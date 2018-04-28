Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Stoke City

Stoke City hopes for a surprising three points and a Premier League lifeline at Anfield when it visits a Liverpool side on the verge of clinching a Top Four place (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
A win over Stoke and a Chelsea loss or draw firms up Liverpool’s spot in the Top Four and the UEFA Champions League regardless of how the Reds fare against Roma on Tuesday and, presumably, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Final.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Ings. Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Woodburn, Solanke.
Stoke City: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Bauer, Allen, Badou, Shaqiri, Crouch, Diouf. Subs: Haugaard, Ireland, Adam, Cameron, Fletcher, Ramadan, Campbell.