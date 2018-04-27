More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Man City youngster blasts life in England

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Manchester City might be rolling over the rest of the Premier League and considered one of the best teams in Europe, but for 21-year-old Ukranian Oleksandr Zinchenko, he’s not so impressed.

Not with Manchester City, but rather the city of Manchester.

Zinchenko told Russian website Championat.com that while he’s loving the football with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, he’s really not in love with Manchester. “Here is the best football in the world, better than anywhere else,” Zinchenko said. “But English life… to put it mildly, it’s not for me.

“The weather crushes me. Plus, in Russia or Ukraine, there are more fun things to do. English life is not for me. The people here are… more miserable than in the Netherlands. But I understand – the sky is grey every day and it rains constantly.”

He then went on to talk about how he dislikes the food in England, and how they struggled to make borsch when he asked for it at the training ground. He also seemed to be frustrated with the sense of humor in England. Later in the interview, Zinchenko compared his time in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven to life in England, and things got…well they got weird, we’ll leave it at that.

Zinchenko has made 13 appearances for Manchester City this season, including seven in league play, so clearly Pep Guardiola likes what he sees from the youngster, but they may have some convincing to do if they are to keep him around long-term. His contract runs through 2021, so if Zinchenko wishes to move on, he would likely have to ask for a transfer.

The defender did respond to the article on his Instagram, circling back on his words by claiming his quotes were “translated out of context.”

Adam Lallana could be back before the end of Liverpool’s season

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Liverpool may have lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but they might just get a reinforcement back just in time.

Adam Lallana has been out since limping off against Crystal Palace on March 31 after just five minutes, but according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, he’s nearing a return. Klopp said that Lallana’s injury is a thing of the past, and that he’s simply looking to regain match fitness to be able to fully contribute.

“Adam is here doing his fitness work,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Stoke City on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. “He’s not injured any more but he’s not fit yet. We hope still that one or two games might be possible for him. We will see.”

Lallana has truly struggled with with injuries this season, spending nearly the first three months of the season on the shelf with a hamstring problem plus he sat for another 12 matches after that for various reasons. Lallana hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes in Premier League play this entire season. However, should he prove fit before the end of the Premier League season, that would also see him available for a potential Champions League final if Liverpool can seal the deal in Rome.

Meanwhile, Klopp also spoke about Emre Can who has seen lots of time in the trainer’s room with a back injury, without an appearance since March 17. The prospects of Can returning are less promising thank Lallana, with Klopp saying, “Emre is a little bit further away. His rehab is improving a lot. It is much better, but it is quite close to the end of the season.

“I haven’t closed any doors on both of them,” Klopp said of the injured pair. “There is still a possibility.”

Kramaric hat-trick puts Hoffenheim in Champions League spot

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Hoffenheim has found itself in a Champions League position after topping Hannover 96 at home 3-1 behind a hat-trick by Andrej Kramaric.

The first of the game came 16 minutes in as a terrible back-pass by defender Salif Sane failed to reach the goalkeeper and instead fell straight into the path of Serge Gnabry who eluded a charging Philipp Tschauner and touched to Kramaric for the tap-in. Gnabry was actually hurt on the play and had to be removed minutes later.

Hannover leveled things up after just eight minutes, but Kramaric was there to give Hoffenheim the lead back five minutes after the halftime break. On a corner, the outswinger evaded the pack but fell to 26-year-old Croatian who produced a fabulous volley to send a rocket into the back of the net.

And yet somehow, his third was even better. A long ball forward saw Kramaric go up against two defenders, and instead of taking them head-on, seeing Tschauner cheating forward, he dinked the ball past the two defenders, over the goalkeeper’s head, and into the back of the net. A wonderful goal that sealed the deal in the 86th minute and put Hoffenheim into fourth place in the Bundesliga table, a Champions League position.

Just a point behind them is Bayer Leverkusen who will play on Saturday against Stuttgart at home hoping to regain that position. Should Hoffenheim gain control, they would be gunning for the club’s second Champions League place in club history, with the first coming this season as they finished fourth the previous year as well. They were eliminated from the Champions League playoff round by Liverpool before finishing last in their Europa League group of SC Braga, Ludogorets, and Istanbul Başakşehir.

Top Premier League storylines – Week 36

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
For the last time as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger will lead his side into Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

It could be one of the last tactical battles between Jose Mourinho and Wenger, who is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, with his future still up in the air. Those two have had plenty of history, with the battles playing out on the pitch and through the media.

Arsenal vs. Man United at the Theater of Dreams
Manchester United vs. Arsenal —  11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Manchester United has seemed to only play well in the big matches, and it has another one coming up this weekend.

Mourinho’s side picked up a huge momentum-gaining win last Saturday against Tottenham and have had a whole week to prepare, while Arsenal are coming off a deflating 1-1 draw against ten-men Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. It will come down to whether Paul Pogba can dominate the midfield, and keep the ball away from Arsenal’s attackers.

Liverpool takes on relegation-threatened Stoke City
Liverpool vs. Stoke City —  7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Coming off a hair-raising 5-goal performance in the UEFA Champions League, all eyes will be on Anfield to see if Jurgen Klopp rests any of his stars from his Liverpool side when it takes on Stoke City. Liverpool seems set for the Champions League next year, but are only three points above fourth-place Tottenham and Spurs have a game in hand.

Stoke City meanwhile sit deep in the relegation zone, and really need to win at least two games if not their final three to ensure safety.

Swansea hosts Chelsea in must-win game
Swansea City vs. Chelsea —  12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

The Swans sit just four points above the relegation zone with just three games for them left, and they’re up against the wall, trying to survive.

Chelsea could be a difficult foil. Antonio Conte‘s side appears to be coming into good form, with Olivier Giroud impressing up top, and Swansea’s record against Chelsea isn’t particularly impressive. But with both teams gunning for the win, it should create quite the exciting matchup on broadcast television.

PL promotion update: Fulham comes from behind to win, pile pressure on Cardiff

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
Back and forth we go at the top of the Championship table.

With Wolves already confirmed as the title winners to grab the first of three promotion spots, the second automatic bid is being hotly contested down the stretch.

Cardiff City and Fulham have gone back and forth over the last two weeks, and once again the Whites have piled on the pressure. Fulham stretched its unbeaten streak to a club record 23 games, coming from behind to top basement dwelling Sunderland 2-1 moving them back into second place, two points ahead of Cardiff.

Fulham didn’t look its usual self early on, and Sunderland capitalized to pull ahead in the first half via route one a half-hour in. Sunderland goalkeeper Jason Steele booted a long ball forward that came to 18-year-old birthday boy Joel Asoro who squeaked his effort past Marcus Bettinelli. The goal marked the first time that Fulham had trailed since a 3-1 victory over Barnsley on January 27th.

Sunderland – the last team to beat Fulham in Championship play way back on December 16th – couldn’t hang on as their misery continues. Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon leveled things up just before halftime as Ryan Fredericks scorched one across the face of goal past Steele, and Piazon spiked it in to equalize. Aleksandar Mitrovic then bagged the winner in the 76th minute when he headed home a free-kick for his 12th goal since joining Fulham in January. The only drawback was an early injury to Southampton loanee Matt Targett, who has been spectacular since joining in January as well.

Cardiff City still controls its own destiny down by two points with a game in hand, but the Bluebirds have stumbled of late. They wasted their game in hand last time out, falling to Derby County 3-1 on Tuesday to let Fulham back in the mix. The loss was the third in their last five games for Neil Warnock’s side, and they now take on a Hull City squad that has lost just once in its last six matches, playing to a wild 5-5 draw with Bristol City its last time out.

Fulham’s final match of the regular season comes next Sunday at Birmingham City, while Cardiff City finishes things out at home against Reading.