Paul Pogba situation nearing endgame

Will Paul Pogba still be a Manchester United player when the summer transfer window shuts on August 9?

Right now it seems highly unlikely.

Pogba, 25, put in a poor display and was hauled off in United’s shock 1-0 loss at home against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, just a week after he delivered a star performance to score twice in a stunning 3-2 comeback win at Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t appear to have any time whatsoever for Pogba’s inconsistent form and the relationship between the duo is said to have broken down since the turn of the year, especially on the training ground, as the French international was left out of the team on multiple occasions and criticized publicly by Mourinho.

Recently we heard from Pep Guardiola that Man City had been offered the chance to buy Pogba in January and although that was surprising to hear, when you sit back and add up what is actually going on in this situation it starts to make sense.

It is, quite simply, Mourinho’s way or the highway. Always has been. Always will be.

Yet Pogba isn’t, how should we say, well, “one of the bottle” just like the self-proclaimed Special One. His own emoji, lively hair cuts and plenty of off-the-field appearances leave Pogba open for criticism and it appears that he is in full self-preservation mode at this point.

And here we are. At an impasse and the only way this will get resolved is if either Mourinho or Pogba move on.

Mourinho is going nowhere with a new contract signed in January to extend his stay at Old Trafford, while Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is clearly testing the waters to see who will take Pogba this summer amid reports of Mourinho wanting a huge clear out. As our analysts said in the video above, it almost seems like Pogba is putting himself in the shop window by scoring goals (against Man City) and trying flicks and Hollywood passes whenever he can. That will not impress Mourinho. Not one bit.

With Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw also rumored to be joining Pogba on the way out, when it comes to all three of those players they are hugely talented but there are question marks about their mentality and consistency. That, in a nutshell, is why Mourinho wants them out.

He’d rather have a Nemanja Matic type over Paul Pogba. A Paulo Ferriera over a Luke Shaw. Jesse Lingard over Anthony Martial.

Mourinho has always valued reliability over razzmatazz and that is why Pogba doesn’t fit into his plans and why United’s club-record signing of $130 million less than two years ago will find himself leaving Old Trafford this summer.

