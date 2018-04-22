Watch Live: Man City vs. Swans

Manchester City enters the Etihad Stadium as Premier League champions as it welcomes relegation-scrapping Swansea City on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
And on the sub’s bench for City (cue professional wrestling announcer voice): That’s Benjamin Mendy‘s music!!
The visitors appear to be set to play five at the back, with brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew up top.
LINEUPS
Manchester City: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Delph, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Silva, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Walker, Sané, Mendy, Otamendi, Touré, Foden
Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, King, Carroll, A. Ayew, J. Ayew. Subs: Nordfeldt, Bartley, Roberts, Clucas, Dyer, Routledge, Abraham.