Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Toffees rolling

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Everton unbeaten in four, two straight wins

Huddersfield three points above drop zone

Terriers have Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal to play

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with a goal in each half doing the job for the Toffees.

Cenk Tosun scored in the first half then Idrissa Gueye wrapped things up as Sam Allardyce‘s sit steady in eighth place in the table, while Huddersfield are now just three points off the relegation zone with three tough games to go.

With the win Everton have 48 points, while Huddersfield remain on 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Huddersfield put plenty of pressure on Everton early on and the Terriers thought they had a penalty kick but referee Lee Probert waved away calls.

Rajiv Van la Parra went down in the box under contact from Nikola Vlasic but nothing was given and from the resulting corner Alex Pritchard slammed over.

Wayne Rooney made a tremendous block as Huddersfield continued to press high and cause Everton problems. Then the sucker punch arrived.

Everton took the lead just before the break as Theo Walcott raced clear, then fed Tosun who had plenty of work to do.

The Turkish international striker finished calmly across the goal with a precise finish. 1-0 to Everton and Allardyce had a huge smile on his face.

4 – No @Everton player has scored more away league goals than Cenk Tosun this season (4, level with Wayne Rooney), despite this just being the Turkish player's seventh appearance on the road. Delight. pic.twitter.com/PKvqsmhKTX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2018

In the second half Seamus Coleman almost made it 2-0 but he couldn’t quite get on the end of a free kick, while at the other end Huddersfield were tentative with their finishing around the box.

Pritchard had another effort at the near post but he snatched it as Huddersfield pushed for the equalizer but Everton were fairly comfortable, even if their fans gave Allardyce plenty of abuse from the away end.

Gueye then sealed the win as Oumar Niasse crossed and Leighton Baines teed up the Senegalese midfielder to struck home. Game. Set. Match.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports