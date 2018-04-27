Man City youngster blasts life in England

Manchester City might be rolling over the rest of the Premier League and considered one of the best teams in Europe, but for 21-year-old Ukranian Oleksandr Zinchenko, he’s not so impressed.

Not with Manchester City, but rather the city of Manchester.

Zinchenko told Russian website Championat.com that while he’s loving the football with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, he’s really not in love with Manchester. “Here is the best football in the world, better than anywhere else,” Zinchenko said. “But English life… to put it mildly, it’s not for me.

“The weather crushes me. Plus, in Russia or Ukraine, there are more fun things to do. English life is not for me. The people here are… more miserable than in the Netherlands. But I understand – the sky is grey every day and it rains constantly.”

He then went on to talk about how he dislikes the food in England, and how they struggled to make borsch when he asked for it at the training ground. He also seemed to be frustrated with the sense of humor in England. Later in the interview, Zinchenko compared his time in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven to life in England, and things got…well they got weird, we’ll leave it at that.

Zinchenko has made 13 appearances for Manchester City this season, including seven in league play, so clearly Pep Guardiola likes what he sees from the youngster, but they may have some convincing to do if they are to keep him around long-term. His contract runs through 2021, so if Zinchenko wishes to move on, he would likely have to ask for a transfer.

The defender did respond to the article on his Instagram, circling back on his words by claiming his quotes were “translated out of context.”

