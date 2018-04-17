More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

VIDEO: Bear delivers matchball in Russian league game

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
A bear was used to hand over the matchball and get the crowd going before a Russian third division game.

You read that correctly.

Ahead of FC Mashuk-KMV Pyatigorsk v. FC Angusht on Saturday in the Russian city of Pyatigorsk a trained bear, named Tima, gave the ball to the referee as his trainer watched on with both sets of players stood a few feet away and plenty of fans in the stands.

This isn’t something I can be accused of often, but words, in this case, fail me.

World Animal Protection group have condemned these scenes and believe “cruel training methods have been used” on Tima.

The video above shows the bear walking along the running track alongside the pitch with his trainer, then handing the ball over before clapping the fans.

Other reports state that Tima will be used in the opening ceremony for the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

It is truly unbelievable that this actually happened.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
The 2018 International Champions Cup is coming to the United States of America once again, with the schedule released on Tuesday.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will all be heading on US tours this summer.

How have Man City’s veterans reinvented themselves?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
The new kids on the block at Manchester City have been very, very good this season, but what about the veterans who have now won their third title with the Citizens?

Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero have reinvented themselves and have undoubtedly improved under Pep Guardiola‘s guidance as question marks around their future at the club hung in the air following the third-place finish in 2016/17.

Yet with Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Aleksandar Kolarov and Yaya Toure deemed surplus to requirements since Guardiola arrived in the summer of 2016, the Spanish coach believed in Silva, Kompany and Aguero but has had to help all three adjust to new roles and ways of playing to elongate their City careers.

How exactly have they changed their games and adapted to Pep’s methods?

The most dramatic change has been in Sergio Aguero’s game, as the Argentine striker who previously would start shivering and look around in a daze if he went anywhere near the halfway line has now become a mobile part of City’s attack and is popping up out wide and in deeper roles as well as being the Johnny on the Spot the team needs to finish off chances. City missed Aguero badly for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal defeats to Liverpool with Gabriel Jesus a fine understudy but not yet possessing Aguero’s predatory instincts.

Aguero is now 29 years old but he has now scored at least 20 PL goals in each of his past four seasons and in three of his last four campaigns he has scored at least 30 in all competitions. At City and this season he has added more dynamism and link-up play to his performances as he broke Eric Brook’s record and is now City’s all-time leading goalscorer and is already prepping himself to return to Independiente when his City contract ends in the summer of 2020. He now has 199 goals in 292 games for City in all competitions and his status as not only a City legend but a PL legend is secure.

Speaking of club legends, Kompany also falls into that category as the Belgian center back has now captained City to three league titles in the past seven years. Although the first PL trophy, in 2011/12, will have been the sweetest to end City’s 44-year wait for a league title, this will be a close second, especially for Kompany.

The towering center back has been ravaged by injuries over the past few seasons and his career was in considerable doubt at the end of last season as Guardiola tried to nurse him back to full fitness as carefully as possible, something which seemed to frustrate Kompany. Yet Guardiola’s patience has paid off and Kompany, 32, has delivered plenty of commanding displays this season — the League Cup final win against Arsenal stands out particularly as he had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his back pocket — as his calf problems have dissipated and been managed expertly with plenty of games off to rest.

He seems to have admitted that his once blistering pace is long gone (due to the injuries) and Kompany now spends more time pushing forward and being tight to the striker he is marking. That suits City’s high-pressing style under Guardiola well and although Kompany has made just 19 appearances this season, you can make a real argument that whenever he is in the team they look more organized and confident defensively. Kompany has reinvented himself in accepting his limitations and, crucially, by working with Guardiola’s medical staff to regain his fitness.

Focusing on David Silva, the 32-year-old Spanish midfielder has had his best-ever PL season and his pulled the strings alongside Kevin De Bruyne in a slightly deeper role in midfield. They’ve been eerily similar to Xavi and Iniesta in Pep’s Barcelona teams and the runs of Silva and KDB into gaps opened up by Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling staying wide have seen Silva grab 11 assists and nine goals, while KDB has 20 assists and 11 goals.

Silva’s reinvention as a deeper central midfielder comes from being in the right place at the right time. Guardiola realized his countryman had the ability to dictate the tempo of the game and everything ticks when Silva is on song. His clever passes round the corners, perfectly weighted cutbacks and surging runs have become a trademark of one of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. Silva is now in his eighth season at City and the $35 million they paid Valencia for him in 2010 is a bargain. Silva will pull the strings for Spain at the World Cup this summer and he is in the conversation for City’s best-ever PL player alongside Kompany and Aguero in terms of his incredible consistency as he’s played in 344 games over the past eight seasons, the lowest games tally being 36 in 2015/16 and that was down to an injury.

Silva’s off-field problems must also be taken into account when assessing his brilliance this season. His newborn son Mateo was born prematurely and he has missed games to travel back to Spain to be with him, yet his play on the pitch hasn’t dropped at all as he dedicated his third title at City to his son who continues to battle.

Marcos Alonso charged by English FA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Associaton after stamping on Shane Long during Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Southampton on Saturday.

The Spanish left back lunged in at Long just before half time and referee Mike Dean missed the incident despite being close to the scene with a clear view.

Below is the statement from the FA as Alonso could miss the next three games for Chelsea, which include the Premier League trip to Burnley on Thursday, the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton on Sunday and the league game at Swansea next Saturday.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct following an incident with Southampton’s Shane Long. It happened in the 43rd minute of Saturday’s game [14/04/18] and was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

He has until 6pm on Wednesday [18/04/18] to respond to the charge.

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time are referred by The FA to a panel of three former elite match officials. Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.

If the charge is upheld on Alonso, then Southampton will at least know he will be missing for the FA Cup semifinal as Chelsea will have their options at left wing back limited.

Yet the fact that Dean didn’t see the incident and send Alonso off at the time hurt Saints, as the Spaniard was pivotal in Chelsea’s comeback as his cross found Olivier Giroud for the first goal and playing against 10-men would have certainly helped Saints to victory in their desperate battle against relegation.

 

Mourinho wields axe: Pogba, other stars to leave Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 17, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Paul Pogba leave this summer.

According to multiple reports the French midfielder will be sold after this season as he continues to clash with manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba, 25, has only completed 90 minutes in four of his last 11 games for United and was subbed in the second half of their shock home defeat against West Brom on Sunday, although Mourinho insisted that was because he was on a yellow card and he didn’t want to go down to 10-men.

Yet this situation between Pogba and Mourinho has been unraveling for some time as the former was left out of plenty of United squads, then Pep Guardiola revealed recently that Man City were offered the chance to buy Pogba in January, around the same time he was dropped by Mourinho in place of youngster Scott McTominay.

Things have deteriorated quickly for the club-record $130 million signing as he started the season superbly but then injury and a loss of form derailed his campaign. It now seems like Mourinho is ready to move on from Pogba.

As for some of United’s other stars, it is believed that Anthony Martial, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian will all be sold this summer as Mourinho wants a huge clearance as he tries to close the gap on Manchester City who wrapped up the PL title on Sunday.

Looking ahead to United’s clash at Bournemouth on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as their battle for second place rumbles on — United are four points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham and one point ahead of third-place Liverpool — Mourinho said it is an audition for players to be starters for their huge FA Cup semifinal against Spurs at Wembley on Saturday.

“If I play someone against Bournemouth and he is phenomenal, he plays the semi-final,” Mourinho said. “The word is not rotation. This is an opportunity for some people to play and to try to get a place in the team. Some of the guys who played [against West Brom], they don’t have a place in that team. I only know one criteria [for choosing the team]. It is the way you play. This is the only way I can select players. Do you want me to go for the price they cost? Or their salary? Or their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance.”

It seems like it’s not only Pogba who will be playing for his Manchester United in the final weeks of the season, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera also at risk of losing their starting spot.

Mourinho is on the war-path ahead of a key semifinal clash. If United finish second in the PL and win the FA Cup, that’s not a bad season, but if they finish in fourth and don’t win the FA Cup, it’s not a great season at all despite some progression.