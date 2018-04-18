More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Biggest snubs in Premier League Team of the Year

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With 11 players announced for the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on Wednesday, there is plenty of debate flying around about who deserved to make it and which players were snubbed.

[ MORE: USMNT to play England ]

Bearing that in mind, below is a look at some of the biggest snubs as five players from Man City made it in the team, three for Tottenham and one each from Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Goalkeepers
David De Gea is a worthy selection in the PFA Team of the Year for the third-straight season, but Man City’s Ederson will have been a little disappointed. The Brazilian has made a huge difference to City’s defense and ever single defender seems more confident with him in goal, even if he takes risks with his exceptional range of passing. Nick Pope has also had a great season for Burnley after standing in for the injured Tom Heaton.

Defenders
You can’t argue with Kyle Walker at right back. He’s been solid all season long and although Antonio Valencia and Kieran Trippier have been steady, they don’t have the same attacking impact as Walker. As for central defenders, well, Nicolas Otamendi and Jan Vertonghen getting in wasn’t really a surprise such was the lack of competition in that area. Cesar Azpilicueta and James Tarkowski will feel hard done by, while Virgil Van Dijk has had a strong start to life at Liverpool since arriving at Anfield in January. Otamendi deserves it, but if Toby Alderweireld was fit and playing regularly then he may have been selected over Vertonghen. At left back there aren’t many options and if Benjamin Mendy was fit he would’ve been a strong contender. Ashley Young has been great this season and Andrew Robertson from Liverpool must have been close, such was Robertson’s strong second half of the campaign after becoming a regular.

Midfielders
The only other player you could say should’ve made this midfield is Fernandinho. His destructive style laid the foundation for Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva to be otherworldly (and get in the PFA Team), yet Christian Eriksen has been immense for Spurs and probably deserves to just edge in ahead of Fernandinho. Nemanja Matic‘s strong start should be noted, as to should N'Golo Kante plodding along nicely and Eden Hazard, on his day, ripping teams apart.

Forwards
Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane simply had to be in this team, and they are. Yet the other spot is a real tricky one. Sergio Aguero got the nod as the third striker and with the Argentine waiting seven seasons to get in a PFA TOTY, now was his time as he has 143 goals in 206 PL appearances. AKA the best minutes per goal rate in PL history. Yet when you look around the league, the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane will feel aggrieved to not get in this team. Perhaps Sane and Sterling could’ve been in midfield over Eriksen, while Firmino and Mane have been outshone by Salah’s goalscoring but have been hugely important in Liverpool’s fine season. You can only pick 11 players and you can make a solid argument that at least seven forwards deserved a spot…

Joey Barton named new Fleetwood manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Controversial character Joey Barton has made his move into management.

Barton, 35, will take charge of English third-tier club Fleetwood Town from June 2, as the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, QPR, Glasgow Rangers and Burnley midfielder appears to have called time on his playing career following a ban for breaking soccer gambling rules when playing in Scotland in 2016.

In a statement released on Wednesday Barton had the following to say after signing a three-year contract with the League One club in midtable but having hopes of promotion to the Championship.

“I’m very excited by the challenge and the project at Fleetwood Town. It’s a club I’ve known for a long time, and a chairman I already have a very good relationship with,” Barton said. “My first job in management was always going to be a big decision for me and I’m delighted with the opportunity ahead, I’m joining a club with big ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting started on June 2nd.”

Chairman and owner Andy Pilley added that Barton “not only brings a host of experience and profile, but I also feel he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches.”

If you’ve heard of Fleetwood before, it’s probably because of Jamie Vardy. That’s where he made his name before moving onto Leicester and the rest is history. For a lower-tier team, Fleetwood are known to pay well and are bankrolled by Pilley’s energy company, BES Utilities.

Barton’s off-the-field problems have been well-documented over the years with a prison sentence for an assault in the street, plus training ground fights, putting cigarettes out on teammates and his fiery demeanor getting him in plenty of trouble on and off the pitch.

That said, with his ban from soccer-related activities now over he has moved quickly to get back in the game and what is there to stop him playing for Fleetwood Town in League One next season?

Remember: Barton was playing for Burnley in the PL last season before his gambling ban saw his contract with the Clarets terminated.

You didn’t think that Barton would just disappear and stick to some media appearances on radio in the UK, did you?

Paul Pogba situation nearing endgame

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
1 Comment

Will Paul Pogba still be a Manchester United player when the summer transfer window shuts on August 9?

Right now it seems highly unlikely.

Pogba, 25, put in a poor display and was hauled off in United’s shock 1-0 loss at home against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, just a week after he delivered a star performance to score twice in a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t appear to have any time whatsoever for Pogba’s inconsistent form and the relationship between the duo is said to have broken down since the turn of the year, especially on the training ground, as the French international was left out of the team on multiple occasions and criticized publicly by Mourinho.

Recently we heard from Pep Guardiola that Man City had been offered the chance to buy Pogba in January and although that was surprising to hear, when you sit back and add up what is actually going on in this situation it starts to make sense.

It is, quite simply, Mourinho’s way or the highway. Always has been. Always will be.

Yet Pogba isn’t, how should we say, well, “one of the bottle” just like the self-proclaimed Special One. His own emoji, lively hair cuts and plenty of off-the-field appearances leave Pogba open for criticism and it appears that he is in full self-preservation mode at this point.

And here we are. At an impasse and the only way this will get resolved is if either Mourinho or Pogba move on.

Mourinho is going nowhere with a new contract signed in January to extend his stay at Old Trafford, while Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is clearly testing the waters to see who will take Pogba this summer amid reports of Mourinho wanting a huge clear out. As our analysts said in the video above, it almost seems like Pogba is putting himself in the shop window by scoring goals (against Man City) and trying flicks and Hollywood passes whenever he can. That will not impress Mourinho. Not one bit.

With Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw also rumored to be joining Pogba on the way out, when it comes to all three of those players they are hugely talented but there are question marks about their mentality and consistency. That, in a nutshell, is why Mourinho wants them out.

He’d rather have a Nemanja Matic type over Paul Pogba. A Paulo Ferriera over a Luke Shaw. Jesse Lingard over Anthony Martial.

Mourinho has always valued reliability over razzmatazz and that is why Pogba doesn’t fit into his plans and why United’s club-record signing of $130 million less than two years ago will find himself leaving Old Trafford this summer.

England confirm friendly against USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2018, 8:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

England will host the U.S. men’s national team at Wembley Stadium in November.

The Three Lions confirmed the friendly on Wednesday, with the game to take place on Thursday, November 15 at the home of world soccer.

England and the USMNT haven’t played since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when they drew 1-1 in the group stage, while the last time they met on English soil was in 2008 when John Terry and Steven Gerrard scored in a 2-0 friendly win at Wembley.

The Italian national team announced a friendly with the USMNT at a neutral venue for Nov. 20, but U.S. Soccer have yet to confirm they will play in either game.

Under interim head coach Dave Sarachan they are unbeaten in three friendlies with draws against Portugal and Bosnia and a narrow win against Paraguay in March.

The USMNT face Bolivia in Chester, Penn. on May 28, before heading to Europe to play the Republic of Ireland on June 2 and France on June 9 in friendlies before the 2018 World Cup starts.

That tournament in Russia is, of course, the first World Cup since 1986 that the USMNT won’t be at.

Sarachan is expected to stay in charge for the USMNT games through June and then U.S. Soccer will appoint a new head coach after the 2018 World Cup when plenty of candidates could become available.

PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2018, 7:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The best player in each position in the Premier League has been announced by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Selected by their fellow pros, the best XI is in a 4-3-3 formation with five players from Premier League champs Manchester City included.

MORE: Ranking each Man City player out of 10
MORE: Jose Mourinho reacts to City’s title
MORE: The Opta numbers behind the title
MORE: Twitter reaction to title win

Three players from Tottenham Hotspur get the nod, while one player from each of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool complete the lineup.

City’s representatives are Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero. Remarkably this is the first time Aguero has made the team of the year in his seven seasons in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s trio of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane get the nod, while Man United’s David De Gea is in goal, Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso is at left back and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is up top alongside Aguero and Kane.

Below is a look at the team in full, with more analysis on this right here at Pro Soccer Talk as we sought through the biggest snubs…