PL Preview: Liverpool vs. Stoke

Liverpool has not lost any of their previous 54 home top-flight matches against Stoke City (W43 D11), the longest unbeaten home run by one team against another in top-flight history.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

Mohamed Salah has scored 31 PL goals this season and one more will make him the outright top scorer in a 38-match campaign in the competition.

Stoke’s Paul Lambert has never lost an away match at Anfield as a manager, winning three and drawing two of his five matches in all competitions.

For the second consecutive week, Liverpool takes on a relegation-threatened side in Premier League action, sandwiched between a crucial pair of UEFA Champions League ties against AS Roma.

Liverpool hosts Stoke in the Saturday morning matchup (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Reds coming off the high of a 5-2 win over Roma and Stoke still fighting for its life.

Last week, Liverpool appeared locked for three points before West Bromwich Albion staged an impressive comeback. Can Stoke City do the same this week?

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on whether he’ll rest players ahead of the Champions League second leg:

“My line-up, or the idea for the line-up is to win the game – that’s the only thing I can think about. It’s not about resting players or whatever, we all know that we are quite short of options in a few departments. It’s the longer break of the intense week, we play Tuesday and Saturday then Wednesday again so that’s always OK from a recovery point of view, it’s always good so we could play the same team like we played against Roma if the players are available, that’s the only thing. But there will not be 1,000 changes because we don’t have the opportunity and because it’s a Premier League game and it’s very important, obviously, for both sides. So there’s nothing to think about about ‘resting’, it’s only to line up a strong side and try everything to win the game.”

Stoke’s Paul Lambert on the trip to Anfield:

“It is a strange one, and I suppose every person in the game has a team or a stadium that they particularly do well against, and mine happens to be Liverpool at Anfield.

“I have to admit that I have had a little bit of luck there before, winning as a player and as a manager, and against Liverpool I think you need that. For some strange reason my record is decent there. Why that is I really don’t know – I can’t put my finger on it. I know how tough it is there though, trust me, it is one of the toughest places to o not just in England but in Europe.”

Video Preview

Prediction

This is a toss up. Like last week, I can see Liverpool getting a 2-0 lead and then sitting back, losing its momentum and then drawing once more. I don’t think Stoke City could score two goals at Anfield but against this Liverpool defense, almost anything is possible. Liverpool 2-1 Stoke City