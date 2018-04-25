More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Real Madrid wins, nabs two away goals in Germany

By Nicholas MendolaApr 25, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Real: Marcelo (44′), Asensio (57′)
  • Bayern: Kimmich (28′)
  • Bayern out shoots Real 17-7

Marcelo and Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid erased an early deficit to top Bayern Munich 2-1 in at the Allianz Arena the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Joshua Kimmich scored for Bayern, who will need to score at least two goals Tuesday at the Bernabeu.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Arjen Robben made it just eight minutes before an injury ended his evening, bringing Thiago Alcantara into the fray.

Real Madrid created opportunities, but found Bayern’s defense a stiffer test than even Juve’s bunch. Jerome Boateng made a key block after Luka Modric sprang Ronaldo, and the Bavarians dealt well with the ensuing corner kicks.

A couple odd bounces allowed Dani Carvajal a rip on goal, but he was challenged and stuck the ball right at Sven Ulreich.

Kimmich struck out of nowhere with a bullet goal from the left of the Real defense, beating Keylor Navas for a 1-0 lead.

Franck Ribery should’ve had the score line 2-0 after a well-worked team play, but he bungled Thiago’s easy square pass right to Navas.

Mats Hummels just missed Bayern’s second, too, with an awkward reaction shot popping over the goal.

Marcelo made it level with Real’s first proper chance in some time, belting a shot across the goal and beyond Ulreich from outside the 18. Away goal, unlocked.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Navas was busy again moments later, corralling an in-tight Thomas Mueller header.

Asensio put Real ahead just past the glove of Ulreich after being slipped a bit wide with a incisive pass from Lucas Vasquez. It all started with a Rafinha slip-slash-gaffe.

Navas was at the ready for a huge 67th minute save on a sequence rife with penalty cries from Bayern.

Ronaldo defied the offside flag but not the ref’s whistle for an arm trap before his 71st minute finish.

Robert Lewandowski missed a gorgeous chance to level the score in the 88th minute, but instead reached four-straight UCL games without a goal.

Spartak and Zenit fined in latest Russia fan racism cases

AP Photo/Julia Chestnova
Associated PressApr 25, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Spartak Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg have both been fined for racist chants by their fans, the latest such incident in World Cup host nation Russia.

Spartak’s fans were accused of aiming monkey chants at FC Tosno player Nuno Rocha, who is black, while some Zenit supporters allegedly chanted a Nazi slogan during a league game.

[ MORE: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid ]

The clubs must each pay a 100,000-ruble ($1,600) fine, and Spartak has been hit with a partial stadium closure for its next cup game, state news agency RIA Novosti quotes Russian Football Union disciplinary committee head Artur Grigoryants as saying.

The verdict comes after FIFA charged Russia with racist abuse of France players during last month’s friendly.

Zenit has also faced two racism charges from UEFA this season.

Europa League: Arsenal, Marseille host semifinal 1st legs

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal’s Champions League dreams could be in for a rude awakening against tournament-tested Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League vs. La Liga match-up is one of two Europa League semifinal first legs set to be served up Sunday, with Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meeting in the other.

[ MORE: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid ]

There’s something romantic about Arsene Wenger closing out his time at Arsenal against French opposition in Lyon, but Atleti and Salzburg won’t step aside for poetics.

Both matches kickoff ay 3:05 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid

It’s a bit stunning that this tie has no history considering both club’s statures in their leagues and Europe, but that’s what we’ll se when Arsenal welcomes Atleti for the first leg.

Arsenal boasts two of the top 10 performers in the UEL this season — it would be three had the Gunners not sold Theo Walcott — and are paced by Aaron Ramsey, who has four goals and an assist. Mesut Ozil, who’s ready to return to the pitch, has the reverse with a goal and four helpers.

The Gunners have outscored UEL opposition 29-10 this season.

It’s no surprise that Antoine Griezmann has been Atleti’s best attacker since the Madrid side dropped out of the UCL to run rampant through the UEL knockout rounds. Atleti beat Copenhagen 5-1, Lokomotiv Moscow 8-1, and Sporting Lisbon 2-1 for an aggregate score line of 15-3.

Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Don’t expect this to be a simple case of Ligue 1 bossing inferior opposition: This pair met in the group stage, with the Austrian side winning at home and drawing 0-0 in France.

Salzburg has shown its mettle in various ways during the UEL. After allowing just one goal in an unbeaten group stage, they’ve won 4-3 over Real Sociedad, 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund, and 6-5 versus Lazio. That’s no easy road, and Marseille represents another big challenge.

Marseille is bidding to make its first European final since 2004, and has been led by Dimitri Payet‘s three goals and four assists, and Lucas Ocampos’ four goals and one assist. Marseille has knocked off RB Leipzig, Athletic Bilbao, and Braga after the group stage.

Names you’ll need to know from Salzburg: defenders Stefan Lainer and Paulo Miranda have been spectacular, and Munas Dabbur and Valon Berisha have each scored five times in the tournament.

Mourinho on longtime nemesis Wenger: ‘We can be friends in future’

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 25, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have had a poor relationship, but the former thinks he’s soon to get along with the latter.

[ MORE: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid ]

Manchester United boss Mourinho, 55, heaped praise on the departing Arsenal manager ahead of the two sides’ Sunday meeting at Old Trafford (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), saying the Frenchman has earned much respect.

Branding Wenger “iconic,” Mourinho says his fiery rivalry with Wenger stemmed from Arsenal’s stature in the Premier League when the Portuguese took over Chelsea.

“If he respects me even 50 percent of what I respect him we can even be friends in the future,” Mourinho told Sky Sports News. “I have lots of respect for him. But the reality is that he was at Arsenal, he was the champion and I came to the country in 2004 and wanted to steal his title. That’s football.”

Mourinho said he’s tried to show his respect for Wenger, 68, over the past few seasons. It may become a passable relationship, but we find it hard to believe the pair will be dining together on a regular basis as the sun sets on their managerial careers (Mou has a while to go, we think).

Real’s Modric on Bayern feeling unlucky: “That’s their problem”

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaApr 25, 2018, 6:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich produced far more chances than visiting Real Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in Germany, but lost 2-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Franck Ribery butchered an open shot at goal, Robert Lewandowski beat Keylor Navas but didn’t score late, and Thomas Mueller missed getting contact on a shot inside the six.

[ MORE: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid ]

It was that kind of day, and Mueller is baffled that his team did not finish more than Joshua Kimmich’s opener.

“Everybody is wondering why this game is 1-2 for Madrid,” Mueller reportedly said. “We still cannot believe it.”

The quote comes from BeIN Sport’s Tancredi Palmeri, who has a stinging rebuke from Real Madrid maestro Luka Modric.

Real wasn’t great on Wednesday, but also limited their big mistakes to one: Marcelo’s lapse of judgment which helped Kimmich to open the scoring for Bayern Munich.

The hosts had a huge giveaway from Rafinha on the match-winner, and backup backstop Sven Ulreich didn’t have a phenomenal day on either goal. Throw in Arjen Robben’s injury requiring an 8th minute substitution, and Bayern did not have much good fortune on the day.

This one, though, doesn’t seem over, even with the tie moving to the Bernabeu.