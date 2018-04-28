Liverpool 0-0 Stoke: Home dominance without finish

- Dominant Reds can’t score
- Pieters penalty uncalled
- Salah misses breakaway
Liverpool couldn’t find a way past Stoke City, drawing the relegation-threatened Potters 0-0 at Anfield on Saturday.
The Reds wasted a chance to stay in the race for second place but staying mostly healthy for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Roma.
The Potters now have 30 points, three back of 17th place Swans and one ahead of Saints, but have played two matches more than both.
Stoke was out shot 20-5 and held less than one-third of the ball on the day.
Stoke’s Moritz Bauer nearly put Liverpool on the penalty spot in the fifth minute when he reached out for Trent Alexander-Arnold inside the six, but was mercifully let off the hook.
Moments later, the Reds gave the Potters a break in the most surprising fashion, with Mohamed Salah‘s 50-yard breakaway chipped over Jack Butland but wide of the near post. Stunning, really: It would’ve been a remarkable way to set a Premier League record.
A rare Stoke counterattack saw Mame Biram Diouf head a cross off the outside of the goal from an acute angle in the 20th minute.
Peter Crouch just missed getting on the end of a cross through the six moments later, as the Potters started to fancy their chances of a necessary away result.
Salah missed the near post and rippled the outside of the netting with a free kick in the 34th.
Danny Ings score a fine goal from a tight, tight angle, but was just offside when the ball was played.
Already thin in the midfield, Jordan Henderson took a follow-through of Xherdan Shaqiri‘s pass in the shin and collapsed to the turf.
Liverpool bumbled through the second half, but was unlucky to not receive a penalty when Giorginio Wijnaldum’s cross was blocked by Erik Pieters‘ dangling arm. Most times, that’s given.
The Potters nearly took advantage when Diouf crossed for Shawcross and the veteran couldn’t cut it inside the goal with a slide in tight.
As for the below stat, make it 55…
