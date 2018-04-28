More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Liverpool 0-0 Stoke: Home dominance without finish

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
  • Dominant Reds can’t score
  • Pieters penalty uncalled
  • Salah misses breakaway

Liverpool couldn’t find a way past Stoke City, drawing the relegation-threatened Potters 0-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds wasted a chance to stay in the race for second place but staying mostly healthy for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg at Roma.

The Potters now have 30 points, three back of 17th place Swans and one ahead of Saints, but have played two matches more than both.

Stoke was out shot 20-5 and held less than one-third of the ball on the day.

Stoke’s Moritz Bauer nearly put Liverpool on the penalty spot in the fifth minute when he reached out for Trent Alexander-Arnold inside the six, but was mercifully let off the hook.

Moments later, the Reds gave the Potters a break in the most surprising fashion, with Mohamed Salah‘s 50-yard breakaway chipped over Jack Butland but wide of the near post. Stunning, really: It would’ve been a remarkable way to set a Premier League record.

A rare Stoke counterattack saw Mame Biram Diouf head a cross off the outside of the goal from an acute angle in the 20th minute.

Peter Crouch just missed getting on the end of a cross through the six moments later, as the Potters started to fancy their chances of a necessary away result.

Salah missed the near post and rippled the outside of the netting with a free kick in the 34th.

Danny Ings score a fine goal from a tight, tight angle, but was just offside when the ball was played.

Already thin in the midfield, Jordan Henderson took a follow-through of Xherdan Shaqiri‘s pass in the shin and collapsed to the turf.

Liverpool bumbled through the second half, but was unlucky to not receive a penalty when Giorginio Wijnaldum’s cross was blocked by Erik Pieters‘ dangling arm. Most times, that’s given.

The Potters nearly took advantage when Diouf crossed for Shawcross and the veteran couldn’t cut it inside the goal with a slide in tight.

As for the below stat, make it 55…

Klopp blames forwards, Henderson ref, but Liverpool’s draw about depth

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
Liverpool’s hopes of second and maybe third in the Premier League took a big hit on Saturday as the Reds drew their second-straight match, this one nil-nil versus Stoke City at Anfield.

A frustrated Jurgen Klopp “saw everything I wanted to see apart form fluency and fun and joy.”

While the Reds could’ve easily won either match, its depth is proving a real challenge to competing in the top competitions available to clubs: the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Perhaps both draws versus West Brom and Stoke would best be put down to bounces, near misses, injuries, and — yes, largely — Champions League schedule congestion. Like Manchester United last season, Klopp’s men have drawn too often to compete for a higher table spot.

In fact, it’s interesting to speculate whether the Reds wouldn’t be contending for the Premier League crown with a deeper squad.

On matches touching a UCL matchweek, Liverpool has 11 wins, eight draws and three losses.

The Reds are 9W-4D-1L in all other match weeks.

While it’d be fair to submit that Liverpool’s straight-forward group and a first draw versus Porto allowed a certain amount of leeway, the Reds haven’t had the luxury of plugging in impact depth players and expecting a win.

Part of the problem was surely the Philippe Coutinho drama, the obvious need for a January arrival like Virgil Van Dijk, and new players meshing with the team — Mohamed Salah scored just five of his 31 goals through the first nine matches (As much as I advocated taking Barcelona’s millions and selling was the right call inside their financial culture, keeping him — in an atmosphere where it’s possible to keep him reasonably happy — probably converts some of those draws to wins).

Cite injuries? Sure, but mostly meh. Few of those came to stars, and plenty of megawatt men on PL powers missed time this season including one-name guys like Pogba, Sane, Kane (I keep wanting the last two to rhyme…).

And again, luck. There was the interfering equalizer from Watford on opening day, Sadio Mane‘s red card meaning he missed a visit from Burnley, and even this week Salah missing a breakaway in stunning fashion early in the game.

“It was always clear there would be a day when he missed chances,” Klopp said. “I told the boys at halftime they did not make much pressure on our passing players but we had no offers in between.”

And Jordan Henderson pointed out the handball block by Erik Pieters, where it was very questionable whether the ball played the hand or vice versa.

“It looked a clear penalty, on the TV it is blatant,” Henderson said. “If his hand isn’t there Alberto is there for a tap in, so it is a poor decision from the referee and the linesman and it has cost us three points.”

All that’s fair, but Liverpool doing better than 3-3 at Watford on Opening Day, drawing at Newcastle, and at Burnley, plus these two results (It’s tempting to throw in Oct. 14’s 0-0 home draw with Manchester United, but the Reds were on the road at Benfica a one day after Liverpool cruised at Maribor).

Perhaps when all’s said and done, the difference between Man City and the chasing pack is those extra million invested in depth (Though Chelsea has cared deeply about depth and disappointed). Maybe City was just the first team to account for this, and Liverpool and others will react to their standard. We shall see, because all the big boys are making a lot of money these days.

Watch Live: Five 10 a.m. ET Premier League kickoffs

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
The Premier League match day moves into high gear with five 10 a.m. ET matches sandwiching Liverpool-Stoke and Chelsea-Swans.

Newcastle United vs. West Brom (CNBC or STREAM HERE)

The Magpies can formally send the Baggies to the drop zone with a point at St. James’ Park.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth (NBCSN on STREAM HERE)

The New South Coast Derby matters deeply to relegation-threatened Saints.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City [ STREAM HERE ]

Palace still isn’t safe, and Claude Puel‘s Foxes can be very dangerous and very open.

Burnley vs. Brighton and Hove Albion [ STREAM HERE ]

The Clarets’ pathway to seventh is settled, and the Gulls will have fire in the belly to clinch safety.

Huddersfield Town vs. Everton [ STREAM HERE ]

The Terriers are not safe yet, and the Toffees have been picking up wins but not exactly thrilling anyone.

Levante wins to virtually escape relegation in Spain

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 28, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Levante defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the Spanish league on Friday, practically securing its spot in the first division next season.

Levante opened a 12-point gap to the first team inside the relegation zone, Clarence Seedorf’s Deportivo La Coruna, which hosts leader Barcelona on Sunday.

There will be three matches left after this weekend’s matches.

Roger and Jose Luis Morales each scored to give Levante its fourth win in five matches.

Sevilla, which stayed in seventh place and in danger of missing on a Europa League spot next season, got on the board with Carlos Fernandez.

Vancouver scorer sent off for celebrating penalty kick (video)

Darry Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Call it a walk-off for one.

Vancouver Whitecaps scorer Cristian Techera, sitting on a yellow card, put the British Columbian side up 1-0 on a penalty kick Friday night with 75 minutes gone against visiting Real Salt Lake.

We’re not sure this one’s happened too many times in a close match, as it takes a special kind of thickness, but Techera then took his shirt off to celebrate his conversion of a spot kick and earned a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

Fortunately for Techera, Vancouver, and the paint on the walls of the ‘Caps locker room — would you want to anger Carl Robinson?!? — Vancouver scored again four minutes later to pick up all three points.

Techera didn’t even win the penalty; It was Nicolas Mezquida who sent the Uruguayan up for the attempt. Have to wonder what the celebratory huddle was telling Techera near the corner flag, aside from, “Dude, dude, DUDE…” and a variety of choice words.