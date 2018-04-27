More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Iniesta to leave Barcelona at end of season, what it means

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
The Andres Iniesta era at Barcelona is set to come to an end.

The midfield maestro and club captain announced Friday morning that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. It ends a run of 22 years with the club, first as a youth player after he joined from Albacete and then the last 16 years in the first team, where he grew to be arguably the best midfielder in the world during his prime.



The soon-to-be 34-year-old has played a smaller role for Barcelona this season, being subbed off 19 times in 21 starts as his age has started to show. It’s been sad to see a decline of a career that’s delivered delight and great memories to Barcelona fans, Spain National Team fans, and overall just fans of free-flowing soccer and the beautiful game.

Iniesta has been rumored to be considering a contract offer from either a club in China or one in either Qatar or the United Arab Emirates. Iniesta’s former midfield partner Xavi played for Al-Sadd in Qatar after leaving Barcelona, while Javier Mascherano left the Blaugrana in January for China.

It’s the continuation of the end of an era for Barcelona, where during Pep Guardiola‘s reign (2008-2012), the club were by far the best in the world, winning the UEFA Champions League twice, three La Liga titles, and two FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

If Lionel Messi was the ruthless goalscorer and creative magician and Gerard Pique was the defensive destroyer, Andres Iniesta was the heartbeat of the club during its magical last 12-14 years. Iniesta leaves Barcelona with as one of the club’s most decorated players, with 31 separate titles (and room for 32 with Barcelona’s expected La Liga title this year, where he’ll loft the trophy at the Camp Nou one last time as captain).

He’s won the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga nine times (including this year), and six Copas del Rey. And that’s just for Barcelona.

Without him, Spain doesn’t win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, and of course the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Iniesta’s goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

Playing in his favorite left side of midfield, Iniesta was always able to pull a rabbit out of his magician’s hat. His quick footwork always gave him a yard of space, and his precision passing, even just from side-to-side, kept defenders always moving, as he probed for an opening to play Messi or the rotating cast of world class forwards the club has had.

Wherever he goes next, Iniesta will always be remembered in Barcelona as a legend, and he’s leaving before it’s clear that he can’t play at the highest level.

Perhaps he’ll reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for one or two more years in the UEFA Champions League? Or maybe he’ll ride off into the sunset, pick up one last mega contract and enjoy the twilight of his career.

FIFA bans Brazilian official Del Nero for life for bribery

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA’s ethics committee has banned top Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero for life for bribery and corruption.

FIFA says Del Nero, the former Brazilian Football Confederation president and one-time FIFA executive committee member, is also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Del Nero was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption linked to broadcasting contracts for football competitions. He has not been extradited from Brazil.

Del Nero resigned from the FIFA ruling committee in 2015, but continued to lead Brazilian soccer until being provisionally suspended by the FIFA ethics committee.

Report: Gerrard offered Rangers job

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Steven Gerrard could get his first taste of first team management this summer. It just won’t be at Liverpool.

According to a report in The Times of London, Glasgow Rangers has offered the open manager role to Gerrard, and at this point it’s Gerrard’s if he wants it, the report states. Gerrard is coming off his first season in management, where he has been coaching Liverpool’s Under-18s squad.



Rangers are currently being coached by interim boss Graeme Murty, who took over last October for Pedro Caixinha when the Portuguese boss was sacked, but the club are looking for another this summer. Rangers currently sit in second place in the table, which would qualify the club for the UEFA Europa League qualification stages.

If given the job, it would follow a trend of recent professionals getting high-profile jobs with little experience at the youth or lower levels. Ryan Giggs was recently put in charge of Wales, while Gary Neville had an infamous difficult time as manager of Valencia, though perhaps that could be explained through other reasons.

Either way, it will be a great opportunity for Gerrard to leave his comfort zone of Liverpool and test himself in a similar fashion to Patrick Vieira, who is improving every week at New York City FC.

Gerrard would be just the second English manager at Rangers as well, following Mark Warburton’s year and a half in charge from 2005-2007.

While PSG has won the title, Areola’s playing for his future

Twitter/@OptaJean
Associated PressApr 26, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Although Paris Saint-Germain has easily won the French title, Alphonse Areola still has plenty to play for.

The next four games could be crucial in deciding whether PSG keeps the goalkeeper or tries to sign a big name in the transfer window, possibly Thibaut Courtois. The 25-year-old Areola is the same age as Courtois, but has nowhere near the international standing of the Chelsea keeper.



It is hard for Areola to stand out, however, in a team noted almost singularly for its attacking prowess. While PSG has already scored more than 100 league goals, and remains on course to reach 100 points this season, Areola has rarely been talked about.

The common perception is that PSG will thrash teams in the French league, so letting in a goal or two is irrelevant.

However, Areola has been one of PSG’s most consistent players this season, and last Sunday he made a personal record of eight saves in a 1-0 win at Bordeaux.

He was also one of the few PSG players to come through the loss to Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with any credit. Without Areola’s shot-stopping, and particularly his bravery rushing off his line, the 5-2 aggregate loss would have been bigger.

With 104 goals, PSG’s attack is the best in the league by far and has netted 25 more than deposed champion Monaco.

But PSG’s defense is also the best and Areola has conceded only 21 goals in the 31 he has played. Although PSG has dominated most of those, losing only twice all season, he has still made on average four saves per game.

Having replaced Kevin Trapp as No. 1, Areola has missed only three league games all season. It represents a reversal for both.

When Trapp was signed by former coach Laurent Blanc in 2015-16, Areola went on loan to Spanish club Villarreal. He established himself as regular in Villarreal’s side and gained further experience in the Europa League. Spanish media were largely impressed by his consistency and his agility on the goal-line.

He returned to PSG and battled with Trapp for the starting position last season. But coach Unai Emery seemed unsure who he really preferred, with Trapp starting 24 games to Areola’s 14. PSG ended up losing the title to Monaco.

But the hierarchy is much clearer now and the error-prone Trapp, once hailed by Blanc for his passing out from goal, is the one expected to leave.

Areola has further incentive to do well with the World Cup coming up. He is challenging Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to be France’s No. 2 behind Hugo Lloris in Russia. For now, Areola is a squad member but has yet to make an international appearance under coach Didier Deschamps.

But he has done well at every level for France, starting with the under-16s a decade ago. He got his first taste of international success when he helped France win the Under-20 World Cup in 2013.

While Paul Pogba was one of the stars of the tournament, Areola’s crowning moment came in the final itself. France drew 0-0 with Uruguay and he saved two shots in the penalty shootout. Prior to the shootout he had a word with France’s designated penalty takers, confidently telling them “do your job and I’ll do mine.”

With Emery almost certain to be replaced next season, it promises to be a frenetic offseason of buying and selling at the club.

But whoever replaces Emery should perhaps think twice before letting Areola leave. The Parisian-born Areola came through the youth ranks at PSG, as did center half Presnel Kimpembe and midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Star-studded sides like PSG often import their best players and fans are happy to see them arrive, because it shows ambition. But they nevertheless identify more closely with homegrown talents such as Areola.

More AP Ligue 1 coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Ligue1

Jerome Pugmire on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

Infantino has ‘full confidence’ in Samoura amid ethics issue

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 26, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he retains “full confidence” in secretary general Fatma Samoura after an attempt to embroil her in an ethics investigation.



Samoura has expressed irritation at “totally ridiculous and baseless” claims she broke FIFA rules by not declaring an alleged conflict of interest in the 2026 World Cup bidding contest.

FIFA has not specified the exact nature of the complaint or the progress of any ethics investigation after it was alleged she was a relative of former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf, who is an ambassador for Morocco’s bid.

Samoura insisted on Wednesday the former Liverpool forward “is not a member of my family and therefore everything is crystal clear.”

FIFA’s top administrator received a public show of support from Infantino.

“I can confirm my full confidence in Fatma Samoura to lead the FIFA administration,” Infantino said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The former United Nations official was hired by Infantino in 2016 months after he was elected as Sepp Blatter’s successor.

Morocco is due to take on a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico in the June 13 vote for the 2026 World Cup host.