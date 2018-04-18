Mourinho praises Pogba’s “top, top performance” vs. Bournemouth

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While the headlines have been trumpeting Paul Pogba‘s summer departure from Manchester United, his manager is singing the praises of the Frenchman’s “top, top performance.”

“He can do it,” Mourinho finished, repeating. “He can do it.”

Mourinho labeled Pogba’s performance “Man of the Match” caliber, a week and a half after the big money midfielder was a star in United’s comeback win over Manchester City.

Cameras caught Pogba offering assistant coaches handshakes but not Mourinho after a late substitution, but there’s nothing amiss from the manager’s angle.

“Every player on the pitch was positive and put himself available for Saturday. I’m not very good on Man of the Match. I’m not a big fan of it, but Paul Pogba played very well. Against Man City he was phenomenal but today he was very, very good. A good choice.”

Mourinho continued to harp on what he wants from his players: straight-forward, responsible play.

“Everything was faster, it was simple,” he said. “The players were in the right positions and not trying one more flick, one more trick. Everything was good, I am happy.”

United faces Spurs on Saturday in the FA Cup semifinal. Will Pogba start?

