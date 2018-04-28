Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich Albion: Not dead yet

Click to email (Opens in new window)

West Brom stays alive

Phillips continues NUFC mastery

Magpies outshoot WBA 17-8

West Bromwich Albion earned itself a stay of relegation with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Matty Phillips scored for the Baggies, who have 28 points and sit five points behind 17th place Swansea City. Interim manager Darren Moore has collected eight points in four matches.

Newcastle remains 10th with 41 points.

Chances both ways early, with James McClean ripping a shot wide for West Brom and Dwight Gayle sending a low shot into the arms of Ben Foster.

The Baggies went ahead through a net-battering shot from Phillips, who took advantage of Jake Livermore‘s lid-opening pass cooking Paul Dummett.

Kenedy looked to have leveled the score in the 34th minute, trading passes with Ayoze Perez but dinking his shot off the outside of the post.

Mo Diame had a close shot deflected over the bar, and Newcastle were refused shouts for a penalty kick off the ensuing corner kick. Foster also made an outstanding in-tight save prior to the uncalled foul.

The counter attack saw Martin Dubravka make a fine save on Jay Rodriguez.

West Brom stayed stingy in the second half, hoping to avoid formalizing its Championship status for another week.

Diame had a second shot deflected out for a corner, and Jamaal Lascelles couldn’t get on the end of Jonjo Shelvey‘s attempt.

DeAndre Yedlin served a second ball into the mix, and substitute Joselu nodded his attempt wide in the 86th.

#WBA's Matty Phillips is one of my favorite players wasted on rough teams, and now has 2 goals, 2 assists in last 3 #PL matches vs. #NUFC | #NEWWBA — Nicholas Mendola (@NicholasMendola) April 28, 2018

