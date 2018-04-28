Swansea City 0-1 Chelsea: Rain Dogs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Fabregas nabs 50th PL goal

Swans put one shot on target

Chelsea stays alive for 4th

Swans one point above drop

Hosts Swansea City didn’t quit, but a Cesc Fabregas first half goal was enough to keep the relegation waters muddled with Chelsea’s 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

On a rainy day with players slipping and the ball was sliding, Swansea just couldn’t get the ball to bound the right way against the favored and visiting Blues.

Chelsea is now six points back of third place Liverpool, with a match-in-hand and another against the Reds. The Blues are two points behind fourth place Spurs, who’ve played one less than Chelsea.

Swansea is a single point ahead of Southampton and three ahead of Stoke City. Swans play both teams, are two points behind Huddersfield Town and West Ham United.

An Andy King giveaway cued Chelsea up for a fourth minute goal, with Fabregas sweeping a shot around a flying Lukasz Fabianski.

The ensuing play was very feisty, with Andre Ayew picking up a yellow card after a series of shoves and hard tackles between the two sides.

Alfie Mawson flicked a ball over his own goal from very tight, the Liberty Stadium crowd gasping as it leapt the bar.

Swans showed good fight in the next stanza, winning several balls high up the pitch.

Staying in the match allowed Swans their chance to counterpunch on a slippery, rain-drenched pitch. Andre Ayew saw his header deflected over for a goal kick that should’ve been a corner in the 51st.

Emerson carried a dribble close to 60 yards but could neither find a good angle on goal nor an avenue to slip Eden Hazard through as the score remained 1-0.

Swans’ Jordan Ayew looped a header over goal moments before Chelsea’s Victor Moses nearly turned an effort inside the post at the other end.

Andre Ayew swung a shot just around the far post in the 77th, as Swansea really looked good money to level the score.

Things turned nasty in stoppage time, with Jordan Ayew running shoulder first through Gary Cahill‘s back.

50 – Cesc Fabregas has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the third Spanish player to do so in the competition (after Fernando Torres and Diego Costa). Milestone.

