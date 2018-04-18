Premier League Preview: Burnley vs. Chelsea

Clarets won 3-2 on Aug. 12

Chelsea 8 points back of 4th place

Burnley leads all-time 37W-24D-34L

Burnley can climb into sixth place with a win over visiting Chelsea on Thursday at Turf Moor (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s the two clubs’ first meeting since a bonkers Opening Day saw Burnley build a 3-0 lead, then hold on for a 3-2 win against a Blues side which finished with nine men.

Antonio Conte says he’ll use January signing Emerson Palmieri in the match ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Southampton.

What they’re saying

Burnley’s Sean Dyche on how opening win set season’s tone: “Apart from the real superpowers everyone waits for that first win and it makes a story if you don’t get that first win in a number of games. That’s gone immediately, so your away win and a win have cleared up. It changes the immediate feel of a season. … And we’ve not really looked back, even with a tough period of 11 games when our performance levels were still pretty decent.”

Chelsea’s Conte on chasing the Top Four: “We have to try until the end to reach this target. If we want to be realistic, then with five games to go it’s not simple to reduce the gap. But we must have the will to fight until the end and the desire to reach this target. We play a really strong team in Burnley, a team having a fantastic season and it won’t be easy to get the three points. But we have to try to win this game. We can’t allow for a start like what happened against Southampton, we have to try to avoid this if we want to keep the hope of finishing in the top four.”

Prediction

Burnley have defied all odds this season and just may chase down Arsenal for sixth if it can beat the Gunners in May and pick up a result here. We think they manage just that in a 1-1 draw against a weakened Chelsea focused on Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal.

