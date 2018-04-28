More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

Huddersfield 0-2 Everton: Toffees rolling

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Everton unbeaten in four, two straight wins
  • Huddersfield three points above drop zone
  • Terriers have Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal to play

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday with a goal in each half doing the job for the Toffees.

Cenk Tosun scored in the first half then Idrissa Gueye wrapped things up as Sam Allardyce‘s sit steady in eighth place in the table, while Huddersfield are now just three points off the relegation zone with three tough games to go.

With the win Everton have 48 points, while Huddersfield remain on 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Huddersfield put plenty of pressure on Everton early on and the Terriers thought they had a penalty kick but referee Lee Probert waved away calls.

Rajiv Van la Parra went down in the box under contact from Nikola Vlasic but nothing was given and from the resulting corner Alex Pritchard slammed over.

Wayne Rooney made a tremendous block as Huddersfield continued to press high and cause Everton problems. Then the sucker punch arrived.

Everton took the lead just before the break as Theo Walcott raced clear, then fed Tosun who had plenty of work to do.

The Turkish international striker finished calmly across the goal with a precise finish. 1-0 to Everton and Allardyce had a huge smile on his face.

In the second half Seamus Coleman almost made it 2-0 but he couldn’t quite get on the end of a free kick, while at the other end Huddersfield were tentative with their finishing around the box.

Pritchard had another effort at the near post but he snatched it as Huddersfield pushed for the equalizer but Everton were fairly comfortable, even if their fans gave Allardyce plenty of abuse from the away end.

Gueye then sealed the win as Oumar Niasse crossed and Leighton Baines teed up the Senegalese midfielder to struck home. Game. Set. Match.

Hodgson: “No barrier for how high” Zaha can reach

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It would take a total collapse over the season’s final weeks for Crystal Palace to be relegated from the Premier League, and that’s already saying a whole lot for the work of Roy Hodgson.

[ RECAP: Palace 5-0 Leicester ]

Palace, you’ll remember, started 0-7 and 1W-1D-9L in league play, with Hodgson taking the reigns after Frank De Boer presided over the first four losses of the season.

Now, a four-match Feb/March swoon aside, Palace is pretty much safe.

Hodgson’s first win came the day Zaha returned from six-straight matches away with a knee injury, and three of the four-match winter woes came with Zaha fighting another knee injury.

So…. yeah. Zaha.

“Wilf today, that was maybe one of the very best during my time at the club. He balanced running with the ball, creating chances and tracking back. His all-round game was great. He got the balance between when to hold on to the ball and when to lay it off. If he can continue like that there is no barrier for how high he can reach.”

To recap, Crystal Palace with Zaha this season: 9W-11D-7L

Crystal Palace without Zaha: Nine losses

Projected over a full season with Zaha’s form, Palace would have (rounded up) 51 points, three behind seventh place Burnley.

Now five of the nine matches Zaha missed were against Top Six sides, but four were 1-0. Methinks this guy is going to get some major attention this summer, though Palace may just hold onto him if they can convince Chelsea to sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek (3-3-6 without him).

Saints’ Hughes, Tadic thrilled to put pressure on relegation rivals

Adam Davy/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southampton’s big derby win over Bournemouth will have any number of teams craning their necks behind them at the Premier League drop zone.

[ RECAP: Saints 2-1 Bournemouth ]

Dusan Tadic scored twice to pull Saints to 32 points, one back of Swans and three behind West Ham and Huddersfield.

“We need to have the teams above us looking over their shoulder and this result does that,” said Mark Hughes. “They know we have good quality, we just need to keep momentum. If we keep going like today it will go close.”

Hughes, for his part, is getting plenty of credit from his charges. Tadic, for one, says it’s all different under the Welsh boss.

“The new coach gave us extra power and experience and finally we gave him something back,” Tadic said. “We need to be at our best when it is the most difficult.”

“I think this is one of the most important wins in our history because we are fighting for our lives and I think we showed that.”

Saints have played one fewer match than Swans but could pass them with a win, as Swansea faces 18th placed Southampton and 19th place Stoke City on its run in to Decision Day.

Southampton 2-1 Bournemouth: Great escape is on

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Tadic scores twice to be the hero
  • Southampton grab just their second win in last 22 games
  • Saints one point from safety with three games to go

Dusan Tadic was the hero as Southampton beat Bournemouth 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday in a huge win for Saints.

Tadic put Saints ahead but Josh King equalized for Bournemouth right on half time, but Tadic then won the game with a magical strike as Saints couldn’t finish Bournemouth off and had Alex McCarthy to thank for a stunning save late on.

With the win (their first at home since November and Mark Hughes’ first PL win in charge) Saints momentarily moved just one point behind Swansea who sit one place above them just out of the relegation zone. The Saints have 33 points, while Bournemouth have 38 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Southampton went ahead with a rapid counter attack as Mario Lemina broke, then fed Tadic to slot home as St Mary’s erupted. 1-0 to Saints.

The home side then took the game by the scuff of the neck.

Lemina’s rasping drive from distance was then tipped wide by Asmir Begovic and moments later Charlie Austin went down in the box under a challenge from Begovic but no penalty kick was given.

Nathan Ake then had a great chance to equalize for Bournemouth as he turned in the box but Alex McCarthy stopped well down low with his left leg.

Right on half time Bournemouth equalized as a corner from the right (which shouldn’t have been awarded due to the ball not coming off Lemina) was flicked to the back post and King hooked home to stun St Mary’s. 1-1.

After the break Bournemouth did plenty of pressing as Lewis Cook‘s long-range effort was pushed away from McCarthy, but then Saints broke again in devastating fashion and regained the lead.

Tadic picked up the ball 40 yards out, ran towards goals and sent a powerful toe punt towards the far corner which flew past Begovic to make it 2-1.

Saints almost made it 3-1 when Tadic’s shot deflected off Austin and went goalwards but Begovic made a smart reaction stop, then Tadic played in Ryan Bertrand but his weak attempt was saved by Begovic and Austin then smashed into the side-netting.

The chances kept coming for Saints as Shane Long and Lemina combined but Bournemouth’s defense scrambled to clear the danger.

Late on Bournemouth pushed hard for an equalizer as substitute Jermain Defoe was denied by Maya Yoshida and then Wesley Hoedt made a great last-ditch tackle.

And then McCarthy came up big with a wonderful save in stoppage time from Ryan Fraser‘s deflected shot as Saints held on for a huge win.

Southampton believe their great escape is well and truly on as they have dragged plenty of other teams into the relegation scrap.

Burnley 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Inching forward

Anthony Devlin/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Brighton commits 17 fouls
  • Burnley all but clinches Europa League
  • Burnley out shoots Gulls 10-9

Brighton and Hove Albion picked up a valuable point in a dull draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Brighton is five points clear of the drop zone with three matches remaining.

Burnley remains comfortably seventh, six points and 16 goals of differential better than Everton.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley and Brighton had a proper youth soccer ball scrum for within the six yard box in the highlight of a Claret-heavy but uninspiring first half, with handball shouts rightly denied. Rebecca Lowe called it an “almighty scramble” on NBCSN, and she was spot on.

Brighton made some noise to start the second half, with Anthony Knockaert forcing Nick Pope into a 49th minute save.

Mat Ryan made a collection through traffic when Burnley bid to score of a 66th minute corner.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]