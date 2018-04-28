Vancouver scorer sent off for celebrating penalty kick (video)

Call it a walk-off for one.
Vancouver Whitecaps scorer Cristian Techera, sitting on a yellow card, put the British Columbian side up 1-0 on a penalty kick Friday night with 75 minutes gone against visiting Real Salt Lake.
We’re not sure this one’s happened too many times in a close match, as it takes a special kind of thickness, but Techera then took his shirt off to celebrate his conversion of a spot kick and earned a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.
Fortunately for Techera, Vancouver, and the paint on the walls of the ‘Caps locker room — would you want to anger Carl Robinson?!? — Vancouver scored again four minutes later to pick up all three points.
Techera didn’t even win the penalty; It was Nicolas Mezquida who sent the Uruguayan up for the attempt. Have to wonder what the celebratory huddle was telling Techera near the corner flag, aside from, “Dude, dude, DUDE…” and a variety of choice words.