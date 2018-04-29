Fellaini, Pogba react to Manchester United’s stoppage time win

Marouane Fellaini‘s 37th Premier League goal was vintage.

The 30-year-old midfielder nodded the ball home with the back of his dome in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Any way to prod the ball over the line has been the aerial giant’s M.O. for some time.

“I know my quality,” Fellaini said on NBCSN. “I know if the ball comes to the box I can be dangerous. It was a good ball, I tried to flick it and it was a goal. So good for me and good for the club.”

Paul Pogba had a little bit of fun with the Belgian’s knack for using his prominent top features.

“It went in that’s all you have to know,” Pogba said to Fellaini. “You can touch it with your hair, with your nose, the most important thing is the three points and the goal.

For his part, Pogba said United is far from where they want to be, but happy to be close to locking down second place and focusing on the FA Cup Final against Chelsea.

“A perfect season would be the league. We didn’t have it. We’ve been second for a long time. We want to have second place and the final.”

It’s been sad more than a few times, but United to should pay a bit more than it’d like if Fellaini wants to stick around and play a role for Mourinho. He’s a difference maker in certainly tactical concepts, not to mention the Route One approach.

