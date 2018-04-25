Real Madrid wins, nabs two away goals in Germany

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Real: Marcelo (44′), Asensio (57′)

Bayern: Kimmich (28′)

Bayern out shoots Real 17-7

Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid erased an early deficit to top Bayern Munich 2-1 in at the Allianz Arena the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Joshua Kimmich scored for Bayern, who will need to score at least two goals Tuesday at the Bernabeu.

Arjen Robben made it just eight minutes before an injury ended his evening, bringing Thiago Alcantara into the fray.

Real Madrid created opportunities, but found Bayern’s defense a stiffer test than even Juve’s bunch. Jerome Boateng made a key block after Luka Modric sprang Ronaldo, and the Bavarians dealt well with the ensuing corner kicks.

A couple odd bounces allowed Dani Carvajal a rip on goal, but he was challenged and stuck the ball right at Sven Ulreich.

Kimmich struck out of nowhere with a bullet goal from the left of the Real defense, beating Keylor Navas for a 1-0 lead.

Franck Ribery should’ve had the score line 2-0 after a well-worked team play, but he bungled Thiago’s easy square pass right to Navas.

Mats Hummels just missed Bayern’s second, too, with an awkward reaction shot popping over the goal.

Marcelo made it level with Real’s first proper chance in some time, belting a shot across the goal and beyond Ulreich from outside the 18. Away goal, unlocked.

3 – Marcelo has now scored three goals in the Champions League this season, his best ever tally in a single campaign in the competition. Crucial. pic.twitter.com/inixn1E3hm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2018

Navas was busy again moments later, corralling an in-tight Thomas Mueller header.

Asensio put Real ahead just past the glove of Ulreich after being slipped a bit wide with a incisive pass from Lucas Vasquez. It all started with a Rafinha slip-slash-gaffe.

Navas was at the ready for a huge 67th minute save on a sequence rife with penalty cries from Bayern.

Ronaldo defied the offside flag but not the ref’s whistle for an arm trap before his 71st minute finish.

Robert Lewandowski missed a gorgeous chance to level the score in the 88th minute, but instead reached four-straight UCL games without a goal.

Real Madrid have done it again! Marco Asensio takes advantage of a HUGE mistake from Rafinha to give the visitors the lead in Munich. pic.twitter.com/wDLMCehLsP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 25, 2018

