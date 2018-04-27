PL Preview: Swansea vs. Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second of his three-match suspension but otherwise the Blues have no fresh injury concerns.

A Chelsea win, in Antonio Conte‘s 73rd match, would make him the third-quickest manager in PL history to reach 50 wins, behind Jose Mourinho’s 63 matches and Pep Guardiola‘s 69.

Swansea City has won one of their 13 Premier League matches against Chelsea (D4 L8), a 1-0 victory in April 2016.

Center-backs Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley are doubts for Swansea City with knee injuries, while Luciano Narsingh (ankle) will be assessed.

With both teams playing to improve their standing in the league, plenty is on the line as Swansea City hosts Chelsea Saturday afternoon. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Chelsea, just five points behind fourth-place Tottenham with three games remaining, looks to build on the momentum from last weekend’s FA Cup semifinal win by closing out the season on a high, potentially getting into the Champions League.

For Swansea, which sits four points above the relegation zone, a win against a top-six side in Chelsea should be enough to keep them up and secure the great escape.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on trying to sneak into fourth place:

‘First of all we have to try to get three points. We are playing against a team fighting to avoid relegation. In the last five games at home, Swansea have won four and drawn once. It means they are in good form. If we want to continue to have hope of taking a Champions League place, we need to get three points and try to put a bit on pressure on the teams who are ahead of us. The reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, but the only way to try to put a bit pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow.”

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal on hosting Chelsea:

“I have confidence in my team and in the fans also. The way we played in the last home game against Everton was the same level we played at against Liverpool and Arsenal. The only difference in that game was that the efficiency was not there, but we played very well. We are playing very well at home. We have felt the energy of the Liberty and our players feel comfortable when they are playing there. This is very important. I am sure the fans will push the team again this weekend and this will help us.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Swansea City doesn’t have a great record against Chelsea in the past and with the Blues in good form, it will be tough for the hosts to pull off a stunner. Swansea City 1-3 Chelsea