Darry Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Vancouver scorer sent off for celebrating penalty kick (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Call it a walk-off for one.

Vancouver Whitecaps scorer Cristian Techera, sitting on a yellow card, put the British Columbian side up 1-0 on a penalty kick Friday night with 75 minutes gone against visiting Real Salt Lake.

We’re not sure this one’s happened too many times in a close match, as it takes a special kind of thickness, but Techera then took his shirt off to celebrate his conversion of a spot kick and earned a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

Fortunately for Techera, Vancouver, and the paint on the walls of the ‘Caps locker room — would you want to anger Carl Robinson?!? — Vancouver scored again four minutes later to pick up all three points.

Techera didn’t even win the penalty; It was Nicolas Mezquida who sent the Uruguayan up for the attempt. Have to wonder what the celebratory huddle was telling Techera near the corner flag, aside from, “Dude, dude, DUDE…” and a variety of choice words.

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Stoke City

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2018, 7:20 AM EDT
Stoke City hopes for a surprising three points and a Premier League lifeline at Anfield when it visits a Liverpool side on the verge of clinching a Top Four place (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A win over Stoke and a Chelsea loss or draw firms up Liverpool’s spot in the Top Four and the UEFA Champions League regardless of how the Reds fare against Roma on Tuesday and, presumably, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Final.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Ings. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Woodburn, Solanke.

Stoke City: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Bauer, Allen, Badou, Shaqiri, Crouch, Diouf. Subs: Haugaard, Ireland, Adam, Cameron, Fletcher, Ramadan, Campbell.

Adam Lallana could be back before the end of Liverpool’s season

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 9:20 PM EDT
Liverpool may have lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but they might just get a reinforcement back just in time.

Adam Lallana has been out since limping off against Crystal Palace on March 31 after just five minutes, but according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, he’s nearing a return. Klopp said that Lallana’s injury is a thing of the past, and that he’s simply looking to regain match fitness to be able to fully contribute.

“Adam is here doing his fitness work,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Stoke City on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. “He’s not injured any more but he’s not fit yet. We hope still that one or two games might be possible for him. We will see.”

Lallana has truly struggled with with injuries this season, spending nearly the first three months of the season on the shelf with a hamstring problem plus he sat for another 12 matches after that for various reasons. Lallana hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes in Premier League play this entire season. However, should he prove fit before the end of the Premier League season, that would also see him available for a potential Champions League final if Liverpool can seal the deal in Rome.

Meanwhile, Klopp also spoke about Emre Can who has seen lots of time in the trainer’s room with a back injury, without an appearance since March 17. The prospects of Can returning are less promising thank Lallana, with Klopp saying, “Emre is a little bit further away. His rehab is improving a lot. It is much better, but it is quite close to the end of the season.

“I haven’t closed any doors on both of them,” Klopp said of the injured pair. “There is still a possibility.”

Man City youngster blasts life in England

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Manchester City might be rolling over the rest of the Premier League and considered one of the best teams in Europe, but for 21-year-old Ukranian Oleksandr Zinchenko, he’s not so impressed.

Not with Manchester City, but rather the city of Manchester.

Zinchenko told Russian website Championat.com that while he’s loving the football with Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, he’s really not in love with Manchester. “Here is the best football in the world, better than anywhere else,” Zinchenko said. “But English life… to put it mildly, it’s not for me.

“The weather crushes me. Plus, in Russia or Ukraine, there are more fun things to do. English life is not for me. The people here are… more miserable than in the Netherlands. But I understand – the sky is grey every day and it rains constantly.”

He then went on to talk about how he dislikes the food in England, and how they struggled to make borsch when he asked for it at the training ground. He also seemed to be frustrated with the sense of humor in England. Later in the interview, Zinchenko compared his time in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven to life in England, and things got…well they got weird, we’ll leave it at that.

Zinchenko has made 13 appearances for Manchester City this season, including seven in league play, so clearly Pep Guardiola likes what he sees from the youngster, but they may have some convincing to do if they are to keep him around long-term. His contract runs through 2021, so if Zinchenko wishes to move on, he would likely have to ask for a transfer.

The defender did respond to the article on his Instagram, circling back on his words by claiming his quotes were “translated out of context.”

Kramaric hat-trick puts Hoffenheim in Champions League spot

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 27, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
Hoffenheim has found itself in a Champions League position after topping Hannover 96 at home 3-1 behind a hat-trick by Andrej Kramaric.

The first of the game came 16 minutes in as a terrible back-pass by defender Salif Sane failed to reach the goalkeeper and instead fell straight into the path of Serge Gnabry who eluded a charging Philipp Tschauner and touched to Kramaric for the tap-in. Gnabry was actually hurt on the play and had to be removed minutes later.

Hannover leveled things up after just eight minutes, but Kramaric was there to give Hoffenheim the lead back five minutes after the halftime break. On a corner, the outswinger evaded the pack but fell to 26-year-old Croatian who produced a fabulous volley to send a rocket into the back of the net.

And yet somehow, his third was even better. A long ball forward saw Kramaric go up against two defenders, and instead of taking them head-on, seeing Tschauner cheating forward, he dinked the ball past the two defenders, over the goalkeeper’s head, and into the back of the net. A wonderful goal that sealed the deal in the 86th minute and put Hoffenheim into fourth place in the Bundesliga table, a Champions League position.

Just a point behind them is Bayer Leverkusen who will play on Saturday against Stuttgart at home hoping to regain that position. Should Hoffenheim gain control, they would be gunning for the club’s second Champions League place in club history, with the first coming this season as they finished fourth the previous year as well. They were eliminated from the Champions League playoff round by Liverpool before finishing last in their Europa League group of SC Braga, Ludogorets, and Istanbul Başakşehir.