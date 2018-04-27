More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

PSG coach Unai Emery leaving at the end of the season

Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 12:53 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving at the end of the season.

Emery joined PSG from Sevilla two years ago on a two-year contract, which will not be extended. He says he told the players before training on Friday.

Emery replaced Laurent Blanc, who was sacked, and arrived with a strong reputation after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles.

But he lost the league title last season and made unwanted history. PSG became the first in the history of the Champions League to be eliminated from the knockout stage after winning the first match 4-0, losing 6-1 away to Barcelona in the return leg of the last 16.

PSG failed to reach the quarterfinals again this season, beaten home and away by Real Madrid in a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Former U.S. Youth International Okugo on trial in Germany

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Unable to find a new home in Major League Soccer, Amobi Okugo is betting on himself to land at a club in Europe.

The former U.S. youth international and first-round draft pick is reportedly on trial with SC Preußen Münster in Germany’s third tier. The club has been in the 3. Liga for the last seven years but this year is mired in midtable, sitting in 12th place after 35 of 38 games.

Okugo is looking to re-start his career after a couple of rough seasons in Portland, filled with injury and mired by long spells on the bench. The 27-year-old played just 14 league games over the past two seasons with the Timbers.

After being selected with the sixth-overall selection in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union, Okugo’s future looked bright, with appearances for the U.S. U-17s, U-20s and soon U-23s.

But after four seasons in Philadelphia, where the holding midfielder was at times played out of position at centerback, he spent the 2015 season between Orlando City and Sporting Kansas City, the 2016 season between New York Red Bulls II and the Timbers, and then appeared just 10 times for the Timbers last season.

Perhaps a move in Germany, with a future move into the Bundesliga, could help revitalize Okugo’s career.

PL Preview: Liverpool vs. Stoke

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
  • Liverpool has not lost any of their previous 54 home top-flight matches against Stoke City (W43 D11), the longest unbeaten home run by one team against another in top-flight history.
  • Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.
  • Mohamed Salah has scored 31 PL goals this season and one more will make him the outright top scorer in a 38-match campaign in the competition. 
  • Stoke’s Paul Lambert has never lost an away match at Anfield as a manager, winning three and drawing two of his five matches in all competitions.

For the second consecutive week, Liverpool takes on a relegation-threatened side in Premier League action, sandwiched between a crucial pair of UEFA Champions League ties against AS Roma.

Liverpool hosts Stoke in the Saturday morning matchup (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Reds coming off the high of a 5-2 win over Roma and Stoke still fighting for its life.

Last week, Liverpool appeared locked for three points before West Bromwich Albion staged an impressive comeback. Can Stoke City do the same this week?

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on whether he’ll rest players ahead of the Champions League second leg:

“My line-up, or the idea for the line-up is to win the game – that’s the only thing I can think about. It’s not about resting players or whatever, we all know that we are quite short of options in a few departments. It’s the longer break of the intense week, we play Tuesday and Saturday then Wednesday again so that’s always OK from a recovery point of view, it’s always good so we could play the same team like we played against Roma if the players are available, that’s the only thing. But there will not be 1,000 changes because we don’t have the opportunity and because it’s a Premier League game and it’s very important, obviously, for both sides. So there’s nothing to think about about ‘resting’, it’s only to line up a strong side and try everything to win the game.”

Stoke’s Paul Lambert on the trip to Anfield:

“It is a strange one, and I suppose every person in the game has a team or a stadium that they particularly do well against, and mine happens to be Liverpool at Anfield.

“I have to admit that I have had a little bit of luck there before, winning as a player and as a manager, and against Liverpool I think you need that. For some strange reason my record is decent there. Why that is I really don’t know – I can’t put my finger on it. I know how tough it is there though, trust me, it is one of the toughest places to o not just in England but in Europe.”

Video Preview

Prediction

This is a toss up. Like last week, I can see Liverpool getting a 2-0 lead and then sitting back, losing its momentum and then drawing once more. I don’t think Stoke City could score two goals at Anfield but against this Liverpool defense, almost anything is possible. Liverpool 2-1 Stoke City

FIFA bans Brazilian official Del Nero for life for bribery

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 27, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA’s ethics committee has banned top Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero for life for bribery and corruption.

FIFA says Del Nero, the former Brazilian Football Confederation president and one-time FIFA executive committee member, is also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

Del Nero was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2015 in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption linked to broadcasting contracts for football competitions. He has not been extradited from Brazil.

Del Nero resigned from the FIFA ruling committee in 2015, but continued to lead Brazilian soccer until being provisionally suspended by the FIFA ethics committee.

Iniesta to leave Barcelona at end of season, what it means

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellApr 27, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Andres Iniesta era at Barcelona is set to come to an end.

The midfield maestro and club captain announced Friday morning that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. It ends a run of 22 years with the club, first as a youth player after he joined from Albacete and then the last 16 years in the first team, where he grew to be arguably the best midfielder in the world during his prime.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

The soon-to-be 34-year-old has played a smaller role for Barcelona this season, being subbed off 19 times in 21 starts as his age has started to show. It’s been sad to see a decline of a career that’s delivered delight and great memories to Barcelona fans, Spain National Team fans, and overall just fans of free-flowing soccer and the beautiful game.

Iniesta has been rumored to be considering a contract offer from either a club in China or one in either Qatar or the United Arab Emirates. Iniesta’s former midfield partner Xavi played for Al-Sadd in Qatar after leaving Barcelona, while Javier Mascherano left the Blaugrana in January for China.

It’s the continuation of the end of an era for Barcelona, where during Pep Guardiola‘s reign (2008-2012), the club were by far the best in the world, winning the UEFA Champions League twice, three La Liga titles, and two FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

If Lionel Messi was the ruthless goalscorer and creative magician and Gerard Pique was the defensive destroyer, Andres Iniesta was the heartbeat of the club during its magical last 12-14 years. Iniesta leaves Barcelona with as one of the club’s most decorated players, with 31 separate titles (and room for 32 with Barcelona’s expected La Liga title this year, where he’ll loft the trophy at the Camp Nou one last time as captain).

He’s won the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga nine times (including this year), and six Copas del Rey. And that’s just for Barcelona.

Without him, Spain doesn’t win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, and of course the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Iniesta’s goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over the Netherlands.

Playing in his favorite left side of midfield, Iniesta was always able to pull a rabbit out of his magician’s hat. His quick footwork always gave him a yard of space, and his precision passing, even just from side-to-side, kept defenders always moving, as he probed for an opening to play Messi or the rotating cast of world class forwards the club has had.

Wherever he goes next, Iniesta will always be remembered in Barcelona as a legend, and he’s leaving before it’s clear that he can’t play at the highest level.

Perhaps he’ll reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for one or two more years in the UEFA Champions League? Or maybe he’ll ride off into the sunset, pick up one last mega contract and enjoy the twilight of his career.