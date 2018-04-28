More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images / Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Wenger’s last stand at Old Trafford

By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Arsene Wenger‘s managerial feud with Jose Mourinho, which is well-documented all these years later, will close its Premier League chapter on Sunday when the two bosses match wits at Old Trafford. But first, Manchester City’s pursuit of history forges forward…

PL ROUNDUP: Saints go marching up; Chelsea close in on 4th

West Ham vs. Man City — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Records — that’s all that’s left to play for. Having clinched the PL title weeks ago now, Man City’s attention is solely focused on setting the single-season PL points record, which currently stands at 95 (Chelsea, 2004-05). With four games left to play, they could also become the first PL side to crack the century mark: 102 with four wins; 100 with three wins and a draw. Pep Guardiola‘s side is would tie the all-time record for away wins in a PL season (15, also by Chelsea in 2004-05) with a win at the London Stadium on Sunday, while moving to within a point of the 2004-05 Blues’ record of 48 away points (City have one more away game after Sunday).

West Ham, on the other hand, are still on high alert with regard to the relegation battle. As David Moyes‘ side sits 15th in the table, just three points clear of 18th-place Southampton, there’s still a bit of work to be done over the Hammers’ final four games. It’s been a season full of swings for West Ham, who managed a six-game unbeaten run (two wins) from Boxing Day to the end of January, only to lose four of their last seven games as the end of the season rapidly approaches. Perhaps these sides’ first meeting this season, which saw West Ham play quite well but ended 2-1 in favor of City, will provide a bit of encouragement.

INJURIES: West Ham — OUT: Joe Hart (loan agreement), James Collins (hamstring), Sam Byram (ankle), Winston Reid (knee), Michail Antonio (hamstring), Pedro Obiang (knee) | Man City — OUT: Sergio Aguero (knee), John Stones (groin)

Man United vs. Arsenal — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With his side set to visit Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals second leg on Thursday, Wenger might have been tempted to field and all-reserves and -youth squad for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford, if only Man United were managed by anyone other than Mourinho, Wenger’s longtime nemesis and foil for the last 15 years of his legendary run in the PL. Still, with no chance of a top-four finish and winning the Europa League as their last remaining avenue into next season’s Champions League — and the precarious position in which they find themselves following last week’s first leg — Wenger could very well place all priority and focus on Thursday’s trip to the Spanish capital, even if it means taking a heavy defeat in his final trip to Old Trafford (as Arsenal manager).

As for Mourinho, he’s happy to let all those years of battles and dust-ups turn to water under the bridge.

“If he respects me even 50 percent of what I respect him we can even be friends in the future,” he said this week. “I have lots of respect for him. But the reality is that he was at Arsenal, he was the champion and I came to the country in 2004 and wanted to steal his title. That’s football. But in the end I respect him a lot, I tried to show that in the past couple of years there were no problems at a different stage in my career with a different profile.”

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Sergio Romero (knee) | Arsenal — OUT: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee), Mohamed Elneny (ankle), Santi Cazorla (achilles)

Monday’s PL schedule

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford — 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Serie A: Juventus stay on title track with wild win at Inter Milan

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 28, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
ROME (AP) — Juventus scored two late goals to rescue a 3-2 win over 10-man Inter Milan in a wild Derby d’Italia on Saturday and stay on track for a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title.

Juan Cuadrado and Gonzalo Higuain scored in the final four minutes as Juventus moved four points ahead of Napoli, which visits Fiorentina on Sunday in a tense title race.

“This is the hunger, pride and thirst for victory that this squad possesses. We will fight to the death to win,” Higuain said.

After Douglas Costa’s early opener for Juventus, Inter equalized after the break with a header from captain Mauro Icardi then went ahead with an own goal from Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli.

The victory ended a run of two straight matches in which Juventus dropped points, having drawn with relegation-threatened Crotone and lost to Napoli at home last weekend.

Inter remained fifth, one point below the Champions League places.

“Inter played well, but got tired in the end, crumbled physically and we took advantage,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “It’s another step towards the Scudetto, even if it remains very difficult.”

Early on, it was all Juventus.

Douglas Costa scored with a decisive half-volley, extending the Brazilian’s streak of being involved in the last six Juventus goals in Serie A: Two goals and four assists.

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino was sent off for a foul on Mario Mandzukic in the 18th. Referee Daniele Orsato originally pulled out a yellow card but changed to red after a video review. Vecino stepped on Mandzukic’s ankle and the Croatia international later showed a deep cut.

Inter stepped up after the break.

Icardi rose above Juve’s defense to redirect a free kick into the far corner with a glancing header — his eighth goal in 11 Serie A matches against Juventus.

Then in the 65th, Cuadrado couldn’t handle Perisic on the left flank and lied down instead to avoid picking up a second yellow card. Perisic then crossed toward Icardi but the ball bounced in off Barzagli.

Cuadrado made up for the error by scoring from a tight angle with a shot off Inter defender Milan Skriniar in the 87th.

Then Higuain ran past Inter’s defense to head in Paulo Dybala’s free kick two minutes later to complete the comeback.

Allegri was sent off after Higuain’s winner for entering the pitch in an attempt to get his players to stop celebrating and refocus for the final minutes.

“There were four minutes to go … I didn’t want a repeat of Madrid,” Allegri said, referring to the Champions League elimination by Real Madrid.

Displaying the offensive firepower it will need in the Champions League semifinals, 10-man Roma defeated visiting Chievo Verona 4-1 in convincing fashion.

Edin Dzeko scored twice, Patrik Schick and Stephan El Shaarawy also found the target, and Roma goalkeeper Alisson saved a penalty. Roma also hit the post twice.

Roberto Inglese pulled one back late for Chievo.

A similar result on Wednesday would allow the Giallorossi to overturn a 5-2 deficit to Liverpool.

“Now we have to recover our physical and mental energy, leave the field on Wednesday knowing we’ve done all we possibly could,” Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said. “We’ve proved in the past that we can achieve great results in the Champions League, so we must all believe, that is my slogan.”

Meanwhile, the victory strengthened Roma’s chances of returning to the Champions League next season.

Third-placed Roma moved three points ahead of Lazio, which visits Torino on Sunday.

Chievo remained two points above the relegation zone.

PL roundup: Saints go marching up; Chelsea close in on 4th

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 28, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the Premier League…

MORE: Southampton a point from safety | Chelsea two points back of 4th

Southampton 2-1 BournemouthFULL RECAP

If Southampton are to stave off relegation this season, Saturday’s south coast derby triumph over Bournemouth will likely be remembered as the turning point. Saints entered the weekend in 19th place, four points behind 17th-place Swansea City. Thanks to Dusan Tadic‘s brace (WATCH HERE) at St. Mary’s Stadium, and Swansea’s narrow defeat to Chelsea, Southampton now occupy 18th place and trail the Swans by a single point. On May 8, the next-to-last game of the season for both sides, Swansea host Southampton.

Liverpool 0-0 Stoke CityFULL RECAP

One could call Liverpool’s scoreless draw with 18th- (now 19th-)place Stoke a hangover after the emotional toll of Tuesday’s Champions League semifinals first-leg thrashing of Roma, but in truth the Reds were their typically dominant selves, only without the precision and final touch which have come to define their campaign. Having out-shot the Potters by a margin of 20-5, Liverpool managed just two shots on target (1 for Stoke) while holding more than 72 percent of the game’s possession. Jurgen Klopp‘s side sits third, four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, who now have two games in hand.

Swansea City 0-1 ChelseaFULL RECAP

Cesc Fabregas scored the game’s only goal, in the 4th minute, as fifth-place Chelsea continued their mini-revival (three straight wins) and their bid to reel in Tottenham and realize an unlikely top-four finish. The gap between the London powers is just two points, though Spurs have a game in hand, which they’ll play at home against Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), on the Blues.

Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester CityFULL RECAP

Either Claude Puel‘s Leicester players are already on a beach for the summer (a top-10 finish is all but mathematically guaranteed), or Roy Hodgson convinced his Palace players that every team below them in the PL table would win every game they play for the rest of the season thus they needed one more (truly emphatic) victory to secure their top-division status for next season (they now sit 11th, six points clear of the drop zone). Either way, the Eagles made light work of the 10-man Foxes, courtesy of five different goalscorers delighted the Selhurst Park faithful.

Burnley 0-0 Brighton & Hove AlbionFULL RECAP

Burnley’s bid to usurp Arsenal for a top-six finish likely came to an end on Saturday. It was already a long shot (four-point deficit to make up, having already played one more game), thus a scoreless draw with Brighton leaves Sean Dyche‘s men three points behind the Gunners with only two games left to play (Arsenal have four).

Huddersfield Town 0-2 EvertonFULL RECAP

Huddersfield are probably safe, given the fact that both Swansea and Southampton would have to make up two- and three-point gaps in order to leapfrog them and see the Terriers to fall to 18th, but a point (or all three) at home against Everton would have put to bed any lingering fears. Alas, Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye scored to all but lock the Toffees into an eighth-place finish following a disastrous start to the season which looked headed for a relegation battle for a number of months.

Newcastle United 0-1 West Bromwich AlbionFULL RECAP

West Brom beat Newcastle to delay the inevitable, their relegation to the Championship, courtesy of Matt Phillips‘ 29th-minute winner. Even still, the Baggies are five points from safety with just two games left to play. The next time they drop two points (or Swansea win two), they’ll be gone.

Swansea City 0-1 Chelsea: Rain Dogs

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 2:21 PM EDT
  • Fabregas nabs 50th PL goal
  • Swans put one shot on target
  • Chelsea stays alive for 4th
  • Swans one point above drop

Hosts Swansea City didn’t quit, but a Cesc Fabregas first half goal was enough to keep the relegation waters muddled with Chelsea’s 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

On a rainy day with players slipping and the ball was sliding, Swansea just couldn’t get the ball to bound the right way against the favored and visiting Blues.

Chelsea is now six points back of third place Liverpool, with a match-in-hand and another against the Reds. The Blues are two points behind fourth place Spurs, who’ve played one less than Chelsea.

Swansea is a single point ahead of Southampton and three ahead of Stoke City. Swans play both teams, are two points behind Huddersfield Town and West Ham United.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

An Andy King giveaway cued Chelsea up for a fourth minute goal, with Fabregas sweeping a shot around a flying Lukasz Fabianski.

The ensuing play was very feisty, with Andre Ayew picking up a yellow card after a series of shoves and hard tackles between the two sides.

Alfie Mawson flicked a ball over his own goal from very tight, the Liberty Stadium crowd gasping as it leapt the bar.

Swans showed good fight in the next stanza, winning several balls high up the pitch.

Staying in the match allowed Swans their chance to counterpunch on a slippery, rain-drenched pitch. Andre Ayew saw his header deflected over for a goal kick that should’ve been a corner in the 51st.

Emerson carried a dribble close to 60 yards but could neither find a good angle on goal nor an avenue to slip Eden Hazard through as the score remained 1-0.

Swans’ Jordan Ayew looped a header over goal moments before Chelsea’s Victor Moses nearly turned an effort inside the post at the other end.

Andre Ayew swung a shot just around the far post in the 77th, as Swansea really looked good money to level the score.

Things turned nasty in stoppage time, with Jordan Ayew running shoulder first through Gary Cahill‘s back.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings

MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Hodgson: “No barrier for how high” Zaha can reach

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
It would take a total collapse over the season’s final weeks for Crystal Palace to be relegated from the Premier League, and that’s already saying a whole lot for the work of Roy Hodgson.

RECAP: Palace 5-0 Leicester

Palace, you’ll remember, started 0-7 and 1W-1D-9L in league play, with Hodgson taking the reigns after Frank De Boer presided over the first four losses of the season.

Now, a four-match Feb/March swoon aside, Palace is pretty much safe.

Hodgson’s first win came the day Zaha returned from six-straight matches away with a knee injury, and three of the four-match winter woes came with Zaha fighting another knee injury.

So…. yeah. Zaha.

“Wilf today, that was maybe one of the very best during my time at the club. He balanced running with the ball, creating chances and tracking back. His all-round game was great. He got the balance between when to hold on to the ball and when to lay it off. If he can continue like that there is no barrier for how high he can reach.”

To recap, Crystal Palace with Zaha this season: 9W-11D-7L

Crystal Palace without Zaha: Nine losses

Projected over a full season with Zaha’s form, Palace would have (rounded up) 51 points, three behind seventh place Burnley.

Now five of the nine matches Zaha missed were against Top Six sides, but four were 1-0. Methinks this guy is going to get some major attention this summer, though Palace may just hold onto him if they can convince Chelsea to sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek (3-3-6 without him).