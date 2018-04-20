Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Matchweek 35 is here with just six games on the schedule due to the FA Cup semifinals.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

8:30 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]