Premier League player Power Rankings

Here’s a look at the top 20 players in the Premier League right now.
Players from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City dominate our latest rankings after a busy seven days in the PL with midweek games and a funky schedule due to the FA Cup semifinal.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
- David Silva (Man City) – Up 8
- Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – New entry
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – New entry
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 3
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 4
- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
- David De Gea (Man United) – Down 3
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 9
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 4
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 3
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Down 3
- Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) – Down 12
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 3
- Salomon Rondon (West Brom) – New entry
- N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry