Klopp puts Liverpool’s blown lead down to unwatered grass

Jurgen Klopp puts Liverpool’s blown two-goal lead at 20th place West Bromwich Albion down to water.
[ RECAP: WBA 2-2 Liverpool ]
The Reds boss, who rested Roberto Firmino, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and his usual fullbacks, is peeved that West Brom didn’t water the Hawthorns pitch at halftime.
Liverpool went ahead 2-0 late in the second half when Mohamed Salah equalled the single season Premier League goal record.
But the Baggies struck twice in the final 11 minutes and out shot the Reds 13-9 over 90 minutes to pluck a point.
That sort of performance can serve them well in the Championship, Klopp said, clearly displeased with both teams.
“It was a difficult game as the pitch got drier and drier,” he said. “West Brom decided not to water the pitch at half-time and that makes it difficult. It makes a massive difference. A team like West Brom do not need a wet pitch, they can do it next year playing on a dry pitch in the Championship.”
This wasn’t about dry turf, but Klopp will have wanted to avoid discussing Liverpool’s quarter-hour regression to a side that struggles to defend and blows lead.
All that said, he only had one of his preferred back four on the field, and a UEFA Champions League date with Roma ahead on Tuesday. But competitors are competitors and cannot dodge distaste for dropped points.
He’ll be fine given a few days, saying the match stings now but won’t affect their upcoming Anfield night in the UCL.