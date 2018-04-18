Juve slips to draw, Napoli wins ahead of scudetto-defining Sunday

Click to email (Opens in new window)

For Juventus supporters, let me start by coming clean: I’m not a hater, and what The Old Lady does on an annual basis is unbelievable.

But for once in this decade, it’d be kinda cool if at least we could get a Serie A scudetto race last into the final week of the season.

That’s still possible after Juve slumped to a 1-1 draw at Crotone on Wednesday and Napoli came back from an early deficit to beat Udinese 4-2.

The two sides square off in Turin on Sunday.

Here’s how the table looks with five matches to play in Italy. Juve also had a Coppa Italia Final to contend.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Juventus 33 27 4 2 78 19 59 14-1-1 13-3-1 85 Napoli 33 25 6 2 70 23 47 13-2-2 12-4-0 81

And here are the remaining fixtures:

Juve: vs. Napoli, at Inter, vs. Bologna, at Roma, vs. Verona

Napoli: at Juve, at Fiorentina, vs. Torino, at Sampdoria, vs. Crotone

