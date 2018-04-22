Pep celebrates another historic Man City performance

Pep Guardiola was thrilled with his club’s response to sealing the Premier League title: More dominance.

Man City battered Swansea City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on the strength of goals from five different players.

“From the first minute to the last one, we played what we have shown in the season,” Guardiola said on NBCSN after the match. “(We scored) a lot of goals and we didn’t concede. We play to keep improving our game here and for the next season.”

1015 – Manchester City attempted 1015 passes against Swansea (942 completed), becoming the first team to attempt 1000+ in a Premier League game (since 2003/04). Futuristic. pic.twitter.com/PGA8ZAVtvJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 22, 2018

Guardiola could hardly differentiate between the club’s stylish Sunday goals, saying, “The first one, the second one, of course the third one. … The Yaya pass was amazing. All the goals were so good.”

And he was also pleased with the support from the Etihad Stadium crowd, though he admits he was grateful to escape before the City faithful stormed the pitch.

Guardiola said he thinks the supporters are still behind their team despite the decisive UEFA Champions League loss to Liverpool because of how hard City plays week-in and week-out.

“That’s happened because they know that we are not liars in the way we want to play,” he said. “They know that we tried our best from the beginning to the end. We knew from the beginning how happy they were.”

