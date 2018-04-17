More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Who will be relegated from the Premier League?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Barring a miraculous finish to the season in the West Midlands, West Bromwich Albion is headed back to the Championship.



Stoke City and Southampton need a lot of help to avoid their fates, too, in what was once an incredible logjam in the race to avoid the drop.

How can relief come to the Potters and Saints? Well, to get alliterative: Winning in Wales. Both sides face Carlos Carvalhal‘s Swansea City, whose five-point advantage on both could shrink with consecutive matches against Man City and Chelsea before Bournemouth and the aforementioned battlers.

Huddersfield is seven points clear but has a rough run-in, facing Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal over the final eight days of the season. We’ll include them, but the Terriers’ desperation could be enough against at least one of those sides: Only Arsenal could have their European qualification in jeopardy if Burnley stays hot and Atletico Madrid knocks the Gunners out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace (34 points) and West Ham (35) could still be dragged into the fray by losing out and seeing Stoke, Saints, or Swans get hot, but the focus should be on those teams in 17th, 18th, and 19th as of post time.

Let’s take a look at the run-ins for the teams still without solid footing for the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Stoke City — 28 points, four matches left, minus-33 GD
Sunday – vs. Burnley
April 28 – at Liverpool
May 5 – vs. Crystal Palace
May 13 – at Swansea City

Southampton28 points, five matches left, minus-20 GD
Thursday – at Leicester City
April 28 – vs. Bournemouth
May 5 – at Everton
May 8 – at Swansea City
May 13 – vs. Manchester City

Swansea City 33 points, five matches left, minus-19 GD
April 22 – at Manchester City
April 28 – vs. Chelsea
May 5 – at Bournemouth
May 8 – vs. Southampton
May 13 – vs. Stoke City

Huddersfield Town — 35 points, four matches left, minus-27 GD
April 28 – vs. Everton
May 6 – at Man City
May 9 – at Chelsea
May 13 – vs. Arsenal

Saints perhaps have the most hope, and will likely be ahead of Swans on goal differential and two points behind if it can win a derby versus Bournemouth. It would then have to win at Swans, hope Stoke does the same, and minimize damage at the hands of a Man City side playing out the string at a what would be a raucous St. Mary’s.

PL Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
  • Man Utd won 1-0 at Old Trafford on Dec. 13
  • United 5-0 after losses this season
  • Man Utd leads all-time 8W-3D-2L

Manchester United looks to get off the mat after a stunning home loss to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend when it visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United rebounded from its previous five losses by a combine score of 10-2.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

This is United’s match-in-hand on chasers Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils’ 71 points betters Liverpool by one and Spurs by three.

Bournemouth would like to finish top half, and enters the day three points back of 10th place Newcastle United despite playing one more match.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth’s Simon Francis on the club mindset“We are in our third season in the Premier League and don’t go into games being too naïve any more. I think you can be a victim of that in your first season because you don’t know what to expect at times.”

Manchester United’s David De Gea on rebounding from WBA loss“It was a tough one to take. It was a real blow and we’re all a bit down. It was such an unexpected defeat. But the good thing is we have got a game coming right up on the back of this defeat. It’s a real chance to lift ourselves and get back to winning ways.”

Prediction

A Red Devils rebound, though a second-tier team just gets over the line in a 2-1 win.

Pochettino: Spurs draw not about squad rotation

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Tuesday was an opportunity lost for Tottenham Hotspur, which gave away its game-in-hand on third-place Liverpool and failed to keep pace in the race for second place with Manchester United.

Full credit to Brighton and Hove Albion, who fully deserved a point against the visiting North Londoners, but Harry Kane‘s goal was the only marker Spurs could manage against a Gulls side which hasn’t kept a clean sheet since a nil-nil with Newcastle on Dec. 30.

[ RECAP: Brighton 1-1 Spurs ]

The questions for boss Mauricio Pochettino centered around his squad rotation, with Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko, and Toby Alderweireld among those handed starts.

“In the second half we dominated, created chances but not enough to win the game. The draw is a little bit disappointing because the intention was to get all three.

“We were thinking of giving the team fresh legs because Saturday’s game against Manchester City was tough mentally and physically. We have a squad good enough to win games. Today was not because we rotated the team. Everyone is ready to play but Brighton was a very difficult opponent and we need to give credit to them.”

Chris Hughton‘s Gulls are a bonafide club who deserves to stay in the Premier League, but Spurs inability to find a second goal Tuesday is quite the surprise. Spurs now get Manchester United at Wembley for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal.

Kane scores, Spurs draw at Brighton

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
  • Spurs with advantage in shots, possession
  • Kane bags 26th of season
  • Gross answers from spot

Serge Aurier set-up a goal and gave away a penalty, all within three minutes, as Tottenham Hotspur drew Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 on Tuesday at the Amex Stadium.

Harry Kane scored for Spurs before Pascal Gross answered for the Gulls.

Spurs are now two points behind third-place Liverpool having given away its match-in-hand, while Brighton is eight clear of the drop zone with a brutal slate ahead of it.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A game that rightfully had some questioning whether Harry Kane was fit to play during a dull first half a snapped into life in three wild second half minutes.

Serge Aurier stole the ball and fed Heung-Min Son, whose dribbled down the right end line finished with a cutback for Kane. The English striker’s shot was only partially diverted from its course by Bruno, and still found the back of the net.

Then Jose Izquierdo was taken down inside the box by Aurier, and Gross coolly slotted his penalty kick to make it 1-1.

And Lucas Moura thought he deserved a penalty when he hit the deck following a challenge from Bruno.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Report: Bobby Wood interested in MLS; Where would he fit?

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
At this point, it would be stunning if Hamburg isn’t relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time since 1964.

Die Rothosen are eight points back of the relegation playoff spot in Bundesliga, and even if they took six points from a pair of six-pointers versus Wolfsburg and Freiburg, they’d need one of those clubs or Mainz to go winless and beat either seventh place Eintracht Frankfurt or eighth place Borussia Monchengladbach.

[ REPORTS: Pogba to be sold ]

If and when Hamburg goes down, a number of big name players will likely be looking for new homes. There’s electric young striker Jann-Fiete Arp, Serbian winger Filip Kostic, and 29-times capped Greek center back Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

There’s also relentless American striker Bobby Wood, who at 25 has never played in the United States and apparently has interest in a move to Major League Soccer.

Wood’s contract with Hamburg runs through the 2020-21 season, so he’s not going to come cheap. Transfermarkt puts his value at around $4 million, with the site ranking him both Hamburg and the USMNT’s eighth-most valuable player.

The Washington Post says at least one team has put in a claim for Wood should he want to come to the league. He’s not subject to Allocation Order.

His value in MLS would be very interesting. No doubt would Wood sell a bunch of jerseys and there’s little doubt he’d be productive, but strikers are an area in which clubs invest their resources. Toronto, LAFC, the Galaxy, NYCFC, Atlanta, Houston, and Chicago are among the many sides with stars in place up top.

Seattle would be a very intriguing landing spot for Wood, who could not just replace injured Jordan Morris but potentially serve as a significant upgrade in Rave Green. Sporting KC could use a striker of Wood’s ilk, too.