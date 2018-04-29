More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic drubs Rangers to clinch seventh-straight title

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
This was a bit like Manchester City was expecting with their derby a few weeks back, and this is a title Celtic won’t forget any time soon, drubbing their hated rivals to clinch another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic beat Rangers 5-0 at Celtic Park in Sunday’s Old Firm Derby, clinching a seventh-straight league title in style.

Rangers are third, 13 points behind their rivals, while Aberdeen is 10 points behind the champions.

Odsonne Eduoard scored twice before James Forrest, Tom Rogic, and Callum McGregor blew the doors off the thing to build a five-goal lead by the 53rd minute.

The win is the 14th-consecutive Old Firm match without a Celtic loss over 90 minutes.

At one point, Celtic defender Mikael Lustig borrowed a police officer’s hat to celebrate a goal.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho match wits for the final time in the Arsenal manager’s glorious tenure when the Gunners meet Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s a reunion for Alexis Sanchez with his old teammates and Henrikh Mkhitaryan with the Manchester United support.

Konstantinos Mavropanos will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Pereira, Rojo, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford.

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang. Subs: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Osei-Tutu, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah.

American owner Short writes off Sunderland debt, sells club

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Turn and face the strain, ch-ch-changes.

Relegated in consecutive seasons, troubled club Sunderland announced the departure of manager Chris Coleman on Sunday.

Minutes later, it announced a change in ownership, hopefully solving a club crisis.

Embattled American owner Ellis Short is leaving the Northeast England club now headed to League One on the heels of a 20th place finish in the Football League Championship.

Short has sold the team to Stewart Donald, and says he has paid off the debts of the club while rejecting higher paying offers in favor of the best one for the direction of Sunderland.

For all the rough times and damage done to the club, those are class gestures. Here is Short’s statement, via the Sunderland site:

“It is no secret that I have been trying to sell Sunderland, but I have waited until the right group came along that have the experience, finances and plan to take this great club back to where it deserves to be.

“Overall, my chairmanship has not gone the way I would have wished; the many high points of a decade in the Premier League have been overshadowed by the low points of the last two terrible seasons. I was therefore determined to ensure that I leave Sunderland in the best possible hands and in the best possible state to turn the corner. To achieve this, higher offers from less qualified buyers were rejected, and I have paid off all debts owed by the club to leave it financially strong and debt free for the first time since years before I owned it.”

“Assuming that Stewart and his group win EFL approval, it only remains for me to wish them, and all associated with the club, the very best for the future. I will be a Sunderland fan for life, and hope to return as a fan to watch them climb back to where they belong.”

Donald will be the new owner, once approved by the English Football League, and will relinquish control of the current club he owns: Eastleigh FC. The Chronicle says he also has a stake in Oxford United of League One.

Donald has experience with righting a debt-ridden ship, having done the trick at Eastleigh. He hopes that serves him well:

“Eastleigh and Oxford are different cases to each other and, of course, smaller than Sunderland. The similarity, though, is that there is also a lot that needs to be addressed here, and it needs to be addressed with realism, focus and dedication. For a club with one of the best fanbases, stadium and academies in the UK to find itself in League One is unacceptable.

“We have a carefully thought-through plan to restructure the club, make it sustainable and, with the help of the fans, to restore its sense of pride and re-connect it with the local community. In short, we are rolling our sleeves up to do what needs to be done to ready this club to start competing again.”

Good luck to Sunderland. It’s been a brutal run, as it was just two years ago fans were flying banners over Newcastle’s stadium when the rivals were relegated.

AT HALF: Cresswell’s sensational free kick keeps West Ham in it

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Manchester City has been having its way with West Ham United, but it hasn’t stopped the Irons from putting up a pretty thing for the home fans.

Aaron Cresswell brought forth the bubbles at the London Stadium with a sensation swooping free kick that left Ederson’s dive pushing air and adding to the aesthetics.

What a goal, which unfortunately came after West Ham was the last team to touch two shots into its own goal.

It’s 2-1 City at the break, with the visitors’ second goal standing as their 100th for the season.

Watch Live: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
Manchester City keeps chasing records while West Ham United reaches for safety when two sides with very different seasons meet at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A loss would keep West Ham just three points ahead of 18th place Southampton, albeit also in front of Swansea City and Huddersfield Town, with inferior goal difference to the current residents of the drop zone’s final slot.

Manchester City is two goals from 100 on the season and five shy of the Premier League record, just one of several mile markers the champions are trying to nail down by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Bernardo, Mendy, Yaya Touré, Nmecha, Foden.

West Ham United: Adrian, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Rice, Cresswell, Evra, Noble, Kouyate, Fernandes, Lanzini, Arnautovic. Subs: Trott, Cullen, Mario, Masuaku, Hugill, Carroll, Chicharito.