AP Photo/Rui Vieira

How has PFA left this man off its Best XI?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Professional Footballers’ Association announced its Best XI on Wednesday without a lot of controversy.

PST editor Joe Prince-Wright covers his biggest “snubs” here, but there’s one in particular that drives me absolutely bonkers.

Here’s a hint: He’s the only one of the PFA’s nominees for Players’ Player of the Year to miss out on the XI.

Watching Manchester City this season is to watch a masterclass in preparation, sure, but there’s little doubt which players matter the most to what Pep Guardiola requires from his men.

Sergio Aguero, when healthy, is the clinical finisher. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva take turns as midfield maestros, and Ederson proved why Guardiola believed he needed fancy feet between the sticks.

But the straw that stirs the tactical drink is one Leroy Sane, whose 12 assists are second in the Premier League and nine goals aren’t too shabby either.

So often, the plan is to get the ball to Sane near the left touch line, facing defenders and about five yards beyond the corner of the 18. His crossing is reliable, and his dribbling is perhaps responsible for any freedom De Bruyne receives in the center or right of the attack.

Sane may be slighted because he didn’t feature as much as his teammates, but in a way that makes his accomplishments even more impressive. The 22-year-old played 700 less minutes than De Bruyne and about 200 less than Silva and Raheem Sterling.

The question would be who do you remove from the list? Well, for one, I’d easily go to a back three. And secondly, as good as Christian Eriksen has been his 10 goals and eight assists are behind Sane.

Who would be on my all-snub team, you almost certainly haven’t asked? Well, I’m glad you didn’t, but…

Ederson

Van Dijk — Tarkowski — Azpilicueta

 Kante — Fernandinho — Matic

Sterling  — Willian — Sane

Lukaku

Ronaldo scores late to lead Real Madrid draw (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s done it again, because of course he did.

The Real Madrid megastar, 33, redirected a Luka Modric shot in the 87th minute to help Real to a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu on Wednesday in the club’s last match before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Bayern Munich.

Real is three points behind Atletico Madrid, which visits Real Sociedad on Thursday, and 15 points behind still unbeaten Barcelona. The final Clasico of the season is May 6 at the Camp Nou.

Ronaldo continued his bounce back from a slow start to the La Liga season. After scoring only four times in his first 14 matches, CR7 has netted in eight-straight league matches and has 24 goals in total (Add in other competitions, and Ronaldo’s bagged 41 goals in 39 matches).

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Southampton

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Foxes won 4-1 on Dec. 13 at St. Mary’s
  • Southampton five points back of 17th
  • Saints lead all-time 32W-27D-26L

Southampton is running out of time to save its Premier League status, and makes up its match-in-hand on several clubs with a visit to Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET, online via NBC Sports Gold).

Saints are five points back of 17th place Swansea City, though the Welsh side has also played 33 matches. They are six points behind Crystal Palace and seven back of Huddersfield Town and West Ham United.

Leicester is eighth after losing to Burnley, its Europa League hopes dashed with Everton and Newcastle nipping at their heels.

What they’re saying

Leicester City’s Claude Puel on finishing strong: “The right way, it is important to keep this momentum until the end and we will see when the players start in the game. [They must] give their best and maintain a good level in the team. We keep a serious ambition and we need to secure our place in the top half of the table. A lot of teams are close behind us so we need to continue.”

Saints’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on life in the relegation fight“The next few weeks is life-changing. Wherever our paths go, and wherever all our ways go, whether it’s short-term or long-term, this will all change our lives, this will all change our way of looking on football. I promise you, I promise to the fans, and I promise to the people standing outside, there is not one single person inside here who wants to be in this situation. There is not one person who actually thinks ‘Oh, this may be good for me in a way.’ Everyone is suffering.

Prediction

Claude Puel will be further motivated to get over on his old side, but Saints have a lot of firepower for what should be a wide-open game against sometimes-dicey back lines (often dicey in the case of Southampton). 2-2.

Manchester United set to hire first female COO

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United will reportedly announce the hiring of their first female chief operating officer in club history.

Executive Collette Roche will become the highest-placed female in the history of the Old Trafford set when she joins the board, and is just the fifth Premier League woman in such a role according to the BBC.

The BBC lists the other four executives as

  • Karren Brady, vice-chairman at West Ham
  • Marina Granovskaia, director at Chelsea
  • Susan Whelan, chief executive officer at Leicester City
  • Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s deputy chief executive

Kovac to meet next club as Eintracht joins Bayern in Cup Final

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 7:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Awwwwkwaaaard.

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac is heading to take over the Bayern Munich job after this season, but first he’s aiming to beat them in the German Cup Final.

Luka Jovic scored a remarkable flying goal to lead Eintracht past Schalke 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal. The 20-year-old Bosnian, on loan from Benfica, has nine goals in 24 appearances for Eintracht.

Die Adler has won the German Cup four times, the last title coming in 1988. Bayern has won it four times since 2010 and has 18 overall.