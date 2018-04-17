Which teams will be relegated from Premier League?

Barring a miraculous finish to the season in the West Midlands, West Bromwich Albion is headed back to the Championship.

Stoke City and Southampton need a lot of help to avoid their fates, too, in what was once an incredible logjam in the race to avoid the drop.

How can relief come to the Potters and Saints? Well, to get alliterative: Winning in Wales. Both sides face Carlos Carvalhal‘s Swansea City, whose five-point advantage on both could shrink with consecutive matches against Man City and Chelsea before Bournemouth and the aforementioned battlers.

Huddersfield is seven points clear but has a rough run-in, facing Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal over the final eight days of the season. We’ll include them, but the Terriers’ desperation could be enough against at least one of those sides: Only Arsenal could have their European qualification in jeopardy if Burnley stays hot and Atletico Madrid knocks the Gunners out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace (34 points) and West Ham (35) could still be dragged into the fray by losing out and seeing Stoke, Saints, or Swans get hot, but the focus should be on those teams in 17th, 18th, and 19th as of post time.

Let’s take a look at the run-ins for the teams still without solid footing for the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Stoke City — 28 points, four matches left, minus-33 GD

Sunday – vs. Burnley

April 28 – at Liverpool

May 5 – vs. Crystal Palace

May 13 – at Swansea City

Southampton — 28 points, five matches left, minus-20 GD

Thursday – at Leicester City

April 28 – vs. Bournemouth

May 5 – at Everton

May 8 – at Swansea City

May 13 – vs. Manchester City

Swansea City — 33 points, five matches left, minus-19 GD

April 22 – at Manchester City

April 28 – vs. Chelsea

May 5 – at Bournemouth

May 8 – vs. Southampton

May 13 – vs. Stoke City

Huddersfield Town — 35 points, four matches left, minus-27 GD

April 28 – vs. Everton

May 6 – at Man City

May 9 – at Chelsea

May 13 – vs. Arsenal

Saints perhaps have the most hope, and will likely be ahead of Swans on goal differential and two points behind if it can win a derby versus Bournemouth. It would then have to win at Swans, hope Stoke does the same, and minimize damage at the hands of a Man City side playing out the string at a what would be a raucous St. Mary’s.

