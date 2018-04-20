Stats behind Wenger’s time at Arsenal

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When you manage for nearly 22 years, you’re sure to accumulate numerous statistical milestones.

Arsene Wenger holds the record for most Premier League games managed (823), FA Cups won (7) and of course, his incredible run of 49 games without defeat with the 2003/2004 Arsenal invincibles team.

[MORE: ALL COVERAGE OF ARSENE WENGER’S DEPARTURE]

Our friends at Opta have put together some statistics together on Wenger’s achievements over his time at the club that spans three decades.

Arsene Wenger’s Career (as of April 20, 2018)

Titles

Premier League 🏆🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Community Shield 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

49 – Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Games Managed

Premier League – 823 games, 473 wins, 199 draws, 151 losses, 57.5% winning percentage

UEFA Champions League – 177 games, 83 wins, 41 draws, 53 losses

FA Cup – 109 games, 73 wins, 22 draws, 14 losses

League Cup – 73 games, 42 wins, 9 draws, 22 losses

UEFA Cup/Europa League – 23 games, 14 wins, 5 draws, 4 losses

UEFA Champions League qualifying – 14 games, 13 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses

Community Shield – 9 games, 6 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss

823 – Arsene Wenger has managed more Premier League games than any other manager (823) and only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more games (528) than Wenger (473). Longevity. pic.twitter.com/ktdsaZPb1y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Final league position at Arsenal

Position – Times

First – 3

Second – 6

Third – 5

Fourth – 6

Fifth – 1

Wenger’s first/last 10 years

1996-97 to 2005-06 – 11 trophies, 556 games, 320 wins, 137 draws, 99 losses, 1005 goals scored, 507 goals allowed, 57.6% win percentage, 1.81 goals scored per game, 0.91 goals allowed per game

2006-07 to Present – 6 trophies, 672 games, 384 wins, 143 draws, 146 defeats, 1280 goals scored, 712 goals allowed, 57.1% winning percentage, 1.90 goals scored per game, 1.06 goals allowed per game

86 – Arsene Wenger has won the most Champions League matches (86 – excluding qualifiers) without having ever won the competition. Frustration. pic.twitter.com/UIRbcF1CEE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Goals Scored Under Wenger

Premier League – 1549 goals for, 801 goals against

Champions League – 311 goals for, 208 goals against

FA Cup – 214 goals for, 88 goals against

League Cup – 144 goals for, 95 goals against

Community Shield – 16 goals for, 6 goals against

Most goals for Arsenal under Wenger

Player Goals

Thierry Henry 228

Robin Van Persie 132

Theo Walcott 108

Olivier Giroud 105

Dennis Bergkamp 102

Robert Pires 84

Alexis Sanchez 80

Freddie Ljungberg 72

Emmanuel Adebayor 62

Cesc Fabregas 57

175 – Under Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry scored 175 Premier League goals – more than one player has scored under a manager in the competition's history. Flourished. pic.twitter.com/qq8nJ8pJKf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

His first official game was on 12 October 1996 – Arsenal won 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park courtesy of a brace from Ian Wright.

His biggest win(s): 7-0 v Everton (May 2005), 7-0 v Middlesbrough (January 2006), 7-0 v Slavia Prague (October 2007).

His biggest defeat(s): 8-2 v Man Utd (August 2011), 6-0 v Chelsea (March 2014) in his 1000th game in charge.

65% of Arsenal’s trophies under Wenger were picked up in the Frenchman’s first 10 years at the club (11 out of 17).

All three Premier League titles under Wenger came in his opening eight years at the club (1998, 2002, 2004).

Arsene Wenger has won the FA Cup seven times, more than any other manager in history.

Arsenal won the title in 2004 going through the entitre season unbeaten, a feat unmatched in the Premier League era.

Preston North End also went the season unbeaten in 1888/89, although they played 22 league games that season compared to Arsenal’s 38.

Under Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest’s previous record of 42 set between November 1977 and November 1978 under Brian Clough.

Wenger at Highbury/Emirates

Stadium G W D L GF GA Win % GF/game GA/game

Highbury 265 186 53 26 574 218 70.2% 2.17 0.82

Emirates 333 226 65 42 709 264 67.9% 2.13 0.79

124 – Arsene Wenger has faced 124 different opponents as manager of Arsenal, but has only failed to beat 5 of those teams: Fiorentina (P2 W0 D1 L1)

PAOK Salonika (P2 W0 D1 L1)

Paris Saint-Germain (P2 W0 D2 L0)

Port Vale (P2 W0 D2 L0)

Rotherham United (P1 W0 D1 L0) Collection pic.twitter.com/iveoABXyzL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Record in finals with Arsenal

Date Competition Opponent For Against Result

16/05/1998 FA Cup Newcastle United 2 0 W

17/05/2000 UEFA Cup Galatasaray 0 0 D *Lost 1-4 on Pens

12/05/2001 FA Cup Liverpool 1 2 L

04/05/2002 FA Cup Chelsea 2 0 W

17/05/2003 FA Cup Southampton 1 0 W

21/05/2005 FA Cup Manchester United 0 0 D *Won 5-4 on Pens

17/05/2006 Champions League Barcelona 1 2 L

25/02/2007 League Cup Chelsea 1 2 L

27/02/2011 League Cup Birmingham City 1 2 L

17/05/2014 FA Cup Hull City 3 2 W

5/30/2015 FA Cup Aston Villa 4 0 W

5/27/2017 FA Cup Chelsea 2 1 W

2/25/2018 League Cup Manchester City 0 3 L

Wenger has won seven of his 13 finals as Arsenal manager, including one on penalties (2005 FA Cup final).

10 – Arsene Wenger oversaw 10 wins in 10 games against Reading in all competitions; his best 100% record against a single club as Arsenal manager. Royal. pic.twitter.com/l9eUJOayGo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Most Premier League games as manager

Manager G W D L Win %

Arsène Wenger 823 473 199 151 57.5

Alex Ferguson 810 528 168 114 65.2

Harry Redknapp 641 236 167 238 36.8

David Moyes 521 202 143 176 38.8

Sam Allardyce 508 172 137 199 33.9

Mark Hughes 448 155 120 173 34.6

Steve Bruce 392 110 109 173 28.1

Martin O’Neill 359 130 115 114 36.2

Alan Curbishley 328 108 85 135 32.9

Tony Pulis 322 98 93 131 30.4

Arsene Wenger has taken charge of more Premier League games than any other manager in the competition (since 1992).

Wenger has taken charge of 526 more Premier League games than any other non-British/Irish manager (Rafael Benitez, 297).

21 – Arsene Wenger has defeated David Moyes on 21 occasions as Arsenal boss; more often than against any other manager. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/8Z1dr7rbWY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018