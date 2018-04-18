More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Man Utd wins, tightens grip on 2nd place

By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • United moves to 74 points
  • Smalling scores from Lingard
  • Pogba assists Lukaku
  • Bournemouth remains 11th

Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku scored as Manchester United rebounded from a weekend loss to top Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

United moves four points clear of Liverpool and six ahead of Spurs in the race for second, with all three teams having played 34 matches.

Bournemouth sits 11th with 38 points, three back of Newcastle which has played two fewer matches.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Bournemouth was busy in the first 10 minutes, capped by a Phil Jones intervention to thwart a burst by Callum Wilson, and Jordon Ibe’s shot going wide of goal.

United had a top chance through Rashford, who muscled the ball off Nathan Ake and had a rip diverted for a corner by Asmir Begovic.

The goal came moments later, with Smalling darting into the six to meet a feed from Jesse Lingard.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Luke Shaw dodged giving a way a penalty when he wrapped up Wilson on a 56th minute cross.

United made it 2-0 with a classy connection between Pogba and Lukaku, who finished with a deft chop over the sliding Begovic.

Juve slips to draw, Napoli wins ahead of scudetto-defining Sunday

Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For Juventus supporters, let me start by coming clean: I’m not a hater, and what The Old Lady does on an annual basis is unbelievable.

But for once in this decade, it’d be kinda cool if at least we could get a Serie A scudetto race last into the final week of the season.

[ MORE: Man Utd wins | Mou praises Pogba ]

That’s still possible after Juve slumped to a 1-1 draw at Crotone on Wednesday and Napoli came back from an early deficit to beat Udinese 4-2.

The two sides square off in Turin on Sunday.

Here’s how the table looks with five matches to play in Italy. Juve also had a Coppa Italia Final to contend.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 33 27 4 2 78 19 59 14-1-1 13-3-1 85
 Napoli 33 25 6 2 70 23 47 13-2-2 12-4-0 81

And here are the remaining fixtures:

Juve: vs. Napoli, at Inter, vs. Bologna, at Roma, vs. Verona

Napoli: at Juve, at Fiorentina, vs. Torino, at Sampdoria, vs. Crotone

Mourinho praises Pogba’s “top, top performance” vs. Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While the headlines have been trumpeting Paul Pogba‘s summer departure from Manchester United, his manager is singing the praises of the Frenchman’s “top, top performance.”

[ MORE: JPW on Pogba-Mou fallout ]

“He can do it,” Mourinho finished, repeating. “He can do it.”

Mourinho labeled Pogba’s performance “Man of the Match” caliber, a week and a half after the big money midfielder was a star in United’s comeback win over Manchester City.

Cameras caught Pogba offering assistant coaches handshakes but not Mourinho after a late substitution, but there’s nothing amiss from the manager’s angle.

“Every player on the pitch was positive and put himself available for Saturday. I’m not very good on Man of the Match. I’m not a big fan of it, but Paul Pogba played very well. Against Man City he was phenomenal but today he was very, very good. A good choice.”

Mourinho continued to harp on what he wants from his players: straight-forward, responsible play.

“Everything was faster, it was simple,” he said. “The players were in the right positions and not trying one more flick, one more trick. Everything was good, I am happy.”

United faces Spurs on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal. Will Pogba start?

How has the PFA left this man off its Best XI?

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaApr 18, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Professional Footballers’ Association announced its Best XI on Wednesday without a lot of controversy.

PST editor Joe Prince-Wright covers his biggest “snubs” here, but there’s one in particular that drives me absolutely bonkers.

Here’s a hint: He’s the only one of the PFA’s nominees for Players’ Player of the Year to miss out on the XI.

MORE: Ranking each Man City player out of 10
MORE: Jose Mourinho reacts to City’s title
MORE: The Opta numbers behind the title
MORE: Twitter reaction to title win

Watching Manchester City this season is to watch a masterclass in preparation, sure, but there’s little doubt which players matter the most to what Pep Guardiola requires from his men.

Sergio Aguero, when healthy, is the clinical finisher. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva take turns as midfield maestros, and Ederson proved why Guardiola believed he needed fancy feet between the sticks.

But the straw that stirs the tactical drink is one Leroy Sane, whose 12 assists are second in the Premier League and nine goals aren’t too shabby either.

So often, the plan is to get the ball to Sane near the left touch line, facing defenders and about five yards beyond the corner of the 18. His crossing is reliable, and his dribbling is perhaps responsible for any freedom De Bruyne receives in the center or right of the attack.

Sane may be slighted because he didn’t feature as much as his teammates, but in a way that makes his accomplishments even more impressive. The 22-year-old played 700 less minutes than De Bruyne and about 200 less than Silva and Raheem Sterling.

The question would be who do you remove from the list? Well, for one, I’d easily go to a back three. And secondly, as good as Christian Eriksen has been his 10 goals and eight assists are behind Sane.

Who would be on my all-snub team, you almost certainly haven’t asked? Well, I’m glad you didn’t, but…

Ederson

Van Dijk — Tarkowski — Azpilicueta

 Kante — Fernandinho — Matic

Sterling  — Willian — Sane

Lukaku

Cossacks on horseback enlisted to guard World Cup in Russia

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 18, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) About 200 Cossacks will be drafted in to provide security at World Cup games in Russia.

Officials in the southern Rostov region, where five World Cup games are scheduled, say they will deploy 200 members of Cossack groups, including 30 on horseback.

They will help security forces around the stadium and airport. Regional treasury director Alexander Palatny says some will double as entertainers with displays of horseback stunt-riding.

Last year, several hundred Cossacks backed up security forces at Confederations Cup games in Sochi.

Cossacks, a paramilitary group dating back to Czarist times, attracted criticism when they provided security at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and used whips to break up a performance by opposition punk group Pussy Riot. They have also been used as volunteer auxiliary police in other cities.