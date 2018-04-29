Fellaini’s stoppage time goal sinks Arsenal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Marouane Fellaini headed home in the first minute of stoppage time to lead Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Arsene Wenger‘s final match in charge of the visiting Gunners at Old Trafford.

Ashley Young whipped in the cross, and Paul Pogba scored United’s other goal as the Red Devils tighten their grip on second place. Arsenal remains sixth with 58 points.

Wenger started a heavily-changed lineup including Premier League debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos as Arsenal prepares for Thursday’s Europa League second leg at Atletico Madrid. The Gunners drew the home leg 1-1.

A free-flowing first quarter hour paved the way to United’s 16th minute opener, with Alexis Sanchez heading Romelu Lukaku‘s cross off the post. Pogba potted the rebound for 1-0.

United posed most of the threat as the game marched toward halftime, with Ashley Young hitting the post with a cross.

Lukaku was injured in the 49th minute, when Premier League debutant Mavropanos kicked across the striker. Marcus Rashford replaced the Belgian.

That’s when Mkhitaryan made it 1-1 with a goal against his former club, hitting a low shot inside the far post in the 51st minute. Granit Xhaka stole the ball and Mkhitaryan’s extra touch right rooted De Gea.

A nice team move looked to have put United in front, as Fellaini nodded Anthony Martial‘s terrific cross off the far post then Rashford and into the goal. Alas, Rashford was offside.

That’s when United used very fluid team movement and a fortunate bounce in the middle to cue up Young’s cross for the winner.

