Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Southampton

Southampton is running out of time to save its Premier League status, and makes up its match-in-hand on several clubs with a visit to Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET, online via NBC Sports Gold).
Saints are five points back of 17th place Swansea City, though the Welsh side has also played 33 matches. They are six points behind Crystal Palace and seven back of Huddersfield Town and West Ham United.
Leicester is eighth after losing to Burnley, its Europa League hopes dashed with Everton and Newcastle nipping at their heels.
What they’re saying
Leicester City’s Claude Puel on finishing strong: “The right way, it is important to keep this momentum until the end and we will see when the players start in the game. [They must] give their best and maintain a good level in the team. We keep a serious ambition and we need to secure our place in the top half of the table. A lot of teams are close behind us so we need to continue.”
Saints’ Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on life in the relegation fight: “The next few weeks is life-changing. Wherever our paths go, and wherever all our ways go, whether it’s short-term or long-term, this will all change our lives, this will all change our way of looking on football. I promise you, I promise to the fans, and I promise to the people standing outside, there is not one single person inside here who wants to be in this situation. There is not one person who actually thinks ‘Oh, this may be good for me in a way.’ Everyone is suffering.
Prediction
Claude Puel will be further motivated to get over on his old side, but Saints have a lot of firepower for what should be a wide-open game against sometimes-dicey back lines (often dicey in the case of Southampton). 2-2.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s done it again, because of course he did.
The Real Madrid megastar, 33, redirected a Luka Modric shot in the 87th minute to help Real to a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu on Wednesday in the club’s last match before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Bayern Munich.
Real is three points behind Atletico Madrid, which visits Real Sociedad on Thursday, and 15 points behind still unbeaten Barcelona. The final Clasico of the season is May 6 at the Camp Nou.
Ronaldo continued his bounce back from a slow start to the La Liga season. After scoring only four times in his first 14 matches, CR7 has netted in eight-straight league matches and has 24 goals in total (Add in other competitions, and Ronaldo’s bagged 41 goals in 39 matches).
Manchester United will reportedly announce the hiring of their first female chief operating officer in club history.
Executive Collette Roche will become the highest-placed female in the history of the Old Trafford set when she joins the board, and is just the fifth Premier League woman in such a role according to the BBC.
The BBC lists the other four executives as
- Karren Brady, vice-chairman at West Ham
- Marina Granovskaia, director at Chelsea
- Susan Whelan, chief executive officer at Leicester City
- Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s deputy chief executive
Awwwwkwaaaard.
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac is heading to take over the Bayern Munich job after this season, but first he’s aiming to beat them in the German Cup Final.
Luka Jovic scored a remarkable flying goal to lead Eintracht past Schalke 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal. The 20-year-old Bosnian, on loan from Benfica, has nine goals in 24 appearances for Eintracht.
Die Adler has won the German Cup four times, the last title coming in 1988. Bayern has won it four times since 2010 and has 18 overall.
Burnley can climb into sixth place with a win over visiting Chelsea on Thursday at Turf Moor (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s the two clubs’ first meeting since a bonkers Opening Day saw Burnley build a 3-0 lead, then hold on for a 3-2 win against a Blues side which finished with nine men.
Antonio Conte says he’ll use January signing Emerson Palmieri in the match ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup semifinal against Southampton.
What they’re saying
Burnley’s Sean Dyche on how opening win set season’s tone: “Apart from the real superpowers everyone waits for that first win and it makes a story if you don’t get that first win in a number of games. That’s gone immediately, so your away win and a win have cleared up. It changes the immediate feel of a season. … And we’ve not really looked back, even with a tough period of 11 games when our performance levels were still pretty decent.”
Chelsea’s Conte on chasing the Top Four: “We have to try until the end to reach this target. If we want to be realistic, then with five games to go it’s not simple to reduce the gap. But we must have the will to fight until the end and the desire to reach this target. We play a really strong team in Burnley, a team having a fantastic season and it won’t be easy to get the three points. But we have to try to win this game. We can’t allow for a start like what happened against Southampton, we have to try to avoid this if we want to keep the hope of finishing in the top four.”
Prediction
Burnley have defied all odds this season and just may chase down Arsenal for sixth if it can beat the Gunners in May and pick up a result here. We think they manage just that in a 1-1 draw against a weakened Chelsea focused on Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal.