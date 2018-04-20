Stats behind Wenger’s time at Arsenal

When you manage for nearly 22 years, you’re sure to accumulate numerous statistical milestones.
Arsene Wenger holds the record for most Premier League games managed (823), FA Cups won (7) and of course, his incredible run of 49 games without defeat with the 2003/2004 Arsenal invincibles team.
Our friends at Opta have put together some statistics together on Wenger’s achievements over his time at the club that spans three decades.
Arsene Wenger’s Career (as of April 20, 2018)
Titles
Premier League 🏆🏆🏆
FA Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Community Shield 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
Games Managed
Premier League – 823 games, 473 wins, 199 draws, 151 losses, 57.5% winning percentage
UEFA Champions League – 177 games, 83 wins, 41 draws, 53 losses
FA Cup – 109 games, 73 wins, 22 draws, 14 losses
League Cup – 73 games, 42 wins, 9 draws, 22 losses
UEFA Cup/Europa League – 23 games, 14 wins, 5 draws, 4 losses
UEFA Champions League qualifying – 14 games, 13 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses
Community Shield – 9 games, 6 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss
Final league position at Arsenal
Position – Times
First – 3
Second – 6
Third – 5
Fourth – 6
Fifth – 1
Wenger’s first/last 10 years
1996-97 to 2005-06 – 11 trophies, 556 games, 320 wins, 137 draws, 99 losses, 1005 goals scored, 507 goals allowed, 57.6% win percentage, 1.81 goals scored per game, 0.91 goals allowed per game
2006-07 to Present – 6 trophies, 672 games, 384 wins, 143 draws, 146 defeats, 1280 goals scored, 712 goals allowed, 57.1% winning percentage, 1.90 goals scored per game, 1.06 goals allowed per game
Goals Scored Under Wenger
Premier League – 1549 goals for, 801 goals against
Champions League – 311 goals for, 208 goals against
FA Cup – 214 goals for, 88 goals against
League Cup – 144 goals for, 95 goals against
Community Shield – 16 goals for, 6 goals against
Most goals for Arsenal under Wenger
Player Goals
Thierry Henry 228
Robin Van Persie 132
Theo Walcott 108
Olivier Giroud 105
Dennis Bergkamp 102
Robert Pires 84
Alexis Sanchez 80
Freddie Ljungberg 72
Emmanuel Adebayor 62
Cesc Fabregas 57
His first official game was on 12 October 1996 – Arsenal won 2-0 against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park courtesy of a brace from Ian Wright.
His biggest win(s): 7-0 v Everton (May 2005), 7-0 v Middlesbrough (January 2006), 7-0 v Slavia Prague (October 2007).
His biggest defeat(s): 8-2 v Man Utd (August 2011), 6-0 v Chelsea (March 2014) in his 1000th game in charge.
65% of Arsenal’s trophies under Wenger were picked up in the Frenchman’s first 10 years at the club (11 out of 17).
All three Premier League titles under Wenger came in his opening eight years at the club (1998, 2002, 2004).
Arsene Wenger has won the FA Cup seven times, more than any other manager in history.
Arsenal won the title in 2004 going through the entitre season unbeaten, a feat unmatched in the Premier League era.
Preston North End also went the season unbeaten in 1888/89, although they played 22 league games that season compared to Arsenal’s 38.
Under Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest’s previous record of 42 set between November 1977 and November 1978 under Brian Clough.
Wenger at Highbury/Emirates
Stadium G W D L GF GA Win % GF/game GA/game
Highbury 265 186 53 26 574 218 70.2% 2.17 0.82
Emirates 333 226 65 42 709 264 67.9% 2.13 0.79
Record in finals with Arsenal
Date Competition Opponent For Against Result
16/05/1998 FA Cup Newcastle United 2 0 W
17/05/2000 UEFA Cup Galatasaray 0 0 D *Lost 1-4 on Pens
12/05/2001 FA Cup Liverpool 1 2 L
04/05/2002 FA Cup Chelsea 2 0 W
17/05/2003 FA Cup Southampton 1 0 W
21/05/2005 FA Cup Manchester United 0 0 D *Won 5-4 on Pens
17/05/2006 Champions League Barcelona 1 2 L
25/02/2007 League Cup Chelsea 1 2 L
27/02/2011 League Cup Birmingham City 1 2 L
17/05/2014 FA Cup Hull City 3 2 W
5/30/2015 FA Cup Aston Villa 4 0 W
5/27/2017 FA Cup Chelsea 2 1 W
2/25/2018 League Cup Manchester City 0 3 L
Wenger has won seven of his 13 finals as Arsenal manager, including one on penalties (2005 FA Cup final).
Most Premier League games as manager
Manager G W D L Win %
Arsène Wenger 823 473 199 151 57.5
Alex Ferguson 810 528 168 114 65.2
Harry Redknapp 641 236 167 238 36.8
David Moyes 521 202 143 176 38.8
Sam Allardyce 508 172 137 199 33.9
Mark Hughes 448 155 120 173 34.6
Steve Bruce 392 110 109 173 28.1
Martin O’Neill 359 130 115 114 36.2
Alan Curbishley 328 108 85 135 32.9
Tony Pulis 322 98 93 131 30.4
Arsene Wenger has taken charge of more Premier League games than any other manager in the competition (since 1992).
Wenger has taken charge of 526 more Premier League games than any other non-British/Irish manager (Rafael Benitez, 297).