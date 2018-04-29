Fellaini’s stoppage time goal sinks Arsenal

Marouane Fellaini headed home in the first minute of stoppage time to lead Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Arsene Wenger‘s final match in charge of the visiting Gunners at Old Trafford.
Ashley Young whipped in the cross, and Paul Pogba scored United’s other goal as the Red Devils tighten their grip on second place. Arsenal remains sixth with 58 points.
Wenger started a heavily-changed lineup including Premier League debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos as Arsenal prepares for Thursday’s Europa League second leg at Atletico Madrid. The Gunners drew the home leg 1-1.
A free-flowing first quarter hour paved the way to United’s 16th minute opener, with Alexis Sanchez heading Romelu Lukaku‘s cross off the post. Pogba potted the rebound for 1-0.
United posed most of the threat as the game marched toward halftime, with Ashley Young hitting the post with a cross.
Lukaku was injured in the 49th minute, when Premier League debutant Mavropanos kicked across the striker. Marcus Rashford replaced the Belgian.
That’s when Mkhitaryan made it 1-1 with a goal against his former club, hitting a low shot inside the far post in the 51st minute. Granit Xhaka stole the ball and Mkhitaryan’s extra touch right rooted De Gea.
A nice team move looked to have put United in front, as Fellaini nodded Anthony Martial‘s terrific cross off the far post then Rashford and into the goal. Alas, Rashford was offside.
That’s when United used very fluid team movement and a fortunate bounce in the middle to cue up Young’s cross for the winner.
With two matches to play, the Bundesliga’s relegation race is muddled and the European battle is set to go down to the wire.
There’s Bayern at the top, Koln at the bottom, and mostly chaos in between.
Mainz 3-0 RB Leipzig
A seismic statement from Mainz, who greeted Hamburg’s hot streak with a convincing win that moved it five points clear of automatic relegation and three above the playoff spot.
Pablo De Blasis converted a 29th minute penalty kick to give Mainz an advantage that would later be buttressed by a pair of goals in the final five minutes from Alexandru Maxim and Bote Baku.
Now RB Leipzig, last year’s surprise runners-up, are on the precipice of missing out on European play altogether. Sixth-place Leipzig needs collapses from Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen to finish Top Four, and could finish as low as bottom half with poor performances against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.
Wolfsburg 1-3 Hamburg
The wobbly seasons continue for Wolfsburg, and this one features a massive six-point loss to Hamburg Sunday.
American striker Bobby Wood converted a 43rd minute penalty — U.S. teammate John Anthony Brooks was on the bench for Wolfsburg — and the hosts could never get level in allowing their visitors to get within two points of 16th place.
Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Augsburg
Freiburg 3-2 Koln
Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Stuttgart
Werder Bremen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Hoffenheim 3-1 Hannover 96
It isn’t every day that two, let alone three, longtime rivals come together for a happy pre-match salute to one of the trio.
That’s what happened Sunday at Old Trafford prior to Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.
Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson presented departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a gift and the Manchester United crowd gave the Frenchman a loud round of applause and cheers for a fantastic career and rivalry.
“We did it fantastically well as a club,” Mourinho said. “I felt it would mean more if Sir Alex came down because as United managers I played against Mr. Wenger three or four times but the big rivalry in the history of both clubs was between them.”
WengWenger appreciated the gesture.
“Very nice,” he said. “It was classy and you enjoy it. Apart from that, I have come here for a long, long time and next year someone else will come here, sit on the bench and get a very hostile reception, don’t worry.”
Wenger was then asked about being flanked by Mourinho and Ferguson, something that wouldn’t have been seemed pleasant so many times in their histories.
“Life goes always on, and sometimes it gets better.”
The conditional part of that statement may sum up Arsenal’s future without Wenger.
Marouane Fellaini‘s 37th Premier League goal was vintage.
The 30-year-old midfielder nodded the ball home with the back of his dome in stoppage time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.
Any way to prod the ball over the line has been the aerial giant’s M.O. for some time.
“I know my quality,” Fellaini said on NBCSN. “I know if the ball comes to the box I can be dangerous. It was a good ball, I tried to flick it and it was a goal. So good for me and good for the club.”
Paul Pogba had a little bit of fun with the Belgian’s knack for using his prominent top features.
“It went in that’s all you have to know,” Pogba said to Fellaini. “You can touch it with your hair, with your nose, the most important thing is the three points and the goal.
For his part, Pogba said United is far from where they want to be, but happy to be close to locking down second place and focusing on the FA Cup Final against Chelsea.
“A perfect season would be the league. We didn’t have it. We’ve been second for a long time. We want to have second place and the final.”
It’s been sad more than a few times, but United to should pay a bit more than it’d like if Fellaini wants to stick around and play a role for Mourinho. He’s a difference maker in certainly tactical concepts, not to mention the Route One approach.
And then there were five.
With respect to the unsteadiness of Watford and Brighton as well as West Brom’s fine form and miracle pleas, there are five teams squarely in the relegation battle with two weeks to go in the 2018-19 Premier League season.
[ RECAP: West Ham 1-4 Man City ]
Southampton and Stoke are in the drop zone, 17th place Swansea faces both of them, and West Ham and Huddersfield Town are by no means safe with 3-point advantages on the drop zone.
Some scenarios:
- There’s a perfect storm of Saturday results that could leave Southampton, West Ham, and Huddersfield on 35 points, Swansea on 34, and Stoke on 33 heading into the final 8 days of the season.
—-> And if Swans and Saints then drew their May 8 match, it could be 36, 35, 35, 35, 33 on Decision Day!
- Another scenario which saw Stoke, Swans, West Ham, Huddersfield Town and Saints winning next weekend and Brighton losing would drag the Gulls into the mix.
- There are also Saturday scenarios that see Stoke relegated and Southampton on life support, rendering the potential biggest game of the bunch — the Swans-Saints match — close to moot.
- What is West Brom’s way out? The Baggies need to beat Spurs at the Hawthorns and Palace at Selhurst Park to move to 34 points. Then, West Brom would need Stoke to beat Swans, Swans to draw Southampton, and Stoke, Swans, and Saints to lose their remaining matches.
In that last scenario, there is no possibility of a relegation playoff. If Swansea and West Brom were level on on 34 points, it would take some bizarre results to level the other categories. West Brom (minus-24) would lower its mark with the wins while Swans would sink from minus-25.
A playoff is possible with other teams.
Saturday
Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace — 7:30 a.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Swansea City — 10 a.m. ET
Leicester City vs. West Ham — 10 a.m. ET
Everton vs. Southampton — 12:30 p.m. ET
May 6
Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town — 8:30 a.m. ET
May 8
Swansea City vs. Southampton — 2:45 p.m. ET
May 9
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town — 2:45 p.m. ET
May 10
West Ham United vs. Manchester United — 2:45 p.m. ET
Decision Day — May 13 — all matches at 10 a.m. ET
Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal
West Ham vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Man City
Swansea City vs. Stoke City
