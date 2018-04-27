More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Kramaric hat-trick puts Hoffenheim in Champions League spot

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Hoffenheim has found itself in a Champions League position after topping Hannover 96 at home 3-1 behind a hat-trick by Andrej Kramaric.

The first of the game came 16 minutes in as a terrible back-pass by defender Salif Sane failed to reach the goalkeeper and instead fell straight into the path of Serge Gnabry who eluded a charging Philipp Tschauner and touched to Kramaric for the tap-in. Gnabry was actually hurt on the play and had to be removed minutes later.

Hannover leveled things up after just eight minutes, but Kramaric was there to give Hoffenheim the lead back five minutes after the halftime break. On a corner, the outswinger evaded the pack but fell to 26-year-old Croatian who produced a fabulous volley to send a rocket into the back of the net.

And yet somehow, his third was even better. A long ball forward saw Kramaric go up against two defenders, and instead of taking them head-on, seeing Tschauner cheating forward, he dinked the ball past the two defenders, over the goalkeeper’s head, and into the back of the net. A wonderful goal that sealed the deal in the 86th minute and put Hoffenheim into fourth place in the Bundesliga table, a Champions League position.

Just a point behind them is Bayer Leverkusen who will play on Saturday against Stuttgart at home hoping to regain that position. Should Hoffenheim gain control, they would be gunning for the club’s second Champions League place in club history, with the first coming this season as they finished fourth the previous year as well. They were eliminated from the Champions League playoff round by Liverpool before finishing last in their Europa League group of SC Braga, Ludogorets, and Istanbul Başakşehir.

Top Premier League storylines – Week 36

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
For the last time as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger will lead his side into Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

It could be one of the last tactical battles between Jose Mourinho and Wenger, who is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, with his future still up in the air. Those two have had plenty of history, with the battles playing out on the pitch and through the media.

Arsenal vs. Man United at the Theater of Dreams
Manchester United vs. Arsenal —  11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Manchester United has seemed to only play well in the big matches, and it has another one coming up this weekend.

Mourinho’s side picked up a huge momentum-gaining win last Saturday against Tottenham and have had a whole week to prepare, while Arsenal are coming off a deflating 1-1 draw against ten-men Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. It will come down to whether Paul Pogba can dominate the midfield, and keep the ball away from Arsenal’s attackers.

Liverpool takes on relegation-threatened Stoke City
Liverpool vs. Stoke City —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Coming off a hair-raising 5-goal performance in the UEFA Champions League, all eyes will be on Anfield to see if Jurgen Klopp rests any of his stars from his Liverpool side when it takes on Stoke City. Liverpool seems set for the Champions League next year, but are only three points above fourth-place Tottenham and Spurs have a game in hand.

Stoke City meanwhile sit deep in the relegation zone, and really need to win at least two games if not their final three to ensure safety.

Swansea hosts Chelsea in must-win game
Swansea City vs. Chelsea —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

The Swans sit just four points above the relegation zone with just three games for them left, and they’re up against the wall, trying to survive.

Chelsea could be a difficult foil. Antonio Conte‘s side appears to be coming into good form, with Olivier Giroud impressing up top, and Swansea’s record against Chelsea isn’t particularly impressive. But with both teams gunning for the win, it should create quite the exciting matchup on broadcast television.

PL promotion update: Fulham comes from behind to win, pile pressure on Cardiff

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
Back and forth we go at the top of the Championship table.

With Wolves already confirmed as the title winners to grab the first of three promotion spots, the second automatic bid is being hotly contested down the stretch.

Cardiff City and Fulham have gone back and forth over the last two weeks, and once again the Whites have piled on the pressure. Fulham stretched its unbeaten streak to a club record 23 games, coming from behind to top basement dwelling Sunderland 2-1 moving them back into second place, two points ahead of Cardiff.

Fulham didn’t look its usual self early on, and Sunderland capitalized to pull ahead in the first half via route one a half-hour in. Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele booted a long ball forward that came to 18-year-old birthday boy Joel Asoro who squeaked his effort past Marcus Bettinelli. The goal marked the first time that Fulham had trailed since a 3-1 victory over Barnsley on January 27th.

Sunderland – the last team to beat Fulham in Championship play way back on December 16th – couldn’t hang on as their misery continues. Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon leveled things up just before halftime as Ryan Fredericks scorched one across the face of goal past Steele, and Piazon spiked it in to equalize. Aleksandar Mitrovic then bagged the winner in the 76th minute when he headed home a free-kick for his 12th goal since joining Fulham in January. The only drawback was an early injury to Southampton loanee Matt Targett, who has been spectacular since joining in January as well.

Cardiff City still controls its own destiny down by two points with a game in hand, but the Bluebirds have stumbled of late. They wasted their game in hand last time out, falling to Derby County 3-1 on Tuesday to let Fulham back in the mix. The loss was the third in their last five games for Neil Warnock’s side, and they now take on a Hull City squad that has lost just once in its last six matches, playing to a wild 5-5 draw with Bristol City its last time out.

Fulham’s final match of the regular season comes next Sunday at Birmingham City, while Cardiff City finishes things out at home against Reading.

Mourinho says decision to sell Salah at Chelsea wasn’t his

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho has shed some light on the sale of Mohamed Salah at Chelsea back in 2016, a move which has been heavily criticized as the Egyptian’s stunning season continues to shatter records.

However, instead of giving fans answers, he’s only muddied the waters further.

Mourinho told ESPN that he should be praised for discovering Salah while he played for Swiss side Basel. “People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite. I bought Salah. I was the one that told Chelsea to buy Salah. It was with me in charge that Salah came to Chelsea. But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.”

Mourinho continued, saying that while he was influential in convincing the club to make the purchase, he had nothing to do with Salah’s eventual departure. “We decided to put him on loan and he asked for that as well. He wanted to play more minutes, to mature, he wanted to go and we sent him on loan to Fiorentina, and at Fiorentina he started to mature. And when they say that I was the one that sold him it is a lie. I bought him. I agreed to send him on loan, I thought it was necessary, I thought that Chelsea had wingers.”

“So the decision to send him on loan was a decision we made collectively, but after that, the decision to sell him and to use that money to buy another player wasn’t mine. But even if it was, in football we make mistakes a lot of times, so many times some players develop in way we were not expecting, some other don’t reach another level like we thought they would, so I don’t even think this is a mistake, it is just part of the job. But effectively I did buy Salah, I didn’t sell Salah.”

If this sounds a lot like Mourinho making up stories to deflect criticism…where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Back in 2015, Mourinho was asked about Salah’s status at the club. He told Sky Sports that the Egyptian was surplus to requirements, and that the decision had been made to offload him for good.

“I see his future elsewhere,” Mourinho told Sky Sports in July of 2015 while in his second stint as manager of Chelsea. “Either on loan or sold with an offer we are happy to accept. We have five wingers and it is better not to have Salah back.”

Continuing to pile on, Mourinho added in that same interview that he was hoping to spend the money from a sale on a defender. “I am looking for a defender to finish this balance in our squad and after that we are ready to answer anything that can happen to our players,” he said.

Sure enough, on June 30th, Chelsea loaned Mohamed Salah to Fiorentina, and turned around to purchase young defenders Michael Hector and Matt Miazga, both of whom are still with the club but have been sent out on loan a significant number of times. Then, the following summer, the Blues sold Salah to Roma permanently – albeit after Mourinho had left the club – and used that money to help bring David Luiz from PSG back to Stamford Bridge.

So do we believe 2015 Mourinho who insisted publicly that Salah’s future was not at Chelsea? Or do we believe 2018 Mourinho who insists it wasn’t his decision to make the sale? That’s for the you to decide.

PL Preview: Swansea vs. Chelsea

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
  • Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second of his three-match suspension but otherwise the Blues have no fresh injury concerns.
  • A Chelsea win, in Antonio Conte‘s 73rd match, would make him the third-quickest manager in PL history to reach 50 wins, behind Jose Mourinho’s 63 matches and Pep Guardiola‘s 69.
  • Swansea City has won one of their 13 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D4 L8), a 1-0 victory in April 2016. 
  • Center-backs Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley are doubts for Swansea City with knee injuries, while Luciano Narsingh (ankle) will be assessed.

With both teams playing to improve their standing in the league, plenty is on the line as Swansea City hosts Chelsea Saturday afternoon. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Chelsea, just five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with three games remaining, looks to build on the momentum from last weekend’s FA Cup semifinal win by closing out the season on a high, potentially getting into the Champions League.

For Swansea, which sits four points above the relegation zone, a win against a top-six side in Chelsea should be enough to keep them up and secure the great escape.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on trying to sneak into fourth place

‘First of all we have to try to get three points. We are playing against a team fighting to avoid relegation. In the last five games at home, Swansea have won four and drawn once. It means they are in good form. If we want to continue to have hope of taking a Champions League place, we need to get three points and try to put a bit on pressure on the teams who are ahead of us. The reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, but the only way to try to put a bit pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow.”

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on hosting Chelsea

“I have confidence in my team and in the fans also. The way we played in the last home game against Everton was the same level we played at against Liverpool and Arsenal. The only difference in that game was that the efficiency was not there, but we played very well. We are playing very well at home. We have felt the energy of the Liberty and our players feel comfortable when they are playing there. This is very important. I am sure the fans will push the team again this weekend and this will help us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Swansea City doesn’t have a great record against Chelsea in the past and with the Blues in good form, it will be tough for the hosts to pull off a stunner. Swansea City 1-3 Chelsea