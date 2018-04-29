More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ferguson, Mourinho salute “absolutely fantastic” Wenger (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As Arsene Wenger pays his last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager, Manchester United is pulling out the stops for its longtime foe.

[ RECAP: West Ham 1-4 Man City ]

Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho presented Wenger with a silver gift before the match, and the Old Trafford crowd issued a loud salute to the Frenchman.

It was a transcendental moment near a pitch which often distracts from the commonality of its actors.

United also released a video of Ferguson, one of his fiercest rivals turned friends, discussing Wenger’s massive career.

In it, Ferguson praised Wenger’s “absolutely fantastic” career and said the Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry defined the Premier League’s first stanza.

“I relished them in a certain way, but always with a bit of trepidation because you have to win those matches. I think it made the Premier League. It was the highlight for 7-8 years, head-to-head, toe-to-toe, and the feeling was whoever won that was gonna win the league.”

Ferguson relayed that Wenger and he now go to dinner every year at a coaching banquet, and are quite fond of each other.

He then reflected on learning about Wenger. Ferguson said he was always looking around for threats to United’s crown, and Wenger’s arrival was a bit different.

“Arsene just appeared from nowhere, came from Japan,” Ferguson said. “He brought a different way of managing his football club in terms of diet and training regimes he had. It raised the antennae of ourselves in the sense that I’ve got competition here. What are they doing that we maybe should do ourselves? It’s one of these things you should always try to progress whether it’s one degree, one percent or two percent. We had to do that because they were formidable sides.”

West Ham 1-4 Man City: Champs on cruise control

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling was a menace, bagging two assists as Manchester City crushed West Ham United 4-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, and Leroy Sane scored for City, which also found its way to the scoreboard due to a Pablo Zabaleta own goal. City’s 102 goals are one shy of Chelsea’s Premier League record.

Aaron Cresswell scored for West Ham United, now just three points clear of the drop zone with a minus-24 goal difference becoming an increasing concern.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Marko Arnautovic and Mark Noble issued a pair of hard fouls early, and Man City responded by almost going ahead through Ilkay Gundogan. The German couldn’t get enough on a cross into the 18, and it bounded through the box.

Sane opened the scoring in the 13th, with Patrice Evra‘s headed block attempt wrong-footing Adrian.

Ederson intervened to stop West Ham’s answer, with Manuel Lanzini‘s cross too far for Aaron Cresswell and punched clear.

An own goal off the boot of Declan Rice and rear end of Pablo Zabaletagave Man City its 100th Premier League goal of the season, and the Citizens had 63 minutes to score three more en route to the record.

That quickly became background noise with a scary head injury to Cheikhou Kouyate, who was lay stricken on the turf for some time. Kouyate went head-to-head with Aymeric Laporte in an accidental collision that the latter saw coming.

But hold on: moments after Marko Arnautovic had a goal pulled back for a foul, Cresswell zipped a gorgeous free kick past a flying Ederson for 2-1. 42′.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City carved up the West Ham 18 for a third when Jesus cut to the penalty spot and passed behind Adrian.

The Irons could’ve been behind 4-1 when Cresswell cut down Raheem Sterling, but the foul went uncalled.

Fernandinho did make it four, starting and finishing a play with Man of the Match candidate Stirling to put City on the precipice of tying the PL record.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho match wits for the final time in the Arsenal manager’s glorious tenure when the Gunners meet Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

It’s a reunion for Alexis Sanchez with his old teammates and Henrikh Mkhitaryan with the Manchester United support.

Konstantinos Mavropanos will make his Premier League debut for the Gunners, as Wenger is resting many players for Thursday’s Europa League second leg at Atletico Madrid. The Gunners drew the home leg 1-1.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis. Subs: Pereira, Rojo, Fellaini, Mata, McTominay, Martial, Rashford.

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang. Subs: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Osei-Tutu, Willock, Welbeck, Nketiah.

American owner Short writes off Sunderland debt, sells club

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Turn and face the strain, ch-ch-changes.

Relegated in consecutive seasons, troubled club Sunderland announced the departure of manager Chris Coleman on Sunday.

[ MORE: Celtic clinches crown vs. Rangers ]

Minutes later, it announced a change in ownership, hopefully solving a club crisis.

Embattled American owner Ellis Short is leaving the Northeast England club now headed to League One on the heels of a 20th place finish in the Football League Championship.

Short has sold the team to Stewart Donald, and says he has paid off the debts of the club while rejecting higher paying offers in favor of the best one for the direction of Sunderland.

For all the rough times and damage done to the club, those are class gestures. Here is Short’s statement, via the Sunderland site:

“It is no secret that I have been trying to sell Sunderland, but I have waited until the right group came along that have the experience, finances and plan to take this great club back to where it deserves to be.

“Overall, my chairmanship has not gone the way I would have wished; the many high points of a decade in the Premier League have been overshadowed by the low points of the last two terrible seasons. I was therefore determined to ensure that I leave Sunderland in the best possible hands and in the best possible state to turn the corner. To achieve this, higher offers from less qualified buyers were rejected, and I have paid off all debts owed by the club to leave it financially strong and debt free for the first time since years before I owned it.”

“Assuming that Stewart and his group win EFL approval, it only remains for me to wish them, and all associated with the club, the very best for the future. I will be a Sunderland fan for life, and hope to return as a fan to watch them climb back to where they belong.”

Donald will be the new owner, once approved by the English Football League, and will relinquish control of the current club he owns: Eastleigh FC. The Chronicle says he also has a stake in Oxford United of League One.

Donald has experience with righting a debt-ridden ship, having done the trick at Eastleigh. He hopes that serves him well:

“Eastleigh and Oxford are different cases to each other and, of course, smaller than Sunderland. The similarity, though, is that there is also a lot that needs to be addressed here, and it needs to be addressed with realism, focus and dedication. For a club with one of the best fanbases, stadium and academies in the UK to find itself in League One is unacceptable.

“We have a carefully thought-through plan to restructure the club, make it sustainable and, with the help of the fans, to restore its sense of pride and re-connect it with the local community. In short, we are rolling our sleeves up to do what needs to be done to ready this club to start competing again.”

Good luck to Sunderland. It’s been a brutal run, as it was just two years ago fans were flying banners over Newcastle’s stadium when the rivals were relegated.

AT HALF: Cresswell’s sensational free kick keeps West Ham in it

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester City has been having its way with West Ham United, but it hasn’t stopped the Irons from putting up a pretty thing for the home fans.

Aaron Cresswell brought forth the bubbles at the London Stadium with a sensation swooping free kick that left Ederson’s dive pushing air and adding to the aesthetics.

[ WATCH: West Ham-Man City ]

What a goal, which unfortunately came after West Ham was the last team to touch two shots into its own goal.

It’s 2-1 City at the break, with the visitors’ second goal standing as their 100th for the season.