Man Utd wins, tightens grip on 2nd place

United moves to 74 points

Smalling scores from Lingard

Pogba assists Lukaku

Bournemouth remains 11th

Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku scored as Manchester United rebounded from a weekend loss to top Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

United moves four points clear of Liverpool and six ahead of Spurs in the race for second, with all three teams having played 34 matches.

Bournemouth sits 11th with 38 points, three back of Newcastle which has played two fewer matches.

Bournemouth was busy in the first 10 minutes, capped by a Phil Jones intervention to thwart a burst by Callum Wilson, and Jordon Ibe’s shot going wide of goal.

United had a top chance through Rashford, who muscled the ball off Nathan Ake and had a rip diverted for a corner by Asmir Begovic.

The goal came moments later, with Smalling darting into the six to meet a feed from Jesse Lingard.

19 – Jesse Lingard has been directly involved in 19 goals in all competitions this season (13 goals, 6 assists), one more than he managed in his previous three campaigns for Man Utd combined (18). Development. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2018

Luke Shaw dodged giving a way a penalty when he wrapped up Wilson on a 56th minute cross.

United made it 2-0 with a classy connection between Pogba and Lukaku, who finished with a deft chop over the sliding Begovic.

