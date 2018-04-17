More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Odd free kick puts Toronto behind 8-ball

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alan Pulido’s 72nd minute free kick goal has Toronto FC behind the 8-ball after conceding a pair of away goals to Chivas Guadalajara as part of a 2-1 loss in the CONCACAF Champions League Final first leg at BMO Field.

Rodolfo Pizarro put Chivas up in the second minute, with Jonathan Osorio equalizing before halftime for TFC.

Chivas hosts the second leg at 9:45 p.m. ET on April 25. Toronto will need a two-goal win, a 2-1 win, or a one-goal win with more than three goals scored at Estadio Chivas.

[ PL PREVIEW: Bournemouth-Man Utd ]

Chivas scored in the second minute, Pizarro taking advantage of poor defending from TFC and worse marking from Auro to convert an Isaac Brizuela pass into an early goal.

Toronto leveled the score through its veteran home town hero, the 25-year-old sliding onto the back post cross of Marky Delgado after Sebastian Giovinco dribbled to find Jozy Altidore.

Chivas almost saw a vintage Giovinco free kick goal, but Miguel Jiménez flew to make a two-handed parry of the Italian’s swooping effort.

Delgado got a pretty pass from Giovinco but was pressured into sailing a shot over the bar as the second half began at BMO.

TFC backstop Alex Bono made a massive save when Orbelin Pineda left Michael Bradley for dead and lashed a shot toward the far post.

Giovinco had another free kick from a promising distance that seemed too far, and had it bounce in front of Jimenez leading to a corner kick.

Drew Moor won another corner with a side-footed effort while holding off a defender, as TFC pushed for a goal that could make all the difference in the tie.

Chivas seemingly needed something special to beat Bono a second time, and it kinda got it when the Syracuse product made a mistake on a whirling Pulido free kick from almost corner kick distance.

Giovinco was somehow denied a penalty kick when he was dragged down in the box with just under 15 minutes to play, and the diminutive superstar saw a dragged shot slapped wide of the goal by Jimenez.

WATCH: Dembele finally gets first La Liga goal in 10-man Barca draw

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ousmane Dembele definitely didn’t expect to wait until April for his first La Liga goal when he signed from Borussia Dortmund for nearly $150 million last summer.

After an assist on his La Liga debut — in the Barcelona Derby and on a feed to Luis Suarez no less — the 20-year-old has faced two significant muscle injuries and just plain bad luck for the Blaugranas.

[ MORE: Neymar speaks on World Cup ]

With assists in four of his last seven league games and a first Barca goal against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last month, the league goal was coming (although you’d be forgiven for thinking it wouldn’t be on a night with Lionel Messi and Suarez on the bench).

Barca is now unbeaten in 40 league matches after the Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo, and has 12-point lead on Atletico Madrid. Atleti has played one less match.

Neymar says he’ll be well rested when World Cup starts

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian star Neymar expects to be in better shape at the World Cup in Russia than he was before his foot injury.

The Brazilian forward said on Tuesday that while it has been hard to miss a crucial part of the season because his first major surgery, the bright side is that he will be well rested when soccer’s showcase tournament begins on June 14.

[ REPORTS: Pogba to be sold ]

“I will have enough time to get to the World Cup in good shape and prepare myself,” Neymar told journalists during an event for one of his sponsors in Sao Paulo. He arrived using crutches and asked to be seated as quickly as possible when he was on stage.

“I expect to get there better than I was,” he said. “There are doubts, of course. I feel that too. But that is normal for someone who got injured. It has been hard not to play and practice.”

Neymar also said he will have his last post-surgery medical exam on May 17, and could be available for Brazil’s training sessions that start May 21 near Rio de Janeiro.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

The Brazilian also said it was hard not to be with his PSG teammates to celebrate their French league title on Sunday.

“It is very bad to see my team score, win a title and I am not able to be there. But my health is above this,” he said.

Asked about players who could have a great World Cup – aside from himself, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – Neymar did not single out any of his PSG teammates.

“Phillipe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus will make a difference (for Brazil), I hope. Mohammed Salah doesn’t play for a famous team, but could have a good World Cup. Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Luis Suarez too,” he said. “I am glad to be part of a team that is the strongest, that has the skills to win.”

PL Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Man Utd won 1-0 at Old Trafford on Dec. 13
  • United 5-0 after losses this season
  • Man Utd leads all-time 8W-3D-2L

Manchester United looks to get off the mat after a stunning home loss to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend when it visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United rebounded from its previous five losses by a combine score of 10-2.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

This is United’s match-in-hand on chasers Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils’ 71 points betters Liverpool by one and Spurs by three.

Bournemouth would like to finish top half, and enters the day three points back of 10th place Newcastle United despite playing one more match.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Simon Francis on the club mindset“We are in our third season in the Premier League and don’t go into games being too naïve any more. I think you can be a victim of that in your first season because you don’t know what to expect at times.”

Manchester United’s David De Gea on rebounding from WBA loss“It was a tough one to take. It was a real blow and we’re all a bit down. It was such an unexpected defeat. But the good thing is we have got a game coming right up on the back of this defeat. It’s a real chance to lift ourselves and get back to winning ways.”

Prediction

A Red Devils rebound, though a second-tier team just gets over the line in a 2-1 win.

Which teams will be relegated from Premier League?

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Barring a miraculous finish to the season in the West Midlands, West Bromwich Albion is headed back to the Championship.

[ RECAP: Brighton 1-1 Spurs ]

Stoke City and Southampton need a lot of help to avoid their fates, too, in what was once an incredible logjam in the race to avoid the drop.

How can relief come to the Potters and Saints? Well, to get alliterative: Winning in Wales. Both sides face Carlos Carvalhal‘s Swansea City, whose five-point advantage on both could shrink with consecutive matches against Man City and Chelsea before Bournemouth and the aforementioned battlers.

Huddersfield is seven points clear but has a rough run-in, facing Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal over the final eight days of the season. We’ll include them, but the Terriers’ desperation could be enough against at least one of those sides: Only Arsenal could have their European qualification in jeopardy if Burnley stays hot and Atletico Madrid knocks the Gunners out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace (34 points) and West Ham (35) could still be dragged into the fray by losing out and seeing Stoke, Saints, or Swans get hot, but the focus should be on those teams in 17th, 18th, and 19th as of post time.

Let’s take a look at the run-ins for the teams still without solid footing for the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Stoke City — 28 points, four matches left, minus-33 GD
Sunday – vs. Burnley
April 28 – at Liverpool
May 5 – vs. Crystal Palace
May 13 – at Swansea City

Southampton28 points, five matches left, minus-20 GD
Thursday – at Leicester City
April 28 – vs. Bournemouth
May 5 – at Everton
May 8 – at Swansea City
May 13 – vs. Manchester City

Swansea City 33 points, five matches left, minus-19 GD
April 22 – at Manchester City
April 28 – vs. Chelsea
May 5 – at Bournemouth
May 8 – vs. Southampton
May 13 – vs. Stoke City

Huddersfield Town — 35 points, four matches left, minus-27 GD
April 28 – vs. Everton
May 6 – at Man City
May 9 – at Chelsea
May 13 – vs. Arsenal

Saints perhaps have the most hope, and will likely be ahead of Swans on goal differential and two points behind if it can win a derby versus Bournemouth. It would then have to win at Swans, hope Stoke does the same, and minimize damage at the hands of a Man City side playing out the string at a what would be a raucous St. Mary’s.