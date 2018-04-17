More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Report: Bobby Wood interested in MLS; Where would he fit?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
At this point, it would be stunning if Hamburg isn’t relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time since 1964.

Die Rothosen are eight points back of the relegation playoff spot in Bundesliga, and even if they took six points from a pair of six-pointers versus Wolfsburg and Freiburg, they’d need one of those clubs or Mainz to go winless and beat either seventh place Eintracht Frankfurt or eighth place Borussia Monchengladbach.

If and when Hamburg goes down, a number of big name players will likely be looking for new homes. There’s electric young striker Jann-Fiete Arp, Serbian winger Filip Kostic, and 29-times capped Greek center back Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

There’s also relentless American striker Bobby Wood, who at 25 has never played in the United States and apparently has interest in a move to Major League Soccer.

Wood’s contract with Hamburg runs through the 2020-21 season, so he’s not going to come cheap. Transfermarkt puts his value at around $4 million, with the site ranking him both Hamburg and the USMNT’s eighth-most valuable player.

The Washington Post says at least one team has put in a claim for Wood should he want to come to the league. He’s not subject to Allocation Order.

His value in MLS would be very interesting. No doubt would Wood sell a bunch of jerseys and there’s little doubt he’d be productive, but strikers are an area in which clubs invest their resources. Toronto, LAFC, the Galaxy, NYCFC, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago are among the many sides with stars in place up top.

Seattle would be a very intriguing landing spot for Wood, who could not just replace injured Jordan Morris but potentially serve as a significant upgrade in Rave Green. Sporting KC could use a striker of Wood’s ilk, too.

Kane scores, Spurs draw at Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
  • Spurs with advantage in shots, possession
  • Kane bags 26th of season
  • Gross answers from spot

Serge Aurier set-up a goal and gave away a penalty, all within three minutes, as Tottenham Hotspur drew Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 on Tuesday at the Amex Stadium.

Harry Kane scored for Spurs before Pascal Gross answered for the Gulls.

Spurs are now two points behind third-place Liverpool having given away its match-in-hand, while Brighton is eight clear of the drop zone with a brutal slate ahead of it.

A game that rightfully had some questioning whether Harry Kane was fit to play during a dull first half a snapped into life in three wild second half minutes.

Serge Aurier stole the ball and fed Heung-Min Son, whose dribbled down the right end line finished with a cutback for Kane. The English striker’s shot was only partially diverted from its course by Bruno, and still found the back of the net.

Then Jose Izquierdo was taken down inside the box by Aurier, and Gross coolly slotted his penalty kick to make it 1-1.

And Lucas Moura thought he deserved a penalty when he hit the deck following a challenge from Bruno.

European leagues oppose FIFA plan for 48-team 2022 World Cup

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Top European leagues are set to oppose FIFA plans for adding more teams and playing days at the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wants to study a 48-team tournament plan that would add 16 teams, 16 extra games and at least four days to the scheduled 28-day event kicking off in November 2022 in Qatar.

That schedule would likely take another round of weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and others which already must shut down in mid-season.

“We are not prepared to make any changes on the calendar for expanding the 2022 World Cup.” Lars-Christer Olsson, CEO of the 32-member European Leagues group, said on Monday.

“We have already been flexible to allow the World Cup to be played in the (Qatari) winter and have agreed the dates,” Olsson said, adding “we are not prepared for the duration of the World Cup to be any longer.”

Infantino’s support last week for a 48-team World Cup ahead of the agreed expansion for the 2026 edition comes more than seven years after Qatar won hosting rights from FIFA’s then-executive committee.

Qatar bid to stage a 32-team, 64-game tournament in June-July 2022 despite the searing desert heat, with a pledge to develop stadium cooling technology.

In 2013, FIFA started consulting soccer officials worldwide in an 18-month process that reached an expected conclusion – to push back the schedule and play in cooler months, with a Nov. 21-Dec. 18 schedule.

That shorter, 28-day program – instead of the typical 32-day tournament – was a concession to Europe where most World Cup players are employed, and leagues wanted the shortest possible forced shutdown.

FIFA’s calendar for national-team games, which mandates when clubs must release players, has a Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 call-up date for World Cup teams.

An extra four days on the 2022 World Cup program would likely mean moving up the World Cup program, and taking the Nov. 12-13 fixture dates away from European leagues.

“FIFA seems to be on an expansion drive,” said Olsson, who this year joined UEFA’s executive committee to represent the leagues. “It’s time people thought about the players – they need time to rest. It cannot just be money deciding how football should be organized.”

European clubs were the most vocal opponents of a November-December tournament before FIFA agreed on the switch to winter three years ago.

Soon after the accord, FIFA and the European Club Association representing more than 200 members signed a new working deal which guaranteed clubs worldwide a $209 million share of World Cup revenues from each of the 2018 tournament in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The money is distributed on a daily rate for players involved in the tournament to each club which employed him during the two previous years.

The ECA declined to comment last week when the 2022 World Cup expansion idea was announced on Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at a meeting of South American soccer body CONMEBOL which was attended by Infantino.

FIFA does not pay a share of World Cup revenues to the European Leagues group.

The 2022 expansion plan could require Qatar to share hosting duties with some regional neighbors.

The gas-rich emirate is completing eight stadiums for a 64-game tournament, though FIFA’s ideal design for a 48-team, 80-game tournament calls for 12 venues.

Infantino’s suggested feasibility study to look at 2022 tournament expansion could be agreed on at scheduled meetings in Moscow ahead of the World Cup kicking off on June 14.

USA second in 2018 World Cup ticket sales

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Since 2018 World Cup tickets were available to buy in September 2017 the USA have been in the top 10 of nations purchasing tickets.

Imagine if the USMNT had actually qualified for the World Cup in Russia…

According to the latest statistics released by FIFA on Tuesday, only tickets requests from hosts Russia exceed tickets sales to applicants living in the USA.

Why is this?

It is highly likely that fans of the Mexican national team living in the USA have bumped up the number, while soccer fans in the U.S. who have links to other countries actually competing in the tournament are also likely to be buying plenty of tickets.

Here’s the top 10 list (aside from Russia) of ticket-buying nations, with South America set to be well supported and look at England all the way down in 11th with just over 30,000 tickets bought via official channels.

Russia 796,875
USA 80,161
Brazil 65,863
Colombia 60,199
Germany 55,136
Mexico 51,736
Argentina 44,882
Peru 38,544
China 36,841
Australia 34,628
England 30,711

Watch Live: Brighton v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the Seagulls hoping to all but secure their Premier League status with a win.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to Man City over the weekend, with Harry Kane to hunt down Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

In team news Brighton bring in Bruno and Knockaert for Schelotto and Locadia.

Tottenham make six changes as Alderweireld, Aurier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Moura and Son come in with Dele Alli left out.

LINEUPS

Brighton

Tottenham