 80-game tournament calls for 12 venues.

Infantino’s suggested feasibility study to look at 2022 tournament expansion could be agreed on at scheduled meetings in Moscow ahead of the World Cup kicking off on June 14.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

USA second in 2018 World Cup ticket sales

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Since 2018 World Cup tickets were available to buy in September 2017 the USA have been in the top 10 of nations purchasing tickets.

Imagine if the USMNT had actually qualified for the World Cup in Russia…

According to the latest statistics released by FIFA on Tuesday, only tickets requests from hosts Russia exceed tickets sales to applicants living in the USA.

Why is this?

It is highly likely that fans of the Mexican national team living in the USA have bumped up the number, while soccer fans in the U.S. who have links to other countries actually competing in the tournament are also likely to be buying plenty of tickets.

Here’s the top 10 list (aside from Russia) of ticket-buying nations, with South America set to be well supported and look at England all the way down in 11th with just over 30,000 tickets bought via official channels.

Russia 796,875
USA 80,161
Brazil 65,863
Colombia 60,199
Germany 55,136
Mexico 51,736
Argentina 44,882
Peru 38,544
China 36,841
Australia 34,628
England 30,711

Watch Live: Brighton v. Tottenham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Seagulls hoping to all but secure their Premier League status with a win.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to Man City over the weekend, with Harry Kane to hunt down Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

In team news Brighton bring in Bruno and Knockaert for Schelotto and Locadia.

Tottenham make six changes as Alderweireld, Aurier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Moura and Son come in with Dele Alli left out.

LINEUPS

Brighton

Tottenham

Premier League relegation percentages revealed

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is no doubt about it, the past few days have been pivotal in the Premier League’s relegation battle.

With Southampton blowing a 2-0 lead against Chelsea to lose 3-2 late on, Stoke coughing up a late goal at West Ham to draw 1-1 and the likes of Crystal Palace and Huddersfield grabbing huge wins, the dynamic of the relegation scrap changed dramatically.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

The guys over at Euro Club Index have released their odds of relegation from the Premier League and it is looking bleak for West Brom (despite their incredible win at Manchester United on Sunday), Stoke and Southampton.

With five games to go for Saints and four for both Stoke and West Brom, time is running out for the trio to save themselves as the Baggies could be relegated as soon as this weekend.

Below is a look at the exact percentage chances of relegation for eight teams who remain in danger.

Just look at Crystal Palace and West Ham who have dragged themselves out of danger, but also, keep an eye on Brighton in the next few weeks as the tough games come thick and fast for the Seagulls.

There seems like there is one more twist left in the tale of the relegation battle and fans of West Brom, Stoke and Southampton certainly hope so…