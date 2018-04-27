Top Premier League storylines – Week 36

For the last time as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger will lead his side into Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
It could be one of the last tactical battles between Jose Mourinho and Wenger, who is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, with his future still up in the air. Those two have had plenty of history, with the battles playing out on the pitch and through the media.
Arsenal vs. Man United at the Theater of Dreams
Manchester United vs. Arsenal — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN
Manchester United has seemed to only play well in the big matches, and it has another one coming up this weekend.
Mourinho’s side picked up a huge momentum-gaining win last Saturday against Tottenham and have had a whole week to prepare, while Arsenal are coming off a deflating 1-1 draw against ten-men Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. It will come down to whether Paul Pogba can dominate the midfield, and keep the ball away from Arsenal’s attackers.
Liverpool takes on relegation-threatened Stoke City
Liverpool vs. Stoke City — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN
Coming off a hair-raising 5-goal performance in the UEFA Champions League, all eyes will be on Anfield to see if Jurgen Klopp rests any of his stars from his Liverpool side when it takes on Stoke City. Liverpool seems set for the Champions League next year, but are only three points above fourth-place Tottenham and Spurs have a game in hand.
Stoke City meanwhile sit deep in the relegation zone, and really need to win at least two games if not their final three to ensure safety.
Swansea hosts Chelsea in must-win game
Swansea City vs. Chelsea — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC
The Swans sit just four points above the relegation zone with just three games for them left, and they’re up against the wall, trying to survive.
Chelsea could be a difficult foil. Antonio Conte‘s side appears to be coming into good form, with Olivier Giroud impressing up top, and Swansea’s record against Chelsea isn’t particularly impressive. But with both teams gunning for the win, it should create quite the exciting matchup on broadcast television.