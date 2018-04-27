More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Mourinho says decision to sell Salah at Chelsea wasn’t his

By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho has shed some light on the sale of Mohamed Salah at Chelsea back in 2016, a move which has been heavily criticized as the Egyptian’s stunning season continues to shatter records.

However, instead of giving fans answers, he’s only muddied the waters further.

Mourinho told ESPN that he should be praised for discovering Salah while he played for Swiss side Basel. “People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite. I bought Salah. I was the one that told Chelsea to buy Salah. It was with me in charge that Salah came to Chelsea. But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.”

Mourinho continued, saying that while he was influential in convincing the club to make the purchase, he had nothing to do with Salah’s eventual departure. “We decided to put him on loan and he asked for that as well. He wanted to play more minutes, to mature, he wanted to go and we sent him on loan to Fiorentina, and at Fiorentina he started to mature. And when they say that I was the one that sold him it is a lie. I bought him. I agreed to send him on loan, I thought it was necessary, I thought that Chelsea had wingers.”

“So the decision to send him on loan was a decision we made collectively, but after that, the decision to sell him and to use that money to buy another player wasn’t mine. But even if it was, in football we make mistakes a lot of times, so many times some players develop in way we were not expecting, some other don’t reach another level like we thought they would, so I don’t even think this is a mistake, it is just part of the job. But effectively I did buy Salah, I didn’t sell Salah.”

If this sounds a lot like Mourinho making up stories to deflect criticism…where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Back in 2015, Mourinho was asked about Salah’s status at the club. He told Sky Sports that the Egyptian was surplus to requirements, and that the decision had been made to offload him for good.

“I see his future elsewhere,” Mourinho told Sky Sports in July of 2015 while in his second stint as manager of Chelsea. “Either on loan or sold with an offer we are happy to accept. We have five wingers and it is better not to have Salah back.”

Continuing to pile on, Mourinho added in that same interview that he was hoping to spend the money from a sale on a defender. “I am looking for a defender to finish this balance in our squad and after that we are ready to answer anything that can happen to our players,” he said.

Sure enough, on June 30th, Chelsea loaned Mohamed Salah to Fiorentina, and turned around to purchase young defenders Michael Hector and Matt Miazga, both of whom are still with the club but have been sent out on loan a significant number of times. Then, the following summer, the Blues sold Salah to Roma permanently – albeit after Mourinho had left the club – and used that money to help bring David Luiz from PSG back to Stamford Bridge.

So do we believe 2015 Mourinho who insisted publicly that Salah’s future was not at Chelsea? Or do we believe 2018 Mourinho who insists it wasn’t his decision to make the sale? That’s for the you to decide.

PL Preview: Swansea vs. Chelsea

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
  • Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second of his three-match suspension but otherwise the Blues have no fresh injury concerns.
  • A Chelsea win, in Antonio Conte‘s 73rd match, would make him the third-quickest manager in PL history to reach 50 wins, behind Jose Mourinho’s 63 matches and Pep Guardiola‘s 69.
  • Swansea City has won one of their 13 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D4 L8), a 1-0 victory in April 2016. 
  • Center-backs Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley are doubts for Swansea City with knee injuries, while Luciano Narsingh (ankle) will be assessed.

With both teams playing to improve their standing in the league, plenty is on the line as Swansea City hosts Chelsea Saturday afternoon. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Chelsea, just five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with three games remaining, looks to build on the momentum from last weekend’s FA Cup semifinal win by closing out the season on a high, potentially getting into the Champions League.

For Swansea, which sits four points above the relegation zone, a win against a top-six side in Chelsea should be enough to keep them up and secure the great escape.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on trying to sneak into fourth place

‘First of all we have to try to get three points. We are playing against a team fighting to avoid relegation. In the last five games at home, Swansea have won four and drawn once. It means they are in good form. If we want to continue to have hope of taking a Champions League place, we need to get three points and try to put a bit on pressure on the teams who are ahead of us. The reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, but the only way to try to put a bit pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow.”

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on hosting Chelsea

“I have confidence in my team and in the fans also. The way we played in the last home game against Everton was the same level we played at against Liverpool and Arsenal. The only difference in that game was that the efficiency was not there, but we played very well. We are playing very well at home. We have felt the energy of the Liberty and our players feel comfortable when they are playing there. This is very important. I am sure the fans will push the team again this weekend and this will help us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Swansea City doesn’t have a great record against Chelsea in the past and with the Blues in good form, it will be tough for the hosts to pull off a stunner. Swansea City 1-3 Chelsea

PSG coach Unai Emery leaving at the end of the season

Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving at the end of the season.

Emery joined PSG from Sevilla two years ago on a two-year contract, which will not be extended. He says he told the players before training on Friday.

Emery replaced Laurent Blanc, who was sacked, and arrived with a strong reputation after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles.

But he lost the league title last season and made unwanted history. PSG became the first in the history of the Champions League to be eliminated from the knockout stage after winning the first match 4-0, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona in the return leg of the last 16.

PSG failed to reach the quarterfinals again this season, beaten home and away by Real Madrid in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Former U.S. Youth International Okugo on trial in Germany

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Unable to find a new home in Major League Soccer, Amobi Okugo is betting on himself to land at a club in Europe.

The former U.S. youth international and first-round draft pick is reportedly on trial with SC Preußen Münster in Germany’s third tier. The club has been in the 3. Liga for the last seven years but this year is mired in midtable, sitting in 12th place after 35 of 38 games.

Okugo is looking to re-start his career after a couple of rough seasons in Portland, filled with injury and mired by long spells on the bench. The 27-year-old played just 14 league games over the past two seasons with the Timbers.

After being selected with the sixth-overall selection in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union, Okugo’s future looked bright, with appearances for the U.S. U-17s, U-20s and soon U-23s.

But after four seasons in Philadelphia, where the holding midfielder was at times played out of position at centerback, he spent the 2015 season between Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City, the 2016 season between New York Red Bulls II and the Timbers, and then appeared just 10 times for the Timbers last season.

Perhaps a move in Germany, with a future move into the Bundesliga, could help revitalize Okugo’s career.

PL Preview: Liverpool vs. Stoke

By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
  • Liverpool has not lost any of their previous 54 home top-flight matches against Stoke City (W43 D11), the longest unbeaten home run by one team against another in top-flight history.
  • Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored 31 PL goals this season and one more will make him the outright top scorer in a 38-match campaign in the competition. 
  • Stoke’s Paul Lambert has never lost an away match at Anfield as a manager, winning three and drawing two of his five matches in all competitions.

For the second consecutive week, Liverpool takes on a relegation-threatened side in Premier League action, sandwiched between a crucial pair of UEFA Champions League ties against AS Roma.

Liverpool hosts Stoke in the Saturday morning matchup (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Reds coming off the high of a 5-2 win over Roma and Stoke still fighting for its life.

Last week, Liverpool appeared locked for three points before West Bromwich Albion staged an impressive comeback. Can Stoke City do the same this week?

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on whether he’ll rest players ahead of the Champions League second leg:

“My line-up, or the idea for the line-up is to win the game – that’s the only thing I can think about. It’s not about resting players or whatever, we all know that we are quite short of options in a few departments. It’s the longer break of the intense week, we play Tuesday and Saturday then Wednesday again so that’s always OK from a recovery point of view, it’s always good so we could play the same team like we played against Roma if the players are available, that’s the only thing. But there will not be 1,000 changes because we don’t have the opportunity and because it’s a Premier League game and it’s very important, obviously, for both sides. So there’s nothing to think about about ‘resting’, it’s only to line up a strong side and try everything to win the game.”

Stoke’s Paul Lambert on the trip to Anfield:

“It is a strange one, and I suppose every person in the game has a team or a stadium that they particularly do well against, and mine happens to be Liverpool at Anfield.

“I have to admit that I have had a little bit of luck there before, winning as a player and as a manager, and against Liverpool I think you need that. For some strange reason my record is decent there. Why that is I really don’t know – I can’t put my finger on it. I know how tough it is there though, trust me, it is one of the toughest places to o not just in England but in Europe.”

Video Preview

Prediction

This is a toss up. Like last week, I can see Liverpool getting a 2-0 lead and then sitting back, losing its momentum and then drawing once more. I don’t think Stoke City could score two goals at Anfield but against this Liverpool defense, almost anything is possible. Liverpool 2-1 Stoke City